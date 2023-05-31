Swinging into the Golden Years: How seniors are finding joy on the golf course

If you thought picking up a new hobby was just for the young, think again! An increasing number of individuals in their 50s and 60s are proving that age is just a number as they take to the golf course. Yes, you heard it right, golf – that social, outdoor sport that combines the beauty of nature with the joy of camaraderie and, yes, a bit of friendly competition.

Many of these late bloomers didn’t grow up swinging golf clubs, but they’re showing us it’s never too late to start. Now, if you’re thinking of joining this club of older beginners, we’ve got some sage advice for you.

First up, make sure you buy golf clubs that are just right for you. It’s like Cinderella’s shoe; it has to fit just right. Get advice from a sporting goods store or club pro. Yes, a fitting might set you back by $100 or more, but trust us, it’s a worthy investment. Plus, this cost usually gets deducted from the price of the clubs you end up purchasing.

Don’t worry about being a beginner in the sport. The golfing world has evolved, and equipment changes have made it easier than ever for novices to tee off. Club head designs, weight changes, and even the flexibility of the club can make a big difference. We recommend trying clubs with graphite shafts.

Learning is key. Take lessons from club pros and get recommendations from your fellow golfers. The instructors at private clubs are usually thrilled to coach newbies, even if they’re not members of the club.

When it comes to playing on the course, get some advice from the course professional about when to play. They can tell you the less crowded hours so you won’t feel like you’re holding up the more seasoned players.

Being a later starter in golf has its advantages too. You’re likely to play a steady game without the pressure of trying to hit that 300-yard tee shot that the younger folks aim for. Plus, feel free to use the senior tees or ladies’ tees when you start. Heck, more people should be using them all the time, so there’s no need to be shy.

Remember, the golden rule of starting golf later in life is to forget the stroke rules at first. If you find yourself taking too many shots, just pick up your ball and proceed to the next 100-yard mark, or to the green or the next hole. It’s all about having fun, not getting bogged down by the rules.

And the best part? Golf isn’t just fun; it’s great cardiovascular exercise! So, here’s to enjoying the sport, the fresh air, the camaraderie, and the health benefits. Swing away, my friends!