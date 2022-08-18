Connect with us

10 ways for seniors to keep busy

Regardless of your interests, there’s no shortage of activities to fill your days this summer. Here are 10 suggestions to get you started.

1. Get back to nature
The thing about the outdoors is that there are many ways to enjoy it. Birdwatch in your backyard, stroll through the woods or bike around the countryside. Alternatively, enjoy a picnic in the park or pack your fishing rod and spend a weekend camping by the lake.

2. Host a game night
Your options are as numerous as they are varied. Keep your mind sharp as you roll the dice, shuffle the cards or test your trivia knowledge. You can teach your grandchildren a game that’s new to them or organize a regular board game night with friends.

3. Move your body
From golfing to gardening, opportunities to engage in physical activity during the summer are plentiful. You can also join a walking club or sign up for a yoga, tai chi or water aerobics class. Often, these group courses are offered outside when the weather’s nice and can be adapted if you have reduced mobility.

4. Plan a cultural outing
Treat yourself to a night out at the theater or take in a concert. If you want to spend an afternoon with your grandkids, head to the movies or visit a museum. Remember, summer is a prime time for all sorts of festivals and local events.

5. Explore your artistic side
Whether you prefer painting, photography, knitting, or playing a musical instrument, there are numerous ways to get creative. Activities like scrapbooking and sculpting sandcastles allow you to combine creativity and spending time with your family.

6. Play outdoor games
If you enjoy activities that allow you to socialize and take advantage of a sunny day, there are many backyard games to choose from including horseshoes, bocce ball, ladder toss and croquet.

7. Enjoy your own company
Spending quiet time alone can be the perfect way to recharge. Curl up on the couch with a crossword puzzle, retreat to the porch swing with a good book or simply relax while listening to music. On a rainy day, try your hand at a jigsaw puzzle or catch up on your favorite TV shows.

8. Indulge in local fare
Take advantage of the summer weather to discover new flavors in your region. Sample the menu at a local bistro, savor a cone at the ice cream parlor or enjoy a wine tasting at a nearby vineyard. If you don’t feel like going out, you can teach your grandchildren a family recipe or host a potluck with loved ones.

9. Test your luck
There’s no harm in playing games of chance on occasion, so try your luck at bingo or head to the casino for an evening of fun and excitement.

10. Go shopping
Support independent retailers and local artisans, or check out a few garage sales in your area. If you just want to window shop at the mall, this activity is suitable in all types of weather.

Mature Living

5 ideas for a dream retirement vacation

One of the best things about retirement is that you can use your free time to take the luxurious vacation you’ve always wanted at any time of year. If you’re ready to unwind and take a break from your routine, here are five vacation ideas that may inspire you.

1. Trip. Treat yourself to a complete change of scenery and discover another country’s culture, landscapes, and flavors.

2. Road trip. Travel from one end of your country or state to the other. Visit all the places you never got to see during your working years.

3. Festival. Go to a festival of your choice. Whether you’re passionate about music, classic cars, or art, let loose and enjoy yourself.

4. Cruise. Lounge on the sun deck, enjoy stress-free entertainment, and participate in excursions at the various ports of call.

5. Rental. Rent a cottage or villa in a picturesque location where you can practice various activities like hiking and swimming.

Don’t forget to ask about reduced rates for seniors to help you save some of your hard-earned money.

 

4 symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

As you age, you may notice minor changes in your overall health. While some symptoms are a normal part of aging, others require immediate attention. Here are four changes in your health you should never ignore.

1. A wound that won’t heal
Do you have a wound that’s slow to heal? If so, it may be a good idea to see your doctor. If you have a low-grade fever or the injury becomes red and increasingly painful, seek immediate help.

2. An abnormal presence of blood
Unless you have a known medical condition, you must alert your doctor if you notice blood in your stool, urine, or spit. If the bleeding is new or recurring and accompanied by other symptoms, go to the emergency room right away.

3. Unusual stomach pain
Abdominal pain that increases gradually lasts a long time or appears suddenly should be taken seriously. If this is happening to you, visit your doctor. They may refer you to a gastroenterologist for further testing.

4. Increasing shortness of breath
Shortness of breath that prevents you from doing everyday activities like climbing stairs and going on walks should be investigated. This could be a sign of a serious health problem, especially if accompanied by a fever or chest pain.

If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to consult a health care professional.

Nutrition tips for seniors

Eating healthy, nutritious foods gives you the energy you need to go about your daily life and stay in good shape. For seniors, it’s essential to have a varied diet to help maintain independence and quality of life. Here are some healthy eating tips to follow as you age.

50 to 59 years old
At this age, women should focus on eating foods that help reduce the unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause. For example, they should reduce their sugar intake and consume foods like soy and flaxseed, which are good sources of phytoestrogens.

On the other hand, men should reduce their consumption of red meat and saturated fats to help prevent prostate cancer. They should also include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and fish in their diet.

Both aging men and women can benefit from eating more protein to help prevent their muscle mass from deteriorating.

60 to 69 years old
As you age, your metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, you don’t need to consume as many calories as you used to. However, you must ensure you’re still getting enough calcium, vitamins, and nutrients by eating the appropriate foods. If you lack the necessary appetite, you may need to supplement your diet with quality meal-replacement bars or drinks. Consult a health care professional for advice.

70 years and older
Hunger is less of an issue at this age. Therefore, the goal is to consume enough protein to meet your nutritional needs while still eating plenty of healthy fruits, vegetables, and starches. You may also need to take vitamin and mineral supplements to strengthen your immune system.

On top of maintaining a healthy weight, fuelling your body with healthy foods can help prevent muscle and bone loss and the onset of disease. Consult your doctor or a dietitian-nutritionist to help you adopt healthy eating habits.

What you need to know about compression stockings

Have you heard about the benefits of using compression stockings? These therapeutic devices exert pressure on the veins in your legs to improve circulation and reduce discomfort and swelling. They’re tightest at the ankle and gradually loosen towards the top of the leg.

Compression stockings are suitable for various individuals, including people who spend hours on their feet, frequent flyers, and pregnant women. Compression stockings are also often recommended for seniors with venous insufficiency. This condition is often caused by a lack of physical activity or a poor cardiorespiratory system.

Compression stockings are available in several lengths and can help with swollen legs, varicose veins, and calf pain.

Care and use
Compression stockings aren’t like ordinary socks. For example, they must be washed by hand and air-dried. Additionally, you must follow specific instructions to put them on without damaging them. Fortunately, you can purchase accessories to help make this task easier.

Visit your local pharmacy to find a pair of compression stockings that meet your needs.

Important note
Compression stockings aren’t suitable for everyone. Ask your doctor or pharmacist before buying a pair.

Photography: more than a hobby

Photography is a fun and rewarding activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Did you know that this creative hobby is particularly beneficial for seniors?

The benefits
Like many other artistic activities, photography can improve your self-confidence and reduce feelings of anxiety and sadness. Landscape and wildlife photography also allows you to get some exercise and fresh air. Additionally, you can meet new people while taking pictures in beautiful locations.

How to get started in photography
First, purchase a high-quality camera or a smartphone with a built-in camera. Make sure you buy equipment that suits your needs and current knowledge of photography. Then, join a group of amateur or professional photographers or sign up for a workshop to learn the basics.

Let yourself be inspired by your environment and other photographers during your picture-taking sessions. Don’t hesitate to try different themes, contexts, and lighting to discover the style that suits you best. Finally, practice makes perfect. The more you practice, the more you’ll learn and the more likely you are to get the results you want.

Visit a photography store to get your best shots printed and find the equipment you need.

How seniors can deter thieves and prevent muggings

Some criminals target seniors. Even if your reflexes aren’t as sharp as they used to be, the following tips can help limit your risk of being mugged.

1. Maintain good posture
When you’re running errands, make sure you exude self-confidence. Stand up straight, look forward and try to walk at the same pace as other people.

2. Remain aware of your surroundings
To help you spot potential threats and avoid them, it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings. It’s a good idea to make eye contact with the people you pass briefly. This will prevent potential attackers from catching you off guard. Additionally, stick to well-lit and busy areas.

3. Ensure your valuables are hidden
Keep your bags, purse, and wallet close to your body, and avoid wearing jewelry, expensive watches, and high-end clothing. This will make you a less attractive target for thieves.

4. Keep your distance
If someone makes an aggressive move and demands that you give them your money, don’t try to resist. If possible, throw the thief the requested object and stay far away to protect yourself.

If a physical confrontation is unavoidable, use whatever you can to defend yourself, like your car keys, purse, or cane. Aim for weak points such as the eyes, nose, and knees. Moreover, make as much noise as possible by shouting or screaming.

Are you interested in learning self-defense techniques? If so, look for senior-friendly courses in your area.

 

