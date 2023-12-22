Warner YEARLY Wrap-Up: Bringing it Home for Virginia

Happy Holidays from the Warner press office. In a year of pure chaos and disorder in the House of Representatives, Sen. Warner soldiered on and found creative ways to get things done for Virginians amid challenging gridlock in the lower chamber. Where the House failed, Sen. Warner worked directly with agencies, raked in wins from previous laws, and enticed exciting new industry to the Commonwealth so Virginians could end the year with some major points on the board.

On that note, so many huge wins of past Congresses were implemented this year, unleashing huge investments and enacting big changes for Virginians. Laws that Sen. Warner authored or supported, including the bipartisan infrastructure law, CHIPS Act, Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, PACT Act, and the American Rescue Plan continued to pay dividends thanks to Sen. Warner’s tireless advocacy for specific projects across Virginia.

And it wasn’t just in DC where Sen. Warner got stuff done – he met with constituents in every single region of Virginia to ensure he was hearing from and fighting for all Virginians. Watch a quick recap of one of his trips here.

Read all about it in your Warner YEARLY Wrap-up:

BRINGING INDUSTRY HOME TO VIRGINIA

SCORING BIG FOR JLAB: After years of continuous engagement with federal, state, and local partners, Sen. Warner secured Jefferson Lab in Newport News as the location for the Department of Energy’s High-Performance Data Facility (HPDF). The HPDF is a new scientific user facility specializing in advanced infrastructure for data-intensive science… or, in simpler terms, a nationwide hub for cutting-edge scientific discovery that will leverage huge federal investments and bring great jobs to Hampton Roads. Over the next several years, the project will bring between $300 million and $500 million home to Jefferson Lab – a transformative initiative for the lab. It also fulfills a long-term goal to diversify the operations of JLab.

After years of continuous engagement with federal, state, and local partners, Sen. Warner secured Jefferson Lab in Newport News as the location for the Department of Energy’s High-Performance Data Facility (HPDF). The HPDF is a new scientific user facility specializing in advanced infrastructure for data-intensive science… or, in simpler terms, a nationwide hub for cutting-edge scientific discovery that will leverage huge federal investments and bring great jobs to Hampton Roads. Over the next several years, the project will bring between $300 million and $500 million home to Jefferson Lab – a transformative initiative for the lab. It also fulfills a long-term goal to diversify the operations of JLab. TECH HUB: You may remember Sen. Warner’s advocacy for and passage of the CHIPS Act in 2022, seismic legislation to bolster America’s national security by onshoring the manufacturing of semiconductors and investing in research and development. This year, Sen. Warner secured a major benefit from the law for Virginia, as he won a Tech Hub designation for the Richmond-Petersburg region, meaning Virginia will be eligible for big investments to onshore prescription drug manufacturing. Currently, America relies on other nations for key portions of the pharmaceutical supply chain, making us dependent on foreign countries for indispensable medications. By bringing that supply chain back home, Americans will have cheaper medications and stronger national security.

You may remember Sen. Warner’s advocacy for and passage of the CHIPS Act in 2022, seismic legislation to bolster America’s national security by onshoring the manufacturing of semiconductors and investing in research and development. This year, Sen. Warner secured a major benefit from the law for Virginia, as he won a Tech Hub designation for the Richmond-Petersburg region, meaning Virginia will be eligible for big investments to onshore prescription drug manufacturing. Currently, America relies on other nations for key portions of the pharmaceutical supply chain, making us dependent on foreign countries for indispensable medications. By bringing that supply chain back home, Americans will have cheaper medications and stronger national security. THE COMEBACK CITY: While we’re on the topic of big developments made possible by the CHIPS Act, Sen. Warner also secured a Tech Hubs Strategic Development Grant for the New River Valley and Danville. The grant will increase local coordination and planning activities to strengthen the region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy technologies critical to U.S. economic and national security.

