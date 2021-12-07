Seasonal
10 ways to put safety at the top of your holiday list
If you consider winter heating, overloaded electrical circuits, and flammable decorations, you’ll understand why December is prime time for home fires. Here are some old and new suggestions for a safe holiday season.
1. Look for the fire-resistant label on artificial trees and decorations.
2. Buy a natural tree that is really fresh. It should be very green and have needles that are hard to pull off. A twig shouldn’t break when it’s bent.
3. For outside decorations, buy only those made specifically for outdoors. Use heavy-duty extension cords and plug them into circuits that have a ground-fault interrupter.
4. Get a remote control to easily turn off lights before you go to sleep or when it snows or rains.
5. Avoid cooking fires by staying in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
6. Put candles in heat-resistant containers and place them where they can’t burn something or get knocked down.
7. Before lighting a fireplace or wood stove, clear the area of tree boughs, paper, and other combustibles. Never burn gift wrappings in a fireplace. They could cause a flash fire.
8. Protect small children by keeping decorations out of their reach. Inspect toys for small parts that could cause choking and keep scissors used for wrapping gifts away from children.
9. Be sure to lock doors and windows. Thieves think you have money and valuable gifts in your home. Put indoor and outdoor lights on a timer and leave a radio or television on when you leave the house.
10. If cold weather makes you want to use an indoor heater of any kind, be sure it is positioned well away from curtains, trees and decorations. Never stack things on top of space heaters.
Paws & Claws
Christmas pet shots: Watch out for green eye
Wouldn’t it make a great Christmas card for next year: Bowser in front of the fireplace wearing a Santa Claus hat?
Most pet owners, be they kitty fanciers, canine lovers or both will have great opportunities for pet photos during the holidays.
You can set up the photo just where you want it. Declutter the area so the background isn’t confused. Catch your pooch in a calm mood. Ask someone else to hold a toy or a treat in order to get that special glint in your pet’s eyes.
But the glint you don’t want is the dreaded green eye.
The green eye is like red-eye in human photos. With humans, light strikes the retina’s blood vessels, reflecting red. But many animals have an eye membrane called tapetum lucidum that lets animals see better in the dark. When light strikes an animal’s eye, the membrane can reflect green, blue, white, or yellow, depending on the animal. Most dogs and cats reflect green or blue. Blue-eyed cats are the exception and they reflect red. Raccoon and deer eyes glow yellow.
You get green eyes when your pet’s pupils are dilated at night, or a built-in camera flash shines directly into the pet’s eye.
To avoid green eyes, distract the pet to look slightly away from the camera. You can also change your shooting angle to a slightly higher or lower position than the pet’s eyes. If you are using a traditional camera with a separate flash, tilt the flash to bounce light from the ceiling or wall.
Seasonal
How to organize a gift exchange
If you want to organize a gift exchange, there are two main ways to go about it, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. Here are a few things to consider about each option before you make a decision.
Secret Santa
For this type of exchange, each participant draws a name to determine who they’ll buy a gift for. If you can’t get everyone together, there are a number of websites and apps that allow you to virtually assign gift-givers without spoiling the surprise.
The advantage of Secret Santa is that by knowing who the recipient is in advance, you can choose a gift the specific person will enjoy. This is particularly appealing if the participants vary widely in age and interests.
Keep in mind, you can also ask each person to provide a few gift suggestions in case they get picked by someone who doesn’t know them very well. However, this does eliminate some element of surprise.
Open exchange
If you pick this option, sometimes known as a white elephant gift exchange, all you have to do is set a budget and ask everyone to bring an unmarked gift that’s likely to appeal to a majority of the group. Consider choosing a theme, such as home decor, travel, or gag gifts, to help people narrow down their selection.
This type of gift exchange is great if you want to make the experience a game. For example, you can have participants select and open a gift one by one, with the option to “steal” an unwrapped gift from someone else. The downside is that some people may be disappointed by what they get. Additionally, depending on who the participants are, it might be hard to find gifts that are universally appealing.
Regardless of which type of exchange you host, be sure to start planning early so participants have enough time to shop for a gift.
Seasonal
3 ways to decorate your tree
There are many ways you can style your Christmas tree. Here are some suggestions for how you can mix things up this year.
With eye-catching colors
Choose one or two bright colors to give your tree’s decor a cohesive look. Depending on the effect you want to create, you can opt for soft pastels or bold shades like fuchsia and orange. For a more traditional look, stick with red and white. Blue and silver are also a festive combination.
With elements of nature
If you want to style your tree to have an old-world look, select materials that evoke the great outdoors. Pinecones, birds, holly, deer, and feathers, for example, all make lovely ornaments. If you want to try something more daring, consider using slices of dried citrus fruit or paper flowers to add a pop of color.
With a nod to your interests
Choosing a theme based on one of your passions can make for a one-of-a-kind tree. For example, if you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you could hang figurines of the characters from branches and top the tree with your own Sorting Hat. Are you a golf fanatic? Look for ornaments that resemble balls and clubs, and make snowflakes by gluing together white tees.
Remember, your Christmas tree will be the focal point of your home throughout the holidays. Don’t be afraid to make it stand out.
Seasonal
How you can reduce your electricity bills this holiday season
While the temperatures drop and the days shorten, many people are busy decorating trees and their homes with Christmas lights and elaborate decorations. Unfortunately, those bright and beautiful lights can increase your energy bills.
Want to save on your energy bill? If so, then you need to ditch traditional incandescent lights for LED lights, which consume up to 90 percent less energy.
Writing for ChristmasLightsEtc.com, Eric Allen found that for a large exterior display (featuring one 500-foot C9 string, one 200-foot C9 string, 45 light strings, and one wreath), you’d shell out roughly $115 to run the lights 5 hours a day for a month (assuming 11.3 cents per kilowatt-hour). That same setup would cost about $15 with LED lights.
And remember, the above estimates only cover running the lights for 5 hours per day. If you leave your lights on all night, say for ten hours, go ahead and double everything above (so, $230 for incandescent bulbs, $30 for LED). Using timers and apps to manage your lights is smart.
Keep in mind that energy prices vary, so the impact Christmas lights have on your energy bill may also differ substantially. Either way, using older, less efficient lights and keeping them on all day could leave you with sticker shock when the energy bill comes due.
Don’t forget appliances either. An older 50-inch plasma TV may consume three times as much electricity as a newer 50-inch LED panel. The U.S. Energy Department also notes that newer, more efficient heating and cooling units can cut in-home energy consumption by up to 40 percent. The right holiday gifts for yourself and your family may pay for themselves in the long run.
Home
Only 3 weeks before Christmas!
Are you starting to feel the magic of the season? Or perhaps you’re feeling a bit of holiday stress? In either case, staying on top of your to-do list will ensure the weeks ahead unfold smoothly.
• Confirm your guest list and make sure you have enough chairs and tableware.
• Stock up on alcohol for your holiday party as well as drinks for the kids.
• Choose outfits for the family to wear to upcoming events.
• Buy the last of your gifts as well as wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, and name tags.
• Hang stockings on the mantel and put up the rest of your indoor decorations.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, put on some holiday tunes while you flip through old holiday photos or set up a miniature Christmas village.
Seasonal
17 fun holiday-themed activities
Christmas is fast approaching, but perhaps it doesn’t feel like the holidays yet? Here are some ways you can get into the spirit of the season.
1. Admire the decorated homes in your neighborhood
2. Attend a Santa Claus parade
3. Bake cookies and other traditional holiday treats
4. Browse a Christmas market in your area
5. Color holiday-themed pictures
6. Curl up and watch a Christmas movie
7. Do a puzzle that illustrates a winter scene
8. Donate your time to a local food drive
9. Get creative with your gift wrapping
10. Go pick out your Christmas tree
11. Listen to Christmas songs by your favorite artists
12. Look through old holiday photos
13. Participate in a Christmas craft workshop
14. Read Christmas stories with your family
15. Take in a seasonal performance (concert, ballet, play, etc.)
16. Visit a museum that has a holiday-themed exhibit
17. Write and send out your holiday cards
So, which activity will you start with this year?
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 1
45/36°F
57/46°F