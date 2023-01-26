Town Talk: A conversation with Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney, Samuels Public Library – February Activities

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joey Waters and JoEllen McNeal from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center. Joey and JoEllen discuss the Dare to Dram Enrichment Grant program for women over the age of 18 who live or work in Warren County. The deadline for this year’s grant is Friday, January 13th.

The Dare to Dream program was founded in 1999 by founder JoEllen McNeal. These annual grants allow women to take a bold step forward in their lives or support the momentum if they are already on their way. Past recipients have used their grants to go to school, start a business, purchase computers, create non-profits attend training programs, support certification, and other continuing education goals.

Eligibility:

Women residing and/or working in Warren County, Virginia

Ages 18 years and older

Applicants may not be enrolled in high school.

Applicants may re-apply annually, including previous recipients of grants.

Review Criteria:

Applications will be reviewed on the merit of the project or activity description. Grant review criteria may include but are not limited to the following: prior educational and/or work experience, letters of recommendation from others who have knowledge of the applicant’s capabilities, additional biographical information, other life and work experiences, volunteer work, and financial need. The grant selection committee may also consider the applicant’s motivation, character, and/or ability.

Applicants must complete all sections of the application and submit the Dare to Dream Grant application by January 13, 2023. Personal interviews will be conducted for all finalists for the grant as part of the review process. The grant committee will review the proposal and notify the applicant if funding has been awarded in March 2023. A follow-up evaluation is also part of the grant requirements. The project must be started, and the grant money must be requested by November 30, 2023

Applications are mailed to FRWRC, PO Box 1748, Front Royal, VA 22630; emailed to wrc@frwrc.org or submitted online by visiting www.frwrc.org/apply and must be postmarked by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Applications are reviewed, and the recipients will be announced in March 2023. The grant money will be available as of March 2023

If you need assistance completing the application, contact FRWRC at (540) 636-7007.