While we’re on the topic of big developments made possible by the CHIPS Act, Sen. Warner also secured a Tech Hubs Strategic Development Grant for the New River Valley and Danville. The grant will increase local coordination and planning activities to strengthen the region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy technologies critical to U.S. economic and national security. THE COMEBACK CITY COMES BACK: But that’s not all for Danville! Following years of engagement on this project by Sen. Warner, the Navy broke ground on a new regional training center for the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program in Danville. The new training facility will allow more students to enroll in accelerated four-month training programs to qualify for higher-paying jobs. Estimated to open by 2025, the Regional Training Center will graduate 800-1,000 students annually to fill critical vacancies across the defense industry. Following advocacy by Sen. Warner, this project also received $20 million from the Department of Defense.

But that’s not all for Danville! Following years of engagement on this project by Sen. Warner, the Navy broke ground on a new regional training center for the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program in Danville. The new training facility will allow more students to enroll in accelerated four-month training programs to qualify for higher-paying jobs. Estimated to open by 2025, the Regional Training Center will graduate 800-1,000 students annually to fill critical vacancies across the defense industry. Following advocacy by Sen. Warner, this project also received $20 million from the Department of Defense. DULLES: After extending the Silver Line to Dulles in late 2022, Sen. Warner landed another big initiative for the airport this year: the largest-ever renewable energy project at a U.S. airport! In August, Sen. Warner broke ground on the historic agreement between Dominion Energy and MWAA, which will generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and store 50 MW of power, enough to power more than 37,000 Virginia homes.

After extending the Silver Line to Dulles in late 2022, Sen. Warner landed another big initiative for the airport this year: the largest-ever renewable energy project at a U.S. airport! In August, Sen. Warner broke ground on the historic agreement between Dominion Energy and MWAA, which will generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and store 50 MW of power, enough to power more than 37,000 Virginia homes. A SLAM DUNK FOR VIRGINIA’S ECONOMY : In December, Sen. Warner announced a seismic tentative agreement to bring the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards home to a new arena in Alexandria. The new entertainment complex would be located around the brand new Potomac Yard Metro stop (more on that later…) and could bring in over $7 billion in economic impact for the Commonwealth and generate over 30,000 new jobs. While Sen. Warner is supportive of this tentative agreement, he simultaneously has been strongly advocating for a detailed transportation plan to support the area, along with plenty of outreach to surrounding communities and local leaders so all stakeholders are on board and ready to make this project a success.

: In December, Sen. Warner announced a seismic tentative agreement to bring the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards home to a new arena in Alexandria. The new entertainment complex would be located around the brand new Potomac Yard Metro stop (more on that later…) and could bring in over $7 billion in economic impact for the Commonwealth and generate over 30,000 new jobs. While Sen. Warner is supportive of this tentative agreement, he simultaneously has been strongly advocating for a detailed transportation plan to support the area, along with plenty of outreach to surrounding communities and local leaders so all stakeholders are on board and ready to make this project a success. FIGHTING FOR THE FBI: After a lot of hard work making the case that Virginia is the best possible home for the FBI, credible allegations of bias in the selections process forced Sen. Warner to request an investigation into the decision-making process. After his calls, the Inspector General of the GSA initiated a full investigation into the site selection process.

TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE

LONG BRIDGE OVER WELL-FUNDED WATERS: Years of work by Sen. Warner – from passing the Long Bridge Act to an earlier investment of $20 million for a pedestrian-bicycle bridge to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law – culminated in a $729 million investment for the Transforming Rail in Virginia: Phase 2 project. The funding will support the completion of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to connect D.C. and Virginia, make improvements to L’Enfant Station, and lay a third track along key sections of the corridor in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties. This will help alleviate current bottlenecks, expand capacity, and improve reliability for Virginia commuters, travelers, and freight. The completion of the Long Bridge project will double rail capacity across Virginia, so Sen. Warner also announced $2 million to plan for the future of rail in Virginia by studying the potential to extend Amtrak service to Bristol, increase frequency on existing routes, and invest in a more efficient route between Virginia and North Carolina.

