10 activities to enjoy the fall colors

The cool fall weather brings out a brilliant display of brightly colored leaves. Here are ten activities to make the most of this short-lived season.

1. Hiking. Take a walk in the forest or climb a mountain to observe nature in all its splendor.

2. Biking. Ride along bike paths in enchanting locations and admire the majestic multicolored trees as they pass by.

3. Kayaking. Waterways are often lined with trees and offer unique views of the beauty of autumn.

4. Picnic. Enjoy the season’s warm colors with a delicious meal in the open air.

5. Camping. Deep in the woods, the beauty of the rising or setting sun will make your environment shine.

6. Aerial trekking. Observe beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves up close by climbing or ziplining through the trees.

7. Spa. Unwind in an outdoor bath and take in the breathtaking scenery. Rejuvenation guaranteed!

8. Driving. Enjoy a leisurely drive along picturesque country roads, or take a drive to the peaks.

9. Flying in a plane or helicopter. Discover fall like never before from high in the air.

10. Via Ferrata or rock climbing. Contemplate the glorious fall panoramas as you dangle from a rock face at dizzying heights.

Autumn is calling!