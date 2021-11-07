10 outdoor tasks to do before winter

Winter weather can put your home to the test. This fall, be sure to protect your property against the whims of Mother Nature by being proactive.

1. Clean out your gutters. Clear away twigs, leaves, and other debris from your gutters to ensure water can flow away from your home.

2. Inspect and repair your roof. Check for split, missing, or curled shingles on your roof, as well as signs of moss, mold, and pests.

3. Fix cracks in your foundation. Fill in small cracks around your foundation and basement walls with caulking to keep water and moisture out of your home.

4. Sweep the chimney. Remove any creosote buildup from the inside of your chimney to prevent a fire.

5. Close the pool. Drain the water, clean the filter, put on the cover, and do whatever else is necessary to winterize your pool.

6. Clear the coping. Remove debris and make sure drainage is adequate to avoid an overflow.

7. Install screens on vents. If you haven’t already, install heavy-duty screens on your vents to prevent small bugs from entering your home in search of warmth.

8. Protect your shrubs. Wrap vulnerable shrubs and plants with burlap to give them an extra layer of warmth throughout the winter.

9. Prune your trees and hedges. Trim back any trees or hedges that are encroaching on your home.

10. Put away your yard accessories. Put your wheelbarrow, hoses, watering cans, barbecue, and patio furniture away until next year.

You can hire a local roofer, chimney sweep, or landscaper to help you prepare your house and yard for winter.