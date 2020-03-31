10 healthy habits for a longer life

Did you know that lifestyle choices have significantly more influence on longevity than genetics? Often, the habits you need to implement to live a longer, more satisfying life are easy to adopt.

1. Don’t smoke. Smoking contributes to numerous severe and potentially fatal health problems.

2. Stay active. Older adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity every week. In addition, regularly stretching helps maintain mobility and prevent falls.

3. Keep learning. Challenge your mind with problem-solving activities and puzzles. This will reduce the risk of dementia and improve cognition.

4. Eat healthy. Your diet should be rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Avoid overeating, opt for plant proteins and eliminate saturated and trans fats.

5. Get outside. Sunshine is good for your mood and your health. Being outdoors also encourages you to be more active.

6. Sleep well. Seven to eight hours of quality sleep every night is crucial for regulating cell function and healing your body.

7. Build friendships. A strong social network helps prevent depression, loneliness and cognitive decline.

8. Be proactive. Regular screenings and preventive care will help your doctor diagnose and manage or treat diseases early.

9. Brush and floss. Poor oral hygiene can lead to mouth cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Brush your teeth twice a day, floss daily and visit your dentist regularly.

10. Mitigate stress. Stress and anxiety increase the likelihood of heart disease and stroke. Counter these risks with optimism and laughter.

Many of these habits have multiple payoffs, meaning a few healthy choices allow you to reap substantial benefits and enhance the quality and length of your life.