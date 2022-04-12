Interesting Things to Know
10 signs you may need grief counseling
If a loved one recently passed away, you may be wondering if you need help dealing with your grief. Here are 10 signs you should reach out to a counselor or psychologist.
1. You feel overwhelmed and find it difficult to perform daily tasks.
2. You’re no longer interested in your job, studies, or social activities.
3. You feel angry or guilty.
4. You can’t concentrate.
5. Your relationships have deteriorated.
6. The pain of your loss won’t go away, even after several months of grieving.
7. You try to hide your grief from others.
8. Your eating or sleeping habits have changed.
9. You’ve developed a new addiction or are engaging in self-harm.
10. You have suicidal thoughts
If you answered yes to one or more of these statements, you should seek professional help from a counselor or psychologist. They can recommend strategies to help you better manage your grief.
Interesting Things to Know
Earth Day 2022: Consider the chopstick
Chopsticks are everywhere.
A third of the global population uses them every single day. The rest of the population fumbles (and masters) them at restaurant meals. All those chopsticks add up — mostly in landfills.
About 80 billion pairs of chopsticks are thrown away every year. To make that massive number of chopsticks, activists in China have documented the destruction of 100 acres per day of aspen, birch, and bamboo.
In Vancouver, Canada, entrepreneur Felix Bock wants to do something about all those chopsticks. Something useful. Something artistic.
His new startup, ChopValue, transforms sticky single-use chopsticks into furniture.
His raw material is not in short supply. According to Bock, his company collects 350,000 used chopsticks from 300 restaurants every week. He cleans them, compresses them, and turns them into bookshelves, cutting boards, art, and desks. He estimates that he has transformed 50 million pairs of chopsticks since 2016.
Here is how it all works.
The wood is harvested in Asia and made into chopsticks. The sticks travel 6,000 miles to Vancouver, where they end up in restaurants and are used once.
The ChopValue staff collects the sticks. They coat them in a water-based resin and sterilize them at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for five hours, according to Atlas Obscura.
After that, the sticks are sorted and sent to a hydraulic machine than breaks them down into composite wood. They are sanded, polished, and lacquered.
It takes more than 10,000 chopsticks to make a desk.
Interesting Things to Know
Dirty finances: Crypto money laundering on the rise
By now, you’ve likely heard of bitcoin and other so-called cryptocurrencies. These assets have become hot investment vehicles in recent years, especially amid worries of economic upheaval, inflation, and more. Unfortunately, bitcoin and other currencies are frequently used for criminal activities, and right now, they offer one of the more popular ways to launder money.
Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies, has been used to support criminal activities for many years. Why? For one, cryptocurrencies largely exist outside traditional financial networks and government oversight is minimal. And at least with bitcoin, it’s difficult to see who owns and who is spending individual bitcoins. These attributes are great for criminals and money launderers.
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis found that money laundering via cryptocurrencies increased by about 30 percent in 2021. However, the company also notes that laundering accounts for only about .05 percent of cryptocurrency transactions.
Through money laundering, criminals process ill-gotten money to make it look like legitimate earnings. Government authorities try to track money sourced from illegal activities. If criminals can “clean” the money, it’s much harder for governments to crack down on them. It’s believed that somewhere between $800 billion and $2 trillion is laundered globally, accounting for between 2 to 5 percent of the global GDP.
So, let’s say a criminal makes $1 million illicitly. Simply going out and spending that money might draw too much attention. Instead, they can set up a restaurant, then charge a bunch of fake meals worth $100,000 in total. Next, they take their cash and use it to pay for the fake meals. By doing so, the money looks legitimate, and tracing the funds back to their criminal source would be difficult.
Setting up companies and falsifying sales is one way to launder cash. And now, so is using cryptocurrencies.
Interesting Things to Know
Is it a scam? How to know if the IRS is really calling
IRS scams are everywhere, bilking people out of thousands of dollars and fraudulently obtaining their personal information.
Phone scams are big during tax season. The thing to remember is that the real IRS will never:
* Call to demand immediate payment using something like a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer. If the IRS wants money from you, they will send a letter first. It won’t come as a surprise.
* Threaten you. The IRS will never say they are going to bring police or any other kind of law enforcement personnel to arrest you.
* Demand tax payments without offering you the opportunity to appeal or even ask for details about the demand.
