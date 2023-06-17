Opinion
Dunn addresses pressing regional issues with concrete solutions, not rhetoric
Which do you prefer? Solutions to problems or rhetoric?
I entered the Senate District 1 Republican primary race because other candidates were not addressing policy issues that are affecting this area and can only be solved at the state level. Frederick County is the fastest-growing county in Virginia, and adjacent areas are not far behind.
The major issues affecting this area include 1) the cost of population growth as more people move into new houses, 2) congested roads, 3) providing good education to our students, and 4) returning to an election day – not an election season.
How to Pay for Growth. Each new house costs you, the taxpayer, $27,000 in capital costs. What is the solution? Impact fees which are paid by the home buyer to cover the additional costs they bring to the region. That protects you, the taxpayer, from having to subsidize those costs through higher real estate taxes. If enacted a decade ago, Frederick County alone would have had an additional $172 MILLION to address that growth.
Roads. VDOT examines road problems and offers monetary solutions to fix the problem they have identified. However, the money arrives 4-5 years later, at which time the problem has grown. We need to change the law so that money allocated for roads is based on the amount of money needed to fix the problem when the money arrives, not when the problem was identified.
Education. As a former teacher, I empathize with teachers having to teach in today’s environment. We need to empower parents to contribute to their children’s education. We need to emphasize core courses, how to think critically, the Constitution, and not CRT. Change the regulations so teachers can teach – not just teach to a test. I would support school choice to foster competition which benefits all students by enhancing educational standards.
Election Day – not an Election Season. All citizens should have the same information on the same day to vote. We need to ensure voter integrity by requiring that voter registration requires the same standards as required for a US passport, not just a utility bill which is the current standard. Absentee voting can be used for those who cannot vote on election day. We need to end mail-in voting and same-day voter registration so election results can be known the following day – not the following week.
I am a conservative Republican and Certified Financial Planner™ who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and providing opportunity to all citizens. I founded a fiduciary fee-only financial planning firm, have been elected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, have been a legislative director/staff to three congressmen and two federal agencies, as well as a former history teacher.
You can find more information at www.blainedunn.com or on Facebook at Blaine Dunn for VA.
If you would like solutions to problems instead of rhetoric, I would appreciate your vote on June 20th to be your Republican nominee for the Virginia Senate.
Blaine Dunn
Opinion
Meet Lance Allen: A devoted family man, veteran, and your potential State Senate representative
I’m thrilled to introduce you to my husband, Lance Allen, who is currently running for State Senate.
We first met when Lance was serving at Joint Base Andrews, and like many military families, our journey took us across the country. Our last assignment took us to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, where Lance led the Homeland Defense intelligence team.
After ten years of service, we returned home to Virginia, where we had two of our three children — Jake, Harper, and Archer
As a devoted husband and an exceptional father, Lance’s commitment to our family is a testament to his character. He cherishes every moment he spends with our children, whether it’s helping with homework, taking them on outdoor adventures, or cheering them on during sports.
His dedication to our family extends to his vision for all families, with a strong emphasis on quality education for our children! As a teacher myself, I can tell you that our system is broken, and Lance is committed to bringing school choice to our state. Putting power back in the hands of our families.
Lance’s military background shapes his perspective. He is a fervent patriot, a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, and passionately advocates military benefits and tax relief for veteran retirement income.
He intends to bring this same focus to reducing taxes for all and easing regulations on small businesses to encourage economic growth and prosperity.
To learn more about Lance’s campaign and his policies, please visit his website at www.LanceForVA.com. Alternatively, Lance welcomes you to reach out directly to his cell at (540)-987-0416.
He is not a career politician but a servant leader who understands that his role if elected, is to serve you. He is always open to hearing your concerns and suggestions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to the possibility of serving you.
Please remember to vote for Lance in the upcoming Republican primary on Tuesday, June 20th!
Meredith Allen
Opinion
Woe to you, hypocrites
Sigmund Freud, that master explorer of all things proctological, would have been utterly fascinated by Dale Carpenter’s obsessive use of the term “filth” in his recent letter to the editor, to describe the alleged “pornography” Mr. Carpenter wants his tax dollars to stop funding in the Samuels Public Library. In fact, Mr. Carpenter is so morally offended by this insult to the public morality, that he wants the Warren County Board of Supervisors to stop giving any money at all to the library—as if it provided no other public service other than peddling porn to little kids.
Well, since Freud has to content himself with rolling his eyes in his grave at Mr. Carpenter’s obsessions, allow me, a seasoned (which is to say, old) observer of human folly to substitute my humble analysis of Mr. Carpenter‘s … vicissitude.
