10 tips for being a good friend

How do you like to eat your eggs? Hard-boiled? Poached? Scrambled? Fried? Here are seven interesting facts about eggs.

1. The color of the egg yolk depends on the hen’s diet. If the egg yolk is light yellow, the hen probably eats a lot of wheat. However, if the egg yolk is dark yellow, the hen likely eats a lot of corn.

2. The United States produces about 97 billion eggs each year. Annually, 1.2 trillion eggs are produced worldwide.

3. Large eggs are the standard. There are six egg size designations: jumbo, extra-large, large, medium, small, and peewee. However, most recipes call for large eggs.

4. Egg whites can expand up to eight times their volume. Whipping air into egg whites brings lift and lightness to desserts like mousses, sponge cakes, and meringues.

5. Eggshells have their own ventilation system. Eggshells contain between 7,000 and 17,000 microscopic pores that allow oxygen, carbon dioxide, and moisture to escape.

6. Most of the fat in egg yolks is good for you. Fat is an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet. Fortunately, two-thirds of the fat in egg yolks is unsaturated and contributes to good heart health.

7. Hens don’t need a rooster to lay eggs. Hens will lay eggs whether there’s a rooster around or not. However, a rooster is needed to fertilize the eggs and hatch them into baby chicks.

Eggs are a versatile food that can be enjoyed alone or in a variety of recipes.