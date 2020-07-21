10 signs it might be time to stop driving

The ability to drive provides autonomy and freedom. Unfortunately, there may come a point when it’s no longer safe for you to get behind the wheel. Here are 10 signs that it’s time to give up your license.

1. You feel nervous and insecure behind the wheel

2. You often get disoriented or lost while driving

3. You regularly bump into garbage cans or jump the curb



4. You have reduced peripheral vision and can’t see both sides of the road when looking ahead5. You have trouble staying in your lane6. Your reaction time is slow, and you’ve had a few close calls7. You’re easily distracted and run stop signs or red lights8. You take medication with side effects that may impair your driving9. You have reduced mobility that prevents you from checking your blind spots10. You’re frequently honked at or gestured to by frustrated drivers

If some of this applies to you, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to give up your license. Depending on your situation, it could be enough to avoid driving at night, in bad weather, or during rush hour. You might also benefit from having a passenger guide you when driving in an unfamiliar area.

However, if your loved ones refuse to get in the car with you, it’s likely a sign that your driving has become dangerous. For their safety and yours, as well as other drivers, ask your doctor to assess you before getting back on the road.