10 tips for a successful first semester

If you’re about to enter your first year of college or university, it’s normal to be nervous or feel a bit overwhelmed. Here’s some advice to help you get the semester off to a good start.

1. Show up to your classes on time and well-rested.

2. Pick up the books and materials you need right away.

3. Take notes in class, and don’t hesitate to ask questions.

4. Make a plan for how to meet deadlines and avoid procrastinating.

5. Find out what material you’ll be tested on, and review it regularly.

6. Create outlines for your written assignments to better organize your thoughts.

7. Begin group projects by assigning clear roles and deadlines to each team member.

8. Review your exams and assignments to see where you need to improve.

9. Visit the library or use its online databases to gather reliable information.

10. Consult your school’s website to find out what services are available to students.

Finally, don’t hesitate to get advice from the various professionals on campus. Financial aid officers, career advisers, counselors, and other staff members are available to help.

Healthy body, healthy mind

One of the best ways to stay productive, maximize your learning, and reduce your stress is to make time to eat healthy meals and exercise regularly.