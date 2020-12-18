Home
1 week before Christmas: Time for the final touches
Christmas is upon us and excitement is in the air. All that remains are a few final chores that need to get done before your guests arrive.
• Clear out space in the entrance way for your guests’ boots and coats
• Finish buying the fresh ingredients you’ll need for your holiday meal
• Stock your bathrooms with extra toilet paper and fresh hand towels
• Strategically place boxes of facial tissues and small bottles of hand sanitizer around the house
• Walk through each room to make sure nothing’s in the way or blocking an emergency exit
• Put hazardous objects like lighters, cleaning products, and medications out of the reach of children
• Shovel and de-ice your front steps and walkway, and consider putting down anti-slip mats so your guests don’t fall
Merry Christmas!
Home
4 perks of an open-concept floor plan
Does your home feel closed off and cramped? If you want to transform your living space, here are the benefits you can look forward to with an open-concept floor plan.
1. It lets in more natural light
Removing interior walls is an effective way to brighten up your living space and allow natural light to extend further into your home.
2. It maximizes sight lines
3. It makes small spaces feel larger
While you might not be able to add square footage to your home, taking down walls to combine several smaller rooms provides you with more usable space.
4. It offers flexible design options
Without walls to delineate each room, you can easily rearrange the layout of your living space to suit the evolving needs and preferences of your family.
If you want to have an open-concept home, keep in mind that restructuring a house’s floor plan is a major undertaking. To achieve the design of your dreams, be sure to enlist the help of experienced professionals including engineers, architects, contractors, and interior decorators.
The right support
Before you start knocking down walls, consult an engineer to determine if any of them are load-bearing. You may need to install support beams to help hold up the weight of your home.
Home
What to do if a wild animal comes to visit
Whether it’s a deer nibbling on the lawn or a fox exploring your patio, encounters with wildlife can be exciting. However, to ensure their safety and yours, there are certain things to keep in mind before you get too close.
First, you should never attempt to capture, feed, or tame a wild animal. In fact, their mistrust of humans is healthy and contributes to their survival. If an animal becomes accustomed to being fed by humans, it’ll slowly lose its instinct to hunt or gather in the wild.
Additionally, wild animals that get used to being around humans become easy prey for hunters. They’re also more likely to wander into high-traffic areas where they could get hit by vehicles.
Finally, wild animals such as raccoons and skunks can carry rabies and other serious diseases. So, the next time a wild animal makes a surprise visit, remember to admire and photograph it from a safe distance.
Home
15 practical solar-powered devices
Solar energy is a clean, renewable, and abundant resource that’s increasingly being used to supply buildings with electricity. However, it can also be used to power a variety of devices. If you want to reduce your reliance on single-use batteries and lower your energy bills, here are 15 types of solar-powered gadgets.
1. Lighter
2. Calculator
3. Phone charger
5. Keyboard
6. Fountain
7. Flashlight
8. Lantern
9. Watch
10. Projector
11. Radio
12. Alarm clock
13. Toy robot
14. Backpack
15. Thermometer
If properly cared for, high-quality solar panels can last several decades. Plus, their silicon cells are made of aluminum, glass, and plastic, which means they can be recycled.
Green gifts
If you need to buy a present for an environmentally conscious friend or family member, consider gifting them with a solar-powered device.
Home
Board game sales spike during quarantine
What has everyone been doing during the endless months of COVID-19 quarantine? Lots of families turned to old-fashioned board games for inexpensive and socially distanced entertainment.
According to Tech Gaming Report, Hasbro, manufacturers of the classic board game Monopoly, reports that board game sales have increased more than 20 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also sells Clue, Jenga, Twister, Life, Guess Who, and Scrabble.
The increase comes as many schools continue virtual instruction and kids face limited options for other activities. At twenty dollars and accommodating up to eight players, the value for families is hard to beat as they look for ways to stay busy.
Board games do more than just entertain kids for a low one-time price. According to The Irish News, board gaming is a great activity for families to bond while boosting children’s interpersonal skills and cognitive abilities. For parents looking for screen-free activities, board games might be a perfect solution for family fun.
The family game night also might provide a mental health boost for pandemic-stressed families. According to the Irish Times, taking time to play board games together reduces isolation, can provide some much-needed laughs, and help families temporarily escape from their worries.
If your usual board game buddies aren’t part of your quarantine pod, digital board gaming opportunities abound, according to Inside Hook. Tabletop Simulator, available at tabletopsimulator.com, lets you and your friends meet around a virtual table and enjoy a board game night. The online computer gaming platform Steam, best known for video games, also offers old-school board game options.
Home
The lavish holiday table: what you’ll need for an upscale dinner
If you want your holiday feast to be a classy affair, you’ll need to take special care when you set the table. Here are a few key components you’ll need.
Illuminated centerpieces
Place an assortment of Christmas balls in vases, vintage lanterns, or Mason jars. Weave miniature fairy lights between the ornaments to create a magical glow when the overhead lights are dimmed.
Immaculate table linens
Sparkling dinnerware
Everything from bowls and plates to cups and utensils should be freshly washed and in pristine condition. If you want to use silverware, take a few minutes to polish each piece. Keep an eye out for cracked or chipped glassware and set it aside.
Stylish ornaments
To complete the holiday look, adorn the table with a variety of high-quality decorations such as pillar candles, pine garlands, and crystal figurines. Use miniature wreaths, pine cones, or bells to create charming place cards.
Finally, remember to leave enough space for the platters of food, and set out cork trivets to protect your table from hot dishes.
Home
7 perfect plants for the holidays
Whether you want to add greenery to your home this winter or offer a potted perennial as a hostess gift, here are seven plants that are perfect for the holiday season.
1. Poinsettia. With its red and green leaves, this plant is a Christmas classic.
2. Christmas kalanchoe. The flower clusters on this plant come in a variety of colors and last for months.
3. Amaryllis. The large, beautiful blooms on this tropical species are most common in red and white.
4. Christmas cactus. The vibrant, bell-shaped flowers on this sprawling succulent are sure to catch the eye.
5. Persian cyclamen. The wispy blooms that sit atop long, thin stems are reminiscent of butterflies.
6. Orchid. This delicate, ornamental plant adds a touch of elegance to any space.
7. Christmas chili plant. While too spicy for most, these edible hot peppers resemble colorful holiday lights.
To find these plants and more, visit a local garden center or flower shop
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph WNW
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 1
45/32°F
45/36°F