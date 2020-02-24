10 things you can rent for your wedding

If you’re planning a wedding, there’s no need to buy everything you’ll need for the event. Here are 10 things to consider renting instead.

1. Tables and chairs. Even if your venue offers them, you may prefer to choose different ones that better suit your theme.

2. Table linens and napkins. These come in a number of colors and styles and can be selected to complement your wedding esthetic.

3. Lighting. Add lights to create the precise ambiance you’re looking for.

4. Centerpieces. You’ll need to purchase the flowers, but many florists offer vases as rental items.

5. Tents. If you’re hosting an outdoor wedding, it’s important to have a plan in place in case it rains.

6. Lounge furniture. An area with comfortable chairs and couches is a great place to rest between dances.

7. Dancefloor. A space to cut the rug is a must at most weddings. If your venue doesn’t have one, rent it.

8. China, flatware and stemware. Your caterer or venue may have some that you can use, but you may wish to upgrade to nicer looking pieces.

9. Photo backdrop. Whether you’re planning a photobooth or not, a beautiful backdrop is sure to be a hit with selfie-loving guests.

10. Entertainment. If you want to make sure your guests have fun, rent some large scale games or even a bouncy castle to keep them talking.

To simplify your life, find a company that offers full rental services and can include everything you need in one package.