Years of work by Sen. Warner – from passing the Long Bridge Act to an earlier investment of $20 million for a pedestrian-bicycle bridge to the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law – culminated in a $729 million investment for the Transforming Rail in Virginia: Phase 2 project. The funding will support the completion of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to connect D.C. and Virginia, make improvements to L’Enfant Station, and lay a third track along key sections of the corridor in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties. This will help alleviate current bottlenecks, expand capacity, and improve reliability for Virginia commuters, travelers, and freight. The completion of the Long Bridge project will double rail capacity across Virginia, so Sen. Warner also announced $2 million to plan for the future of rail in Virginia by studying the potential to extend Amtrak service to Bristol, increase frequency on existing routes, and invest in a more efficient route between Virginia and North Carolina. POTOMAC YARD: In May, Sen. Warner celebrated the opening of the Potomac Yard Metro stop, Metro’s 98 th station. The opening of Potomac Yard will connect the rest of the Metro network to a Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, the potential future home of the Capitals & Wizards, and a large retail center.

In May, Sen. Warner celebrated the opening of the Potomac Yard Metro stop, Metro’s 98 station. The opening of Potomac Yard will connect the rest of the Metro network to a Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, the potential future home of the Capitals & Wizards, and a large retail center. MIND THE GAP: Sen. Warner announced a $143 million TIFIA loan to address a major traffic chokepoint in Hampton Roads by widening I-64 and adding a 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction from exit 267 to exit 265. The eastbound Hampton River bridges will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River Bridge will be widened and rehabilitated.

Sen. Warner announced a $143 million TIFIA loan to address a major traffic chokepoint in Hampton Roads by widening I-64 and adding a 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction from exit 267 to exit 265. The eastbound Hampton River bridges will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River Bridge will be widened and rehabilitated. RAISING THE BAR: Sen. Warner’s bipartisan infrastructure law made historic investments to grow the RAISE program. This allowed Sen. Warner to announce a few huge RAISE grants this year: $23.3 million for Northampton and Accomack Counties to support the conversion of 16.8 miles of abandoned Bay Coast Railroad into a 10-foot-wide shared-use path that will connect the Town of Nassawadox with several historic towns on the way to the Town of Olney. $14.4 million to transform Harrisonburg’s downtown by converting a lane of US-11 into a two-way separated bicycle area and also constructing a shared use path along Main Street. The project will also make many safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Sen. Warner’s bipartisan infrastructure law made historic investments to grow the RAISE program. This allowed Sen. Warner to announce a few huge RAISE grants this year: $23.3 million for to support the conversion of 16.8 miles of abandoned Bay Coast Railroad into a 10-foot-wide shared-use path that will connect the with several historic towns on the way to the $14.4 million to transform downtown by converting a lane of US-11 into a two-way separated bicycle area and also constructing a shared use path along Main Street. The project will also make many safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. BUS-Y BODY: Courtesy of the infrastructure law, Sen. Warner secured a $171 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to secure new low- or no-emission buses for the Commonwealth. WMATA, Alexandria, Loudoun County, Hampton Roads, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit all received a portion of this funding.

Courtesy of the infrastructure law, Sen. Warner secured a $171 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to secure new low- or no-emission buses for the Commonwealth. and the all received a portion of this funding. INVESTING IN AIRPORTS: Also courtesy of the infrastructure law, Sen. Warner announced $61 million to improve Virginia’s airports.

Also courtesy of the infrastructure law, Sen. Warner announced $61 million to improve Virginia’s airports. HOLY CVOW: Sen. Warner secured Department of the Interior approval of the construction and operation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, a key approval within the larger project. This $10 billion project, located off the coast of Virginia Beach, will be the largest commercial-scale offshore wind project in America and will provide approximately 2.6 gigawatts of clean energy , capable of powering over 650,000 homes .