Mr. Carpenter, the leader of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance (SCA), obviously fashions himself as a pillar of rectitude (so to speak) in the community. But he reminds me of nothing less than the Pharisaic critics of Jesus, whom Jesus himself describes in the gospel as “whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean.”
Mr. Carpenter, who, from his letter, just as obviously likes to be seen praying in the marketplace as much as the enemies of Jesus, may shine with Christian piety on the outside, but his inner subconscious appears to rumble with darkness—fear, ignorance, and bigotry. His almost clinically sterile civic language cannot disguise the demons within.
Neuroscientists have done a number of studies on the political mind and, perhaps unsurprisingly, have found clear, significant, and physical differences between the brains of conservatives and liberals, differences that persist across ages and cultures. Whereas the brains of political liberals have more activity in the left posterior insula, which gives them more openness to experience and a greater tolerance for uncertainty, conservative brains are characterized by the enlargement of the amygdala. LINK: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/conservative-and-liberal-brains-might-have-some-real-differences/
The amygdala is “commonly thought to form the core of a neural system for processing fearful and threatening stimuli, including detection of threat and activation of appropriate fear-related behaviors in response to threatening and dangerous stimuli,“ according to the National Academy of Sciences.
What would appear to be Mr. Carpenter’s bulging amygdala is on vivid display throughout his letter. He fears everything: Change; The future; The differences in human nature; The secular state.
And according to the SCA website, he and his followers even boast about their “fear” of God. LINK: https://sca4christ.org/who-we-are/ This is something I (and other spiritual liberals, I suspect) have never understood. Why would a loving God want “fear” from the children of the divine womb? It makes no sense to me.
In “Moral Politics,” one of the most insightful books of the past half century, the cognitive linguist George Lakoff uses these studies of the differences between liberal and conservative brains to advance the theory that Americans view the nation as a family, but liberals and conservatives adhere to different models of that institution.
Liberals follow what Lakoff terms the “Nurturant Parent” model, which is characterized by a sense of equality among the family members, where even children, though requiring guidance, are recognized for their full humanity.
Lakoff calls the conservative model of the family the “Strict Father” model. This is consistent with the conservative moral tradition, which sees the father as the head of the family, and wherein children are not to be spoiled by sparing the rod. And neither are wives, according to the “rule of thumb,” the biblical injunction that requires, for “mercy’s” sake, that disobedient wives be punished with a stick no bigger in diameter than a man’s thumb.
These psychological differences in family models, Lakoff believes, explain why liberals and conservatives hold a remarkably consistent range of opinions across a variety of seemingly unrelated issues, like the environment, abortion, and guns.
More vivid than Mr. Carpenter’s fear, though, is his unconscious ignorance of a vast range of subjects—beginning with his mistaken notion that this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values.
Certainly, the religious beliefs of the Framers—especially their Deism—contributed mightily to their political beliefs. But the Framers were also acutely aware of the destruction wrought by religious differences and the religious wars that had roiled the European continent for a century. For this reason, the word “God” is deliberately absent from the US Constitution. Does Mr. Carpenter see this merely as an unfortunate, correctable oversight?
God save the republic.
Perhaps surpassing his ignorance of American history is his oblivious indifference to modern world history. Is Mr. Carpenter aware that, in the seminal classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich,” author William Shirer contemporaneously identified Adolph Hitler’s base political constituency as being primarily made up of rural religious conservatives, whom we know from The Third Reich rhetoric they supported only wanted to make Germany great again, right? Does Mr. Carpenter not recognize himself in that archetype—the God-fearing, institution-preserving extremist—an archetype that recurs again and again throughout history? (Fawcett World Library Edition of “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” – pages 326 to 333; and pages 354 to 356)
But perhaps even more inexplicable than Mr. Carpenter’s ignorance of history is his profound ignorance about the foundations of his own faith.
Forget the Song of Solomon, the sexually-charged book in the Old Testament whose racy passages have thrilled schoolboys for centuries. Mr. Carpenter, his dogmatic blinders fully installed, refuses to associate these passages with the “filth” he finds so abhorrent in the library, yet posts on his website for everyone to read.
Methinks someone protesteth too much.
But Mr. Carpenter’s most fundamental error is his ironclad refusal to recognize the true nature of the God he claims to “fear” and worship. Were it not so tragic in its consequences, I would find his
ignorance on this subject to be downright hilarious.
The Book of Genesis, the first book of the Bible, begins, in its original Hebrew, with the words, “Bereschyt Barak Elohim.” The 22 letters which make up the Hebrew alphabet also correspond to numbers, and these numbers represent cosmic principles that swirled in the minds of the original authors of the Hebrew Bible—principles of which we, living in our “King James” translation reality today, are barely aware. But that is not the ignorance of which I speak.
