110 Accomac Road FOR SALE Near Downtown Front Royal, Virginia

This stately home is priced at $262,500 with a $2,500 appliance upgrade offered! They just don’t build them like this anymore! With a dream location, dream price, and “I Dream of Jeannie” worthy features, this classic all brick rambler has the character and curb appeal hard to find in newer homes.

From stunning hardwood floors throughout the main level to spacious bedrooms, from a large screened porch (with mountain views) to concrete patio, this spectacular property boasts quality features that are hard to come by and a picture-perfect lot. The home offers updates from replacement windows to upgrades to the furnace and from new light fixtures to recent expensive retaining wall engineering. The kitchen boasts Corian counters, chair railing, plentiful cabinet space, and a pantry.

The dining room provides access to the side screened-in porch and the living room has a lovely fireplace and picture window. Perfect for those desiring main level living, it is also complete with a one-car garage, recreation room (with fireplace), full bathroom, and excess storage in the walkout lower level(and a potential for an in-law suite). Act now and be enjoying spectacular sunsets, mountain views, and the perks of living so close to historic downtown Front Royal in a new home while the world resets to its new normal.

THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of under a May 2020 appraisal–CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!

Top Things Seller Loves About This House:

Located in the best neighborhood in town, Woodland Park, which is quiet, safe, family-friendly, and great for walking.

Close to the schools and the school bus stops right at the corner of Accomac and Jamestown.

The mountain views from the Living Room is gorgeous. The sun streams through the kitchen window in the mornings and through the Living Room in the evenings, and the views of the sunsets are spectacular.

One level of living is really convenient!

The brick exterior walls are zero maintenance, provide great sound insulation, and the thermal mass keeps the house cooler in summer and warmer in winter.

The eat-in kitchen is large enough for a small table and chairs for casual dining, and I like that it’s enclosed from the Living Room to hide any mess when guests are over.

This house is great for entertaining! The large formal dining room is perfect for dinner parties, Thanksgiving dinner, and other holiday celebrations.

And on warm summer days, the screen porch is a cool place to relax with friends and look out over the neighborhood.

The two wood-burning fireplaces add a touch of class and romance to the house and are a great source of back-up heat.

Tons of storage space throughout the house. Wood floors throughout are beautiful and easy to clean.

The basement Family Room is very cozy and perfect for a ping-pong table. I use the unfinished room in the basement as a home gym. It could also be converted to a bedroom, home office, or so many other uses.

The large shop and tool room in the basement is a dream for DIY projects and tool storage.

Great to have a garage to keep my car safe from the elements, plus storage for the lawnmower and other equipment.

The basement has the potential to create a separate apartment suite that could be rented out for additional income.

5 Things Seller’s Daughter Loves About This House:

I love the huge screen porch.

It’s fun to sit out there with a glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.

I like how big my room is and there are good views from all the windows.

The big tree in the front yard is fun to climb and is a nice shady spot to lay in the grass. The yard is great for a dog. We put ours on a long leash, so he can run around and play.

LFK Elementary School is just a short walk away and has a cool playground.