Sen. Warner secured Department of the Interior approval of the construction and operation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, a key approval within the larger project. This project, located off the coast of Virginia Beach, will be the largest commercial-scale offshore wind project in America and will provide approximately , capable of powering over . THE WINDY CITY: Related to that approval, Sen. Warner also secured $39.3 million to support the Norfolk’s Fairwinds Landing project, which will convert an existing marine terminal and berth to an offshore wind logistics facility to support the CVOW project and other offshore wind projects across the Mid-Atlantic.

Related to that approval, Sen. Warner also secured $39.3 million to support the Norfolk’s Fairwinds Landing project, which will convert an existing marine terminal and berth to an offshore wind logistics facility to support the CVOW project and other offshore wind projects across the Mid-Atlantic. ATLANTIC WATERWAY: Sen. Warner secured $22.4 million for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Bridge Replacement at Deep Creek in Chesapeake – a longstanding top priority for the city. This represents full funding for the project, and allowed the Norfolk District to issue the final contract to prevent further delay and increased costs. The project will replace the federally-owned Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Deep Creek Bridge -– a functionally obsolete, two-lane, 20-foot-wide, single-leaf bridge –- with a 144-foot-long, 60-foot-wide, five-lane, dual-leaf drawbridge.

Sen. Warner secured $22.4 million for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Bridge Replacement at Deep Creek in Chesapeake – a longstanding top priority for the city. This represents full funding for the project, and allowed the Norfolk District to issue the final contract to prevent further delay and increased costs. The project will replace the federally-owned Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway Deep Creek Bridge -– a functionally obsolete, two-lane, 20-foot-wide, single-leaf bridge –- with a 144-foot-long, 60-foot-wide, five-lane, dual-leaf drawbridge. PREVENTING FLOODING: Sen. Warner secured $3 million for the Peninsula Regional Flood Risk Management feasibility study. This study will investigate flood risk threats from sea level rise, coastal storm surge, and rainfall, and develop watershed-based mitigation solutions to reduce flood risk in Hampton and across Hampton Roads. This funding will allow work on the study to commence immediately.

Sen. Warner secured $3 million for the Peninsula Regional Flood Risk Management feasibility study. This study will investigate flood risk threats from sea level rise, coastal storm surge, and rainfall, and develop watershed-based mitigation solutions to reduce flood risk in Hampton and across Hampton Roads. This funding will allow work on the study to commence immediately. DEEP CONVERSATIONS: Sen. Warner successfully secured $100,000 to restart work on the Elizabeth River and Southern Branch Deepening project. The project will deepen the 40-foot channel of the Elizabeth River and Southern Branch to 45 feet and 42 feet, and a portion of the 35-foot channel on the Southern Branch to a depth of 39 feet. Deeper channels will allow vessels to fully load commodities – including American agricultural and energy products – that move in and out of the waterway.

BUILDING AN ECONOMY THAT WORKS FOR ALL & SAVING VIRGINIANS $$$

CDFIs HIT A MILESTONE: Sen. Warner has spent the last several years as a tireless champion of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Development Institutions (MDIs), mission-driven financial institutions that get capital to underserved communities. Following his past leadership in securing federal investments on a bipartisan basis through the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, which made a historic $12 billion investment in CDFIs and MDIs, Sen. Warner redoubled his efforts in 2023 and announced – alongside Community Development Financial Caucus Co-Chair Sen. Crapo (R-ID) and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo – that members of the Economic Opportunity Coalition had reached their goal of securing $1 billion in committed deposits in CDFIs and MDIs in order to expand their lending power for underserved communities and small businesses emerging from the pandemic.

