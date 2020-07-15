10 fun things seniors can do online

Regardless of your interests and hobbies, the internet can be a virtually endless source of entertainment. Here are 10 fun online activities that require little technical know-how.

1. Read

You can stay up to date with the digital edition of your local newspaper or fill your virtual library with e-books of all kinds. Online magazines and blogs are also a rich source of reading material on a variety of topics.

2. Socialize



Whether you prefer to use video chat, email, or social media, technology makes it easy to keep in touch with loved ones. It can also allow you to reconnect with old friends and establish new connections with like-minded people.

3. Shop

Groceries, clothing, electronics, and more can be purchased online. Visit the websites of merchants in your area to order anything you need or simply enjoy window shopping from your couch.

4. Listen

If you love to listen to music, you can find plenty of it online in nearly every category and genre. Alternatively, delve into the world of podcasts to hear engaging interviews, tutorials, comedy shows, and more. Audiobooks of all kinds are also worth exploring for those who love to listen to stories.

5. Learn

Expand your knowledge or acquire a new skill from the comfort of your living room. By signing up for an online class, you can learn how to speak another language, knit a sweater, play the piano, or almost anything else.

6. Watch

Leave the real world behind for a few hours while you settle in for a movie marathon or catch up on a TV show. Cute videos of cats and kids are also available if you’re looking for something to make you smile.

7. Play

Whether you prefer puzzles, card games, board games or action-packed video games, there’s at least one online game you’re bound to enjoy. They can be played from a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

8. Write

Start a blog on a subject you’re passionate about or make up fairy tales for your grandchildren. Alternatively, get started on that memoir you’ve been meaning to write. You can share your work with the whole world or a select group of friends and family members.

9. Discover

Marvel at works of art or soak up some history. Plenty of museums and galleries around the world offer virtual tours of their exhibits. You can peruse their works at your own pace and avoid having to deal with crowds.

10. Reminisce

Transfer photos from your camera to your computer and take a trip down memory lane. Try your hand at photo editing, put together a slideshow, or print your best shots so you can preserve them in a scrapbook.