10 signs you may need grief counseling

If a loved one recently passed away, you may be wondering if you need help dealing with your grief. Here are 10 signs you should reach out to a counselor or psychologist.

1. You feel overwhelmed and find it difficult to perform daily tasks.

2. You’re no longer interested in your job, studies, or social activities.

3. You feel angry or guilty.

4. You can’t concentrate.

5. Your relationships have deteriorated.

6. The pain of your loss won’t go away, even after several months of grieving.

7. You try to hide your grief from others.

8. Your eating or sleeping habits have changed.

9. You’ve developed a new addiction or are engaging in self-harm.

10. You have suicidal thoughts

If you answered yes to one or more of these statements, you should seek professional help from a counselor or psychologist. They can recommend strategies to help you better manage your grief.