Seasonal

10 activities to enjoy the fall colors

Published

3 hours ago

on

The cool fall weather brings out a brilliant display of brightly colored leaves. Here are ten activities to make the most of this short-lived season.

1. Hiking. Take a walk in the forest or climb a mountain to observe nature in all its splendor.

2. Biking. Ride along bike paths in enchanting locations and admire the majestic multicolored trees as they pass by.

3. Kayaking. Waterways are often lined with trees and offer unique views of the beauty of autumn.


4. Picnic. Enjoy the season’s warm colors with a delicious meal in the open air.

5. Camping. Deep in the woods, the beauty of the rising or setting sun will make your environment shine.

6. Aerial trekking. Observe beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves up close by climbing or ziplining through the trees.

7. Spa. Unwind in an outdoor bath and take in the breathtaking scenery. Rejuvenation guaranteed!

8. Driving. Enjoy a leisurely drive along picturesque country roads, or take a drive to the peaks.

9. Flying in a plane or helicopter. Discover fall like never before from high in the air.

10. Via Ferrata or rock climbing. Contemplate the glorious fall panoramas as you dangle from a rock face at dizzying heights.

Autumn is calling!

The first day of autumn is September 22

Published

3 days ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

Autumn is an invisible bridge that begins with the fading delights of summer and slowly reaches into the world of winter.

It’s when most crops are harvested and when the days grow shorter and cooler, especially in northern latitudes. September is the month of the Harvest Moon, a full moon that allows farmers to work later and have more time to bring in their crops. Gardens are ripped up, but rows of turnips, potatoes, and onions are planted.

Children have strapped on their backpacks and trekked back to school but take time out to select pumpkins, carve their Jack-o’-lanterns and throw themselves into the adventure of Halloween.

This is when tourists hit the road to find, photograph, and enjoy the color palette of fall foliage. These wanderers are often referred to as “leaf peepers.”


Apple trees are heavy with fruit, apple cider stands begin to pop up, and apple pie is a staple on many menus. Family outings to the nearest orchard are common, and kids can pick their own apples and even watch apple cider being made. Getting a taste of the fresh cider is part of the fun.

Tailgate parties hail the arrival of football season. Bonfires proliferate, with some of them turning into traditional hot dog roasts, complete with toasting marshmallows to make s’mores and augmented by a singalong.

Corn mazes offer a scary but exciting escapade, and hayrides are enjoyed by all ages. Scarecrows and cornstalks become part of decorating while squirrels scurry around burying nuts.

It’s autumn. Breathe deeply and enjoy the precious days. As Albert Camus said, “Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower.”

Agriculture

4 farm safety tips

Published

3 days ago

on

September 18, 2022

By

Celebrated from September 18 to 24, 2022, National Farm Safety and Health Week is an annual occasion that focuses on promoting health and safety on farms. If you live or work on a farm, you share the responsibility of keeping yourself and others safe. In honor of this event, here are four things you can do to ensure neither you nor anyone you’re working with is involved in a farming accident.

1. Keep your warning signals functioning
Ensure the warning lights and sounds on the machine you’re using are functioning and that the labeling is clear and visible. These signals provide essential warnings to their operators and those around them.

2. Be careful around power take-off (PTO) shafts
PTO shafts transfer power from a tractor to an attached implement. Although extremely useful, PTOs can be dangerous. Therefore, make sure to keep loose clothing and items away from the shaft and never reach or step over one while in operation.

3. Invest in rollover protection
If you don’t already have one, consider investing in a rollover protective structure (ROPS) for your tractor. Every year, farmers are injured or killed in tractor rollovers.


4. Get plenty of sleep
If you’re tired, you’re more likely to make mistakes that could cost you or someone you’re working with a limb or their life. Get the sleep you need and quit working if you’re too tired to continue safely.

Safety and health are the responsibility of everyone working on a farm.

Automotive

5 car noises you should never ignore

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Visual checks are an essential part of vehicle care and maintenance. However, you should also use your ears. Strange noises are clues about potential issues with your car. Here are five noises you shouldn’t ignore.

1. Squeaking or grinding. If you hear a grinding or squeaking noise every time you stop, your car’s brake pads, shoes, or rotors may be worn out. If left unchecked, these issues can be hazardous.

2. Hissing. Your engine could be over¬heating if you hear a hissing sound coming from under the hood. This sound could also mean the exhaust system is plugged.

3. Chirping. A high-pitched chirping sound could indicate that you need to adjust or replace the engine’s timing or serpentine belt.


4. Rattling. If your steering wheel is rattling or your tires are shaking, it’s time to act. It may mean you’ve lost a lug nut, or your power steering fluid is low.

5. Rumbling. A loud rumbling noise while accelerating often indicates a hole in your muffler or exhaust system. This is dangerous because toxic fumes can leak into the cabin.

See a professional automotive technician if you hear strange noises coming from your car. Failing to act quickly could result in more costly repairs down the road.

Job Market

Demand for truckers is on the rise

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

This year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week takes place from September 11 to 17, 2022. This event is an opportunity to celebrate truckers and their integral role in delivering goods safely, securely, and on time.

However, demand for truckers has skyrocketed in the past few years, leading to a shortage of qualified personnel. The American Trucking Association (ATA), which represents the trucking industry, estimates that the industry is short 80,000 drivers. That shortage is expected to grow to 160,000 by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to this shortfall as many older drivers chose early retirement, and training offered by driving schools was disrupted.

The good news is that the United States government is taking several measures to address these challenges. Initiatives are underway to improve working conditions, and innovative workforce programs are being developed to recruit, train, and retain drivers. Efforts are underway to recruit from underrepresented communities like women, the formerly incarcerated, and service-disabled veterans.

Are you cut out for a career in trucking?

If you want to explore a career as a trucker, you must be sharp-minded and thrive under stressful mental and physical conditions.


The trucking industry is known for its welcoming atmosphere. What’s more, pay has been increasing along with other benefits, making commercial drivers some of the best-paid individuals outside the office.

Trucking is definitely a career to consider if you’re adventurous, hardworking, and always up for a challenge.

Agriculture

How to safely handle and cook poultry

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 5, 2022

By

National Chicken Month is celebrated every September in the United States. Chicken eggs and meat are packed with tasty, nutritional goodness and are a great addition to your family’s meals. However, you must follow certain safety precautions to prevent food poisoning when handling and preparing chicken. Here’s what you need to know.

How to prevent food poisoning
Salmonella and Campylobacter are leading causes of bacterial foodborne illness, which frequently contaminate raw poultry. Each year, thousands of people suffer food poisoning because of these pathogens. Although most healthy people may only feel mildly unwell for a day or two, children, seniors, and immunocompromised people may experience severe complications from food poisoning.

Here are a few tips to ensure you and your family don’t get sick from eating chicken:

• Buy your chicken near the end of your shopping trip and store it in your fridge or freezer as soon as you get home.
• Avoid buying chicken past its “best if used by” date.
• Don’t buy chicken in ripped or leaking packaging.
• Don’t rinse your chicken before preparing it. This could spread bacteria elsewhere in your kitchen.
• Never eat raw or insufficiently cooked chicken. Make sure a whole bird reaches an internal temperature of 180 F and pieces reach 165 F.


This year, celebrate National Chicken Month by looking for new and delicious ways to prepare poultry.

Seasonal

Independence Day quiz: patriotic quotes

Published

3 months ago

on

July 3, 2022

By

Do you know who made these patriotic statements?

1. “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.”
a. George Washington
b. John Adams
c. Benjamin Franklin
d. Thomas Jefferson

2. “America is another name for opportunity.”
a. Jack Kerouac
b. Henry David Thoreau
c. Jon Krakauer
d. Ralph Waldo Emerson

3. “Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit.”
a. Martin Luther King, Jr.
b. Ronald Reagan
c. Rosa Parks
d. John McCain


4. “America, to me, is freedom.”
a. Johnny Cash
b. Kris Kristofferson
c. Willie Nelson
d. Lyle Lovett

5. “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”
a. William Faulkner
b. Thomas Wolfe
c. Willa Cather
d. John Steinbeck

6. “The fact is, with every friendship you make and every bond you establish, you are shaping the image of America projected to the rest of the world.”
a. Jill Biden
b. Nancy Reagan
c. Michelle Obama
d. Barbara Bush

7. “Patriotism is easy to understand in America. It means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country.”
a. Jimmy Carter
b. Woodrow Wilson
c. John F. Kennedy
d. Calvin Coolidge

8. “The magic of America is that we’re a free and open society with a mixed population. Part of our security is our freedom.”
a. Madeleine Albright
b. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
c. Sonia Sotomayor
d. Condoleezza Rice

9. “True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom, and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and goodwill, and a constant striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded.”
a. Betty Ford
b. Eleanor Roosevelt
c. Hillary Rodham Clinton
d. Laura Bush

10. “You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness.”
a. Dave Barry
b. Dorothy Parker
c. Art Buchwald
d. Erma Bombeck

————-
Answers:
1. c, 2. d, 3. b, 4. c, 5. a, 6. c, 7. d, 8. a, 9. b, 10. D
————-

 

 

King Cartoons

