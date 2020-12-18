1 week before Christmas: Time for the final touches

Christmas is upon us and excitement is in the air. All that remains are a few final chores that need to get done before your guests arrive.

• Clear out space in the entrance way for your guests’ boots and coats

• Finish buying the fresh ingredients you’ll need for your holiday meal

• Stock your bathrooms with extra toilet paper and fresh hand towels

• Strategically place boxes of facial tissues and small bottles of hand sanitizer around the house

• Walk through each room to make sure nothing’s in the way or blocking an emergency exit

• Put hazardous objects like lighters, cleaning products, and medications out of the reach of children

• Shovel and de-ice your front steps and walkway, and consider putting down anti-slip mats so your guests don’t fall

Merry Christmas!