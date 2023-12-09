The Cracked Acorn: Writing

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. – Philippians 4:8

When our young sons discovered the joy of writing, I asked them to write a story for me. They gave it their best! The result was quite a story of spaceships, green aliens, and villains with big teeth. There were the good and bad guys and of course the castle with the deep dark forest close by. I read it and praised them for a good job. Weeks later, I asked if I could see it again. No, they had thrown it into the trash and not to be found. Little did I know that we may have passed up the chance to be millionaires.

Recall the J.K.Rowling’s Potter series of fantasy witchcraft books. These have made her the richest woman in England. It all started when she, a single parent, was forced to support her infant daughter. While her child was napping, Rowling started writing the first book at a cafe table. The seventh book ended the series now in most bookstores, schools and libraries. They are applauded for being the catalyst to spur the 8-18 age group into a pell-mell race to grab the first edition at a price of nearly thirty dollars. Reading jumped up 31% and made reading “fun”.

Many have tried to explain the reading surge translated into the languages of over 200 nations. Much has been written in the newspaper and on the internet analyzing the interest among our young people in the Potter books. Books on magic and fantasy have been written over the years and are now cluttering used bookstore shelves. None have ever created a crazed reading stampede like these books.

What is missing in the Rowling series? – God is not mentioned at all as the supreme being. Heroes have all the power and fly on magic broomsticks and cast spells. A sinister being appears in the form of a gigantic snake. The main character’s mother returns from the dead in the form of an animal. Many put all this aside in the justification of these books and now movies as being sheer unadulterated brain floss entertainment. This is one time the experts agree that too much exposure to this kind of entertainment “desensitizes our society to the occult.” This could well be the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for many of our youth who can’t handle one more peer-driven, pressure-driven activity. Australia has already tried to place warning labels on such books when placed in the local libraries.

TEN COMMANDMENTS placed into the schools: The first commandment is: THOU SHALT HAVE NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME. (Exodus 20)

We have to keep in mind that God has not changed because thousands of years have passed. HE has also said, “10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch. 11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. 12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee.” – Deuteronomy 18:10-12

HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND. I’VE COME TO TALK WITH YOU AGAIN BECAUSE A VISION SOFTLY CREEPING LEFT ITS SEED WHILE I WAS SLEEPING AND THE VISION THAT WAS PLANTED IN MY BRAIN STILL REMAINS. (from a popular song)