Sen. Warner has spent the last several years as a tireless champion of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Development Institutions (MDIs), mission-driven financial institutions that get capital to underserved communities. Following his past leadership in securing federal investments on a bipartisan basis through the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, which made a historic $12 billion investment in CDFIs and MDIs, Sen. Warner redoubled his efforts in 2023 and announced – alongside Community Development Financial Caucus Co-Chair Sen. Crapo (R-ID) and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo – that members of the Economic Opportunity Coalition had reached their goal of securing $1 billion in committed deposits in CDFIs and MDIs in order to expand their lending power for underserved communities and small businesses emerging from the pandemic. CASH FOR VIRGINIA CDFIs: Through the Treasury Department’s CDFI Program, Sen. Warner secured $10,035,800 in federal funding to support Virginia CDFIs in Arlington, Roanoke, Falls Church, Christiansburg, Richmond, Charlottesville, and Petersburg.

Through the Treasury Department’s CDFI Program, Sen. Warner secured $10,035,800 in federal funding to support Virginia CDFIs in Arlington, Roanoke, Falls Church, Christiansburg, Richmond, Charlottesville, and Petersburg. BIG MONEY FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Throughout the year, Sen. Warner secured $98.3 million in federal funding for affordable housing, community development, and homelessness assistance in Virginia and also $54.1 million in federal funding to improve affordable housing through HUD’s Capital Fund.

Throughout the year, Sen. Warner secured $98.3 million in federal funding for affordable housing, community development, and homelessness assistance in Virginia and also $54.1 million in federal funding to improve affordable housing through HUD’s Capital Fund. TURKEY DAY: For poultry producers across the Commonwealth, Sen. Warner successfully pushed the U.S. Trade Representative to secure an agreement with India to reduce the tariff on turkey from 30 percent to 5 percent. This allows Virginia turkey producers to compete in the rapidly expanding market for turkey while providing Indian consumers with a high-quality and affordable source of protein.

For poultry producers across the Commonwealth, Sen. Warner successfully pushed the U.S. Trade Representative to secure an agreement with India to reduce the tariff on turkey from 30 percent to 5 percent. This allows Virginia turkey producers to compete in the rapidly expanding market for turkey while providing Indian consumers with a high-quality and affordable source of protein. PROMOTING CDFIS: In May 2023, Sen. Warner urged the EPA to ensure that investments through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, prioritized applicants including CDFIs, green banks, and MDIs. The July 2023 Notice of Funding Opportunities for the GGRF incorporated all items requested by Sen. Warner.

In May 2023, Sen. Warner urged the EPA to ensure that investments through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF), a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, prioritized applicants including CDFIs, green banks, and MDIs. The July 2023 Notice of Funding Opportunities for the GGRF incorporated all items requested by Sen. Warner. SVB: In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Sen. Warner asked the Treasury Department to take actions including identifying specific risks to financial stability in the areas of bank liquidity and sources of funding, among other things. Treasury responded by detailing specific interventions to manage systemic risks and diminish the chances of further bank runs.

FOR HEALTH CARE

FOR LABOR AND FEDERAL WORKERS

CRACKING DOWN ON CHILD LABOR: Following a deeply disturbing article about child labor violations in Virginia, Sen. Warner pushed Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su to hold companies accountable to the fullest extent of the law for violations of child labor laws. After this letter, the DOL enhanced penalties for violations by calculating penalties per violation of child labor laws, instead of on a per child basis, and by requiring officials calculating penalties to consider the gravity of the violation in additional to the size the company, meaning a company will not have their penalty reduced just because of their size.

Following a deeply disturbing article about child labor violations in Virginia, Sen. Warner pushed Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su to hold companies accountable to the fullest extent of the law for violations of child labor laws. After this letter, the DOL enhanced penalties for violations by calculating penalties per violation of child labor laws, instead of on a per child basis, and by requiring officials calculating penalties to consider the gravity of the violation in additional to the size the company, meaning a company will not have their penalty reduced just because of their size. SELF EXPRESSION: After Sen. Warner sent a letter to OPM and the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) requesting guidance on the self-expression rights of federal workers as related to the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the OSC released guidance clarifying that federal employees speaking out on this issue in their personal capacity would not be violating the Hatch Act – giving federal workers certainty that they can continue to exercise their first amendment rights without jeopardizing their jobs.