“Bereschyt Barak Elohim” is generally translated as, “In the beginning, God…” “Elohim” is the first word used to represent the concept “God” in the Bible of both Jews and Christians.
“Elohim” is an interesting word. In the first place, it didn’t originate with the Hebrews. It had its origins in the Ugarit tribe, who preceded and cohabited with the Hebrew tribe in the land of Canaan and used the word “Elohim” to refer to God before the Hebrews. But here’s where things get interesting. The word “Elohim” refers to a council of gods, who become one in their intention—Divine Providence—but which is made up of many different gods, both male and female, of whom Yahweh—the name many contemporary Christians associate with the God of the Old Testament—was a minor thunder deity in the Elohim pantheon.
The word “Elohim” is composed of a singular masculine root—“El”—combined with a feminine plural ending—“ohim”—into one word, one God. Carrying this line of thought to its conclusion, it is a sublime irony that the God that Mr. Carpenter and his apostles claim to worship is “transgender”—both male and female—and the most appropriate pronoun you can apply to that God is “they.”
Of course, somewhere in ancient history a band of warriors among the Hebrews decided to adopt the thundering male Yahweh as their primary god. Consequently, the Ugarits were slaughtered or kidnapped, and written out of the religious history they brought to Canaan. We’ve been dominated by single male deities ever since.
Patriarchy loves warrior gods.
To be fair, like the fallen woman in the old song, Mr. Carpenter is more to be pitied than censured. He is a slave to his own inter-cranial physiology. He lives in a fast-changing age that has blinded him to his own ignorance. He is blind to his hatred. Blind to his injustice. Blind to his bigotry. And he is joined in his blindness by his small cabal of book banners. Book banners, book burners—same thing.
I pray daily—in my little, secular, pantheistic way—for the healing of their souls. But meanwhile, as Jesus says: “Woe to you, hypocrites.”
Mike Hasty
Front Royal
(In 2000, the West Virginia Press Association named Mike Hasty “Best Columnist” in the category of large circulation weeklies. Like the Old Testament prophets, he is also a musician. See 1 Samuel 10:5-6)
Opinion
Spectacle versus Reason
Censorship has no place in America. Regardless of whatever camouflage it receives, denying free expression runs counter to the ideals that underly our society. The ability to make a personal choice for you and your family must be coupled with the requirement that your choice applies to your immediate circle. Attempting to limit the choices available to a community has no place in our society. Remember that many facing heresy trials and the rigidity of the Puritans and other religious sects braved relocation to a new continent in search of personal freedom and opportunities. This forms the bedrock of our democratic experiment.
The current move to ban books is not an organic, grassroots, locally based movement but is spawned by influences on a national level filtering down and provoking unthinking outrage. Not only does this promote judgments on the choices in the lives of other people, but it has morphed into personal attacks against library administrators. The methods utilized in staging the recent spectacle at the Board of Supervisors meeting make it appear to be more broad-based than the numbers reveal.
Human biology, nature, and psychology are not so easily explained and restricted as some would like to pretend. Attempting to impose black-and-white choices on the diversity of human experience runs counter to human nature. Diversity should be celebrated for its contribution to the strength and breadth of the American experience.
The similarity that runs through most religious thinking admonishes us to love our brothers and sisters as they are and not to expect everyone to conform to our ideals.
Steve Foreman
Warren County
Opinion
Joy Dunn advocates for her husband’s political journey with a focus on faith, integrity, and service
Some people who are in politics are not supported by their spouses. They will vote for them however, they do not want to be involved. I have supported Blaine since 2015, when he first ran for the Board of Supervisors. It has been a pleasure to attend events, door-knock, go to the Board of Supervisors meetings and meet people. Why have I done this? First, when Blaine decided to run for an elected office we prayed about it and sought others for wise counsel. Next, I married Blaine because of his faith in the Lord. Luke 6:45 states, “…for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart.” I wanted to marry a man of integrity, someone who was wise with money and had a servant’s heart. Blaine has been all those things throughout our marriage.
Blaine has served Frederick County on Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, Fire & Rescue, Parks & Recreation, Library, Codes & Ordinances, Tourism, and Public Safety. He has also held numerous Town Hall Meetings. Sometimes he will get a call from a constituent at 10 pm, and he will say, “Joy, let’s get in the car and go see what the problem is.”
As a former teacher for Frederick County and Winchester City, I loved seeing the progress of my students. I was always very protective of them, and I was glad when Blaine supported SROs (school resource officers) in the schools to keep them safe. He also voted to provide the resources so the School Board could give teachers a raise and purchase additional buses.
