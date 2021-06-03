Uncategorized
10 ways to reduce how much you consume
Your consumption habits can have a considerable impact on the planet. This year for World Environment Day, which takes place on June 5, consider taking stock of your daily practices to determine how you can adopt a greener lifestyle. If you’re not sure where to begin, here are some ideas to get you started.
1. Always ask yourself if you really need a product before you buy it. Avoid purchasing items that are likely to end up at the bottom of a drawer.
2. Extend the lifespan of your appliances by getting them repaired by a professional. You may be able to fix minor issues yourself with the help of an online tutorial.
3. Learn how to recognize quality materials and design, so you can choose products that will last a long time.
4. Rent or borrow equipment that you only intend to use occasionally. Keep this in mind before you purchase tools, cleaning equipment, and sporting goods.
5. Buy used goods such as clothing, toys, tools, and cell phones whenever possible.
6. Choose products that are made or grown locally or that have other eco-friendly features.
7. Sell or give away items you no longer want. If something’s still in good condition, there’s no reason it should end up in the garbage.
8. Avoid single-use and over-packaged products. In particular, steer clear of plastic bags, paper napkins, throwaway cutlery and single-serve snacks.
9. Minimize your consumption of beef, dairy products, and processed foods, as these require high amounts of energy and resources to grow, produce and package.
10. Cut back on food waste by making a grocery list and checking expiration dates on the items you buy.
To learn more about World Environment Day, visit worldenvironmentday.global.
7 facts about beef
In light of May being National Beef Month, here are seven facts about cows and beef that may surprise you.
1. The United States and Brazil are the top beef-producing countries in the world.
2. Beef is a source of 14 essential nutrients: protein, iron, zinc, selenium, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D, phosphorus, pantothenate, magnesium, and potassium.
3. There are more than 1,000 breeds of cow worldwide.
4. Uruguay, Argentina, and Hong Kong consume the most beef in the world at more than 100 pounds per capita each.
5. Only about 60 percent of a cow is used for meat. The rest is used to create items such as leather, glue, soap, and pharmaceuticals.
6. Cows are descendants of a type of wild oxen known as aurochs that were first domesticated more than 10,000 years ago.
7. Beef is the third most popular meat consumed globally, topped only by pork and poultry.
Beef is a nutritious food staple in countries around the world, and global demand for it is on the rise.
How to use the 2021 Pantone colors of the year in your home
For 2021, Pantone announced not one but two colors of the year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. Here’s how to incorporate these shades of natural, stony gray and warm, uplifting yellow into your home.
In the bedroom
Opt for bedding or pillows that combine both colors. For a more dramatic change, consider painting the walls gray and furnishing the room with a bright yellow bedside table, lamp, or reading chair.
In the living room
Add touches to these trendy shades by replacing curtains, throws, cushions, or rugs. You could also hang artwork that features these colors.
If you want to use paint to make an impression, consider creating a gray or yellow accent wall, and provide contrast by placing a footstool, shelf, or side table in the other color against it. Wallpaper in these shades can also wow.
In the kitchen
Find accessories or small appliances in gray or yellow. Look for serving dishes, oven mitts, towels, toasters, and more in these colors. You can also change your chair cushions, tablecloth, and table runner.
Ultimate Gray and Illuminating can be integrated into any design style. Consider bringing these colors that evoke fortitude and optimism into any space that could use a pick-me-up.
Virginia invests over $203.6 million to expand access to child care, increase support for providers
Governor Ralph Northam announced on April 2, 2021, that an additional $203.6 million in federal stimulus funds and expanded eligibility criteria for the Child Care Subsidy Program will help further stabilize Virginia’s early childhood care and education system, provide child care assistance to additional families as they seek stable employment or return to work, and deliver critical operational and technical resources to new and returning child care providers.
First Lady Pamela Northam and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn celebrated the new investments during a virtual meeting of the Northam Administration’s Children’s Cabinet on Thursday. Video of the First Lady and Speaker at yesterday’s meeting is available here.
“Early educators have been diligent and dedicated to keeping children safe and meeting the needs of our youngest Virginians since the early days of this public health crisis,” said Governor Northam. “As we emerge from the pandemic, the strength of our recovery will depend upon our ability to help families return to the workforce and provide quality, affordable options for early childhood care and education. These additional investments will help address the challenges child care providers are facing and ensure we can continue to deliver critical resources to those most in need now and into the future.”
While nearly 90 percent of child care center programs have reopened, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in ongoing staffing challenges, revenue shortfalls, and increased operational costs for many providers. Through the additional funding, Virginia will continue to provide stabilization grants to sustain current providers and help closed providers re-open as well as retention bonuses and scholarships for child care educators. To support families and children in areas where there are few or no options, Virginia will also offer grants to help open new programs.
“I’m grateful to the legislators for their support of our littlest learners during another successful General Assembly session,” said First Lady Northam. “This funding will help our superhero educators continue to support Virginia’s most valuable asset—our children.”