* Call you about a tax refund. They might write to you, but they won’t call you first.
If you receive such a call, note the number and hang up. You can report the scam at treasury.gov/tigta/reportcrime_misconduct.shtml
Interesting Things to Know
Easter jelly beans have a colorful history
They’re as common as eggs at Easter, but no one really knows exactly where the colorful, lovable jelly bean came from.
According to the National Confectioners Association, the jellied center of the sweet bean probably came from a middle eastern candy known as Turkish Delight, which was famous even in Biblical times.
The most modern part of the bean is the shell that gives the jelly bean its famous al dente bite. Today’s jelly bean is a descendent of a 17th-century process used to make the candy coating for Jordan almonds in France. In a panning process, almonds were rocked around a large bowl filled with sugar and syrup until they were coated with a candy shell. Today, machines now do the rocking and rolling.
The shell and the jelly came together in America by 1861, when the earliest known advertisement for the candy appeared. William Schrafft of Boston promoted the jelly bean and advocated sending the beans to Union soldiers at Christmas during the Civil War. By the 1930s the jelly bean had become a staple of Easter celebrations. In fact, about 16 billion beans are sold at Easter alone.
Jelly beans have also become part of the spicy candy trend that began around 2018, according to Candy Store. In 2021, the favorite flavor of the jelly beans was cinnamon. The second favorite flavor was also the most intensely hated: Black licorice — you heard that right. Coming in third was buttered popcorn and fourth was cherry.
Interesting Things to Know
What to do if you can’t pay your taxes
Tax day is fast approaching and that means millions of Americans are busy assembling their tax returns. While many Americans look forward to refunds, some will find themselves sending payments to Uncle Sam. And, unfortunately, not everyone will have the money to pay their taxes.
The Internal Revenue Service reports that as of 2020, more than 11 million Americans owed back taxes. With more people relying on the so-called gig economy, earning money by giving rides through platforms like Uber or through making deliveries through Doordash, unpaid tax bills and delinquent payments may rise. That’s because you have to pay taxes on such income, and often, it’s not automatically withheld.
So what do you do if you can’t pay your taxes?
Two tips:
First, don’t panic. While people get sent to jail over tax issues, it’s typically due to tax fraud and serious, willful crimes. Americans can’t be jailed simply because they’re unable to pay their income taxes. But the IRS can make your life difficult, with steep fines, property liens, and seizing your bank accounts.
Second, never ignore the problem. You still want to file your taxes on time even if you can’t make your payments. Not filing your taxes is a crime and you could find yourself in legal trouble for not doing so. You’ll also get hit with late filing fees. In some cases, you can set up monthly payment plans with the IRS. This way, you can pay your taxes in monthly installments. Payment plans will still incur fees and penalties, however.
If you can’t pay your taxes, sometimes you can reach an agreement with the IRS to settle for a lesser amount. This is called “payment in compromise” and the IRS will closely review your income and financial situation before settling.
Interesting Things to Know
Longest migration of any creature: The Painted Ladies arrive in late March/April
By mid-to-late March, people in California and along the southern U.S. border should begin to see the world’s most persistent and breathtaking traveler: the Painted Lady butterfly.
The Painted Lady makes the longest known migratory journey of any animal, even longer than its celebrated cousin, the monarch, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences (June 2021).
Found on every continent except Antarctica and Australia, the abundant Painted Lady makes a striking migration from Africa’s Sahara Desert to the Arctic Circle. Like the monarch, the migration spans generations. At least six generations are required for the butterfly to make the 9,000-mile trek. Similar generational journeys take the butterfly from southern roosts in Mexico to Canada.
But how do these delicate creatures cross such long distances? Scientists say they fly high (up to 2,000 feet) to catch and drift on favorable winds for long distances. In the late 1990s, weather radar in Denver detected a 70-mile wide swarm of these butterflies migrating in the fall — drifting north, not south — on the winds, according to the University of Colorado Boulder Museum of Natural History.
The number of Painted Ladies making the migration varies dramatically, and research has found it depends on the rainfall and the resulting abundance of plants.
This butterfly is abundant because it feeds on lots of plants — up to 300 host plants are known. It is constantly breeding, laying eggs, and flying, with each new generation taking up the trek according to season.
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 6
75/45°F
70/52°F