10 items to pack in your suitcase
Are you planning a summer trip abroad? In addition to clothes, personal hygiene products, and important documents, make sure to pack these essentials.
1. Paper or digital maps. Download them to your phone in case you won’t have cell service.
2. Extra batteries.
3. Various waterproof, plastic and reusable bags.
4. A list of information about your financial institution, embassy, and emergency contact.
5. Your chargers and a power outlet adapter.
6. A travel guide.
7. A copy of your travel insurance coverage.
8. A photocopy of your passport.
9. A first aid kit adapted to your destination. For example, include malaria tablets if you’re going to a tropical country.
10. A health booklet with a list of your medications, allergies, and vaccinations.
Enjoy your trip!
Doors and windows: choosing the right installer
Whether you’re renovating your home or building a new one, choosing the right doors and windows matters. However, it’s just as important to hire a competent and trustworthy contractor to install them. Here are a few tips to help you determine which company to hire.
Collect as many reviews as possible
Read online reviews and ask your friends and family for recommendations. Make a list of several companies and inquire about their reputation, efficiency, and cleanliness. Don’t forget to ask about after-sales service.
Verify the contractor’s skills
Doors and windows must be installed by an expert. Before hiring a professional, make sure they’re certified and have the appropriate licensing. This way, you can be sure their work is protected by a guarantee or insurance.
Ask for quotes
Compare several quotes to help you make your choice. Make sure details like the window type and materials are the same from one quote to another. If necessary, ask the contractor to walk you through the estimate.
Lastly, when choosing a quote for your renovation project, don’t forget to factor in the value of a good customer experience.
4 inline skating tips
Do you want to start inline skating? Before you hit the trails for the first time, here are a few tried-and-true tips to keep in mind.
1. Choose your skates wisely
If you want to enjoy the experience, it’s essential to have well-fitted, comfortable skates. You must also consider ankle support, wheel material and size, attachment type, and ventilation. Ask an expert to help you make an informed choice.
2. Protect yourself
Put your pride aside and wear full protective gear, including wrist, knee, and elbow pads and a helmet. Remember, if you fall, you’ll do so from a significant height and likely at high speed.
3. Learn the basics
Practice in a safe place and make sure you’ve mastered the basics before you roll away or venture into unfamiliar terrain. You don’t want to find yourself flying down a slope if you don’t know how to brake.
4. Take it easy
Skating is a demanding sport. Therefore, your legs may tire quickly, especially when you’re first starting out. Don’t overdo it. Start with relatively short outings. For example, it’s better to turn around too early than too late on a linear track.
Stay safe and have fun!
Canning: pot vs pressure canner
Want to try making homemade preserves and enjoy your garden harvest all year long? In addition to equipment like jars, lids, and metal rings, you’ll need a large metal pot or pressure canner. Here’s how to determine which one’s best for you.
Pot
You can use a large pot of boiling water to prepare jars. This method is best for canning acidic foods like rhubarb and strawberry jam. Plus, it’s suitable for recipes calling for acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice. The pot heats your jars to prepare them for the hot food and then sterilizes your preserves. Remember, the pot must be big enough to hold the jars without water overflowing while boiling.
Pressure canner
A pressure canner is a pot designed for canning low-acid foods. Foods with low acidity must reach a specific temperature to destroy the spores that cause botulism.
Pressure canners are different from Instant Pots. While some models have a setting for canning, it’s not the same as a pressure canner and is not recommended by health officials.
What have we learned? boiling pots of water are adequate for acidic foods, but you’ll need a pressure canner to safely can foods with low acidity.
Visit your local kitchen supply store to get everything you need to start canning homemade food that your family can enjoy all year long.
4 reasons to add a level to your home
Does your home feel cramped? Whether you’re growing your family or developing your property, you may want to consider adding an extra floor to your home. You can create a second story or build out your basement. Here are four advantages of adding a level to your home.
1. YOU CAN SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE YOUR LIVING SPACE
Adding a second story creates several new rooms. You can use them as you wish to meet all your space requirements.
2. YOU DON’T LOSE ANY OUTDOOR SPACE
You can avoid expanding the footprint of your home. For instance, you can keep your garden and continue enjoying all your outdoor activities.
3. YOU DON’T HAVE TO MOVE
You don’t have to give up your dream location. Moreover, you can save yourself the cost and inconvenience of buying and selling properties.
4. YOU INCREASE THE VALUE OF YOUR PROPERTY
Adding a floor allows you to renew and transform the appearance of your home and upgrade the siding to keep the exterior looking fresh. For added value, make sure your home matches the style of other homes in the area.
Are you ready to take on this large expansion project? Before you do anything, contact your city to ensure your project complies with applicable bylaws.
How to choose an air-conditioning unit
Are you looking for a new air conditioner to cool your home? If so, here are a few criteria to consider.
Type
If you only need to cool a small area, opt for a window, portable, or wall-mounted air conditioner. Window units are affordable and easy to install in any window opening. However, they can be noisy. Portable units are more expensive than window ones but can be moved easily from one room to another. Furthermore, wall-mounted units are the quietest of the three but must be built into the exterior wall of your property.
If you need to cool a large space, a central air conditioner or heat pump is the way to go. Although these units can be pricey and require professional installation, they’re efficient and can save you a considerable amount of money over time.
Power
Continuously using a low-wattage air conditioner will cool your home more effectively than an extremely powerful unit that keeps shutting off and restarting. Keep in mind that you must pick a unit with enough BTUs to cool the size of your space effectively. You should consider which direction your home faces and how much sun it gets throughout the day. For instance, south-facing homes warm up very quickly in the summer.
Energy efficiency
The energy performance of your air conditioner can greatly impact how much you spend on your utility bills. Consequently, look for ENERGY STAR-certified products that meet stringent efficiency requirements.
Noise level
Make sure the noise level of your air conditioner complies with the regulations in your apartment building or municipality. You can consult the unit’s technical datasheet to determine how many decibels it emits. You should stay away from units that emit more than 80 decibels, as they could damage your hearing over time. In general, the more expensive the air conditioner, the quieter it is.
Visit a local HVAC company for personalized advice or to have your new air conditioner professionally installed.
4 annuals that will add height to your flowerbeds
Annuals often feature abundant blooms that are positively eye-catching. While it’s relatively easy to find low, medium-sized flowers, it can be difficult to get your hands on large, majestic ones.
Here are four annuals that stand tall and proud.
1. Dahlia. Some varieties of this beautiful flower can grow up to six and a half feet tall. However, it’s best to stick to a single color and find a type that won’t exceed five feet.
2. Cosmos. This thin and delicate flower is available in beautiful pastels like white and pink. It’ll wow your neighbors and attract butterflies and birds to your yard.
3. Cleome. This beautiful ball-shaped flower is often overlooked at greenhouses and nurseries because it rarely blooms at the start of spring. Give it a chance — you won’t regret it.
4. Canna. This bulbous plant tends to bloom late in the season. Therefore, it’s best to plant it indoors four to six weeks before the last frost. Better yet, you can buy dwarf varieties that fill out quickly.
Horticulturists and landscapers generally recommend limiting yourself to two or three colors and three or four species to maximize their visual impact.
