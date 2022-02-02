10 tips for moving in winter

Are you moving this winter? If so, you’ll need to take into account the likelihood of cold temperatures, slippery conditions, and blizzards. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is as safe and stress-free as possible.

1. Keep an eye on the forecast, and don’t hesitate to reschedule if there’s a storm.

2. Double pack fragile items and electronics so they’re less likely to break in the cold.

3. Clear the walkway and driveway of snow and ice to prevent any accidents.

4. Cover the floors with plastic tarps to keep them clean and avoid water damage.

5. Turn off the heat since people will be going in and out of the house all day.

6. Put a space heater in the bathroom with the door closed so you have a warm retreat.

7. Board your pets so they’re not underfoot or stuck in an unheated house all day.

8. Confirm the utilities are working at the new house before you arrive on moving day.

9. Have warm clothes, spare gloves, and bedding in the car for easy access.

10. Fill a thermos with hot chocolate or a crockpot with soup for you and the movers.

Finally, be sure to hire professional movers who have experience working in the winter, and remember to tip them well.