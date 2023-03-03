10 fun facts about bumble bees

Bumble bees are large yellow and black flying insects that harvest nectar and pollen from flowering plants. They play an important role in keeping the world’s ecosystems healthy. Here are ten interesting facts about this hardworking insect.

1. Bumble bees have extremely fast metabolisms and must eat almost continuously.

2. Bumble bees use buzz pollination. They place their upper body close to the inside of the flower and rapidly vibrate their flight muscles, producing a strong vibration. This shakes the pollen-free.

3. Bumble bees have two stomachs: one for eating and one for storing nectar.

4. Unlike honey bees, bumble bees can sting more than once because their stinger is smooth, not barbed.

5. Bumble bees have five eyes: two large eyes on either side of their heads and three eyes on the top of their heads.

6. Bumble bee colonies die in late fall except for new queens, which hibernate underground over the winter.

7. Bumble bees beat their wings 130 or more times per second.

8. Bumble bees get their name from the word bumble, which means to buzz, hum, or move about awkwardly.

9. Bumble bees are covered in a layer of oil that makes them resistant to water.

10. The largest bumble bee species can grow to an inch and a half long.