After Sen. Warner sent a letter to OPM and the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) requesting guidance on the self-expression rights of federal workers as related to the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the OSC released guidance clarifying that federal employees speaking out on this issue in their personal capacity would not be violating the Hatch Act – giving federal workers certainty that they can continue to exercise their first amendment rights without jeopardizing their jobs. YOU DESERVE A RAISE: After Sen. Warner cosponsored legislation that would significantly increase pay for federal workers, President Biden announced his plan to increase their pay by an average of 5.2% in 2024.

After Sen. Warner cosponsored legislation that would significantly increase pay for federal workers, President Biden announced his plan to increase their pay by an average of 5.2% in 2024. PROTECT CIVIL SERVANTS: Sen. Warner introduced the Saving the Civil Service Act, legislation that would secure the civil service and protect tens of thousands of federal employees from losing job protections and due process rights in the event a future president proposes an idea like Schedule F as then-President Trump proposed. Following this lead, OPM released a proposed rule aligned with the protections Sen. Warner endorsed.

FOR STUDENTS

HOLDING THE IRS ACCOUNTABLE: In 2019, Sen. Warner passed a bipartisan law that extended tax credits to businesses that helped employees pay back their student loans. However, participation has been low due to a lack of awareness and resources, so Sen. Warner pressured the IRS through public questioning and a subsequent letter, which resulted in the agency providing many more resources on Section 127’s educational assistance benefits.

In 2019, Sen. Warner passed a bipartisan law that extended tax credits to businesses that helped employees pay back their student loans. However, participation has been low due to a lack of awareness and resources, so Sen. Warner pressured the IRS through public questioning and a subsequent letter, which resulted in the agency providing many more resources on Section 127’s educational assistance benefits. JUSTICE FOR BORROWERS: In 2022, Sen. Warner passed a bipartisan law to help victims of exploitative joint consolidated loans, which the Department of Education has yet to fully implement. Following pressure by Sen. Warner, the Department created an issue-specific website and also provided guidance to student loan servicers in issuing administrative forbearance. Sen. Warner will continue to advocate for the federal resources and attention needed for full implementation of his common sense law.

In 2022, Sen. Warner passed a bipartisan law to help victims of exploitative joint consolidated loans, which the Department of Education has yet to fully implement. Following pressure by Sen. Warner, the Department created an issue-specific website and also provided guidance to student loan servicers in issuing administrative forbearance. Sen. Warner will continue to advocate for the federal resources and attention needed for full implementation of his common sense law. COMBATING ISLAMOPHOBIA AND ANTI-SEMITISM: After meeting with community members regarding the war in Gaza, Sen. Warner urged the Department of Education to combat the rising wave of antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses. The Department has since issued information and resources to higher educational institutions on this topic.

FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

PROTECTING EQUINE INTERESTS: Horse soring is a terribly inhumane practice that involves abusing horses to give them a high-stepping gait. Following many years of advocacy by Sen. Warner to end this inhumanity, the USDA announced a proposed rule to strengthen Horse Protection Act (HPA) requirements.

FOR NATIONAL SECURITY

PLAYING DEFENSE: In December, Congress passed the annual defense bill, which supported our military and Intelligence Community with new policies and targeted funding.

For tech readiness, Sen. Warner secured an amendment to improve data and transparency around the Department of Defense’s investments into AI and related technologies.

Sen. Warner secured an amendment to improve data and transparency around the Department of Defense’s investments into AI and related technologies. For the Virginia National Guard , Sen. Warner fought to include $20 million for one of the their top priorities – a new aviation hangar at the Sandston National Guard site.

, Sen. Warner fought to include $20 million for one of the their top priorities – a new aviation hangar at the Sandston National Guard site. For Richmond , Sen. Warner secured the authorization for the planning and design of a 200-member Army Reserve Center (ARC) Training Building.

, Sen. Warner secured the authorization for the planning and design of a 200-member Army Reserve