While driving home from church one Sunday, Blaine said, “With all these new homes being built, it is costing the taxpayers of Frederick County $27,000, and if we don’t solve this problem, Frederick County will be in a world of hurt and taxes will have to raise significantly.” So, I said, what is your solution? Blaine said, “I am going to get signatures to get on the ballot to run for the Virginia Senate.” My comment was, O.K., if this is where you feel the Lord is leading, then LET” S GO!
Blaine has been talking to people in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Winchester City. Many people have said, “Mr. Dunn, no one is talking about the economy except you.” Blaine has a heart for helping people to provide services while keeping taxes low, having quality education and allowing for school choice, fixing roads, and changing the law to get back to Election Day. If you want a Senator that has the experience, solutions to problems, and a servant’s heart, then vote for my husband, Blaine Dunn, for Virginia Senate on June 20th.
Joy Dunn
Winchester, VA
Opinion
Blaine Dunn: A voice for practical policy solutions in Virginia Senate Race
Only one of the many aspirants to the Virginia Senate from our region emphasizes real issues, matters that affect citizens and their pocketbooks: Blaine Dunn.
All the rest address popular hot buttons, not conditions that directly affect our lives and well-being.
Most recently, Blaine Dunn was instrumental in reducing our property tax rate from $0.61 to $0.51. That’s the mark of an honorable, devoted advocate for his constituents. But some issues must be resolved in Richmond.
Using his experience as a Certified Financial Planner, Blaine has deciphered the complex financial issues that are costing us serious money every day. For example, our property taxes are being spent every time a new house is erected, to the tune of some $27,000.00 per house. Money that’s needed for capital and infrastructure made necessary by the explosive population growth in our area for roads, schools, water and sewer lines, electric and gas conduits, and more. Blaine and I’ll bet most of us believe those costs should be borne by the buyers of new dwellings, the demand for which grows as more and more people move into our beautiful Valley.
This is the Senator we need. No distractions, no slogans, just governmental experience and expertise that will save us real money.
Blaine advocates conservative principles in education, voting, and the 2nd Amendment and will work hard for all of us in Richmond.
Please, for all our sakes, vote for Blaine Dunn on Tuesday, June 20th, to be our Republican candidate for Virginia State Senator.
James Sherry
Winchester, VA
Opinion
Library Board Staff Ranked in the Left’s WOKE Clericy?
This past Tuesday, June 6th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors met. Hundreds of Warren County citizens turned out, the vast majority concerned about the Library policy of including books in the children’s and Young Adults’ sections with sexual themes and the budget that funds those purchases. Predictably and broadly, the people lined up with one of two positions: it’s fine that the books are there, or they shouldn’t be there. Some of those who were for the books remaining seemed to be under the impression that a mere 53 people wanted them gone, while they themselves were at least potentially representing the entire rest of the county, numbered 40,000. Meanwhile, adding both sides, the attendants remained in the hundreds.
The criteria for including the books are conveniently amorphous: the American Library Association (ALA) has approved them; the Library staff has opted to shelve them. We are reminded that the Library Staff cannot possibly be expected to review all of the books curated for their shelves, including those that children will pick up.
The ALA is a convenient reference point for the Samuels staff because it protects the public image of objective professionalism. The books in question, recommended by the ALA, encourage children and teens to think about sexual themes: quite explicitly in some cases. The supporters of the books were quick to point out that opponents had isolated as objectionable only a few passages in the books, but those speakers didn’t bother the audience with them. That disagreeable task was left to the “other side,” and people on both sides in the room sat in embarrassed silence.
At best, those who promote these books to the young are blind to the turbulence produced in children by premature exposure to sexual themes. Sex is a tremendous mystery, and everyone knows it, including children, when they encounter knowledge of it. But mystery be damned: the real thing is exposure, exposure, and more exposure. People who want to expose children to sex know how reactive children are to sexual innuendo or to more explicit sexual themes. People who have an interest in stimulating children sexually use this sensitivity, which all of us possess to a greater or lesser degree, like a button: to destroy, gradually or quickly, a child’s self-protective instinct of sexual privacy and boundary. Thirty years ago, most people thought that people entrusted with the public good should not enable people to arouse children’s interest in sex; commonly, such people were termed creeps. But very creepy people have cleverly changed that consensus, which now no longer exists. Moreover, the standards of the Library Board seem to be curiously sacred to those who think the books should remain. “Congratulations” to the Library Board: they have been set up as professional, objective people whose decisions are sacrosanct. It couldn’t have happened even thirty years ago, but that was before Library Boards and their counterparts in the Public Schools ascended to the Left (or WOKE) Clericy.
L.M. Clark
Warren County