The expansion of the Child Care Subsidy Program is a result of House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Filler-Corn and recently signed into law by Governor Northam, which establishes a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for child care while they are looking for employment and temporarily expands income eligibility guidelines for families with young children. The new income eligibility levels allow families with a household income of up to 85 percent of the state median income to apply if they have a child under age five, or not yet in kindergarten, to qualify. Funding for the new eligibility category comes from federal coronavirus relief funds dedicated to child care assistance that Virginia received through the December 2020 stimulus package.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the immense value of quality, accessible child care for Virginia families,” said Speaker Filler-Corn. “These times have been incredibly hard on parents balancing the need to put food on the table while having to look after their children at home. I thank Governor Northam for signing this legislation which will help lighten the burden on many working families by making quality child care more affordable during this public health crisis. I am thankful to have received the bipartisan support of my colleagues in the House and Senate as we work to protect families and build the foundation for a better Virginia.”
The additional federal funding will support families and child care providers by enabling the Commonwealth to:
• Waives co-payments for families in April, May, and June to reduce financial hardship and support children’s access to care.
• Increases absence days so that providers and families can manage occurrences where child care providers may temporarily need to close or children may need to quarantine.
• Builds the foundation for a statewide mental health consultation program to assist child care providers in helping children through this difficult time.
• Issues the fourth round of child care stabilization grants to eligible open providers in the Commonwealth.
• Provide funding for grants and contracts to support increased access to child care in underserved communities.
• Supplement the state’s innovative child care educator incentive program so that eligible educators in child care centers and family day homes that receive public funding such as the Child Care Subsidy Program are now eligible for up to $2,000 this year to strengthen the quality and reduce turnover.
“We know that access to quality early childhood care and education has been a concern for many working families, even before the pandemic,” said S. Duke Storen, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS). “Over the past year, enrollment in our Child Care Subsidy Program has declined by 32 percent, further demonstrating the financial burden families have continued to experience amidst the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. As Virginians return to school and work, we must not only ensure the available supply of child care to meet the increased demand but also continue to make investments to maintain a strong child care system.”
VDSS, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, is working to operationalize the application process for expanded Child Care Subsidy Program eligibility. VDSS expects to be able to communicate additional program details and stabilization grant information to families and providers by mid-April.
For more information about child care assistance in Virginia, visit ChildCareVA.com. Families can learn more about expanded eligibility and how to apply here.
Ocean above Virginia – fish get wet
Certainly somewhere an ocean has dried up. It is only logical explanation for the six or seven rain storms that pass through our area everyday. How else could there be that much water in the sky?
For the past few weeks fishing has been a matter of running out there catching fish and race to the car ahead of lightening and the next deluge. With all the clouds and rain, the sun, when it has a chance to break through, turns the air into a steamroom.
Still, it has had its moments.
Few nights ago, work for the day completed, I raced for a little pond I know. I say raced because the thunderheads were swirling all around the mountains that i live on. Thunder boomed off in the distance, trapped in the valley. Clouds heavy with rain unable to sail above the peak of what was to have been a ski lodge.
I watched the darkness trapped there and trusting that the storm would be stalled, I went to a pond nestled in a hollow not far from where i live.
Several weeks ago the water had been low here. Islands of algae forming landing pads for dragonflies. It was hard to fish. Each hooked fish requiring some time to disentangle from the pound and a half of pond slime and grass that collected as the fish was brought in.
This evening the pond was filled to overflowing with rain water. The algae islands submerged just below the surface. The water was clean and clear, cooled and oxygenated by the rains, excellent conditions for Lunker largemouths.
Conditions right now will vary.
The river and streams are high and depending on the surrounding erosion, are muddy to soily. Ponds and lakes may be the better bet although muddy feeder streams can cause the fishing to be tough.
Experimentation and persistence will pay off and whatever will work in one place, may not at another . I have been having some luck with black poppers thrown in around the algae beds.
Black-winged dragonflies dapped the surface of the water enticingly. A couple of smaller bass had accepted my offerings. Clouds were beginning to swirl darkly overhead. Thunder booming in the distance, I knew that the storm had escaped the mountain’s hold and was once again walking through the passes and valleys.
A good strike. A nice largemouth shook its angry head as it cleared the surface of the water then wrapped itself around some weeds. The line snapped and the fish was gone, the clouds growing darker now. The air was thick with the smell of rain.
I tied a black and yellow bumblebee popper onto my leader onto my leader. Then i cast between some reeds and a submerged bed of algae. The “V” of a large fish cut through the water to my popper. The wake of the charging fish pushed the offering into the reeds and the strike fell short. I quickly cast back into the same spot wondering if the fish would come back for a second try.
The popper sat still on the surface. Rings radiated out from where it had settled. Silence. Then an explosion as a good fish swept the popper beneath the water. It turned away from the reeds and dove beneath the floating green island to take the prize to deeper water.
I saw the tail as it came out of the water and knew it was a good fish. Soon the line singing from my reel was hopelessly loaded with algae and slime. I waded into waist-deep water in a driving rain.
I thought the fish would surely be gone. As I reached into the slime to free my fly, there was movement. I reached down and grabbed the fish’s lip.
A 19-inch largemouth, healthy and strong with none of the parasites that often plague these fish at this time of year. It was a clean catch and I felt good as I released the bass and watched it swim off to sire future generations and perhaps to fight another day.
The rain was coming down in torrents, now thunder getting close. Time to leave.
I was soaked with rain and pond water and my rubber boots were full of mud. I wondered what someone would think if they saw me smiling.
Well, the fish don’t mind getting wet, so why should I?
Good luck and we’ll talk again soon.
