10 gift ideas for your Christmas exchange

The shopping phenomenon known as Black Friday grows in popularity every year. To help you find the best sales and discounts, here are four common myths you should know the truth about.

1. Myth: It’s best to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping

Fact: Waiting until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping may seem wise. However, the gifts you want to buy may not be available with today’s supply-chain shortages. Consequently, starting your holiday shopping as early as possible is best.

2. Myth: You can’t use coupons or price match on Black Friday

Fact: There may be some heavily discounted items during Black Friday sales, but this doesn’t mean you can’t use coupons or price match. Many retailers will meet or beat their competitors’ prices, even on Black Friday.

3. Myth: Everything is cheaper on Black Friday

Fact: Items such as clothing, furniture, and the newest video game consoles aren’t usually discounted during Black Friday events, and you may get a better deal on these items at other times of the year.

4. Myth: You can get injured at Black Friday sales

Fact: You’ve probably seen news footage of shoppers getting trampled as they rush into stores for door-crasher sales. However, there’s a statistically better chance of getting struck by lightning than getting injured at a Black Friday event. If you’re wary of crowds, visit retailers later in the day.

Keep in mind that Black Friday sales typically start in early November and last until after Cyber Monday.

Happy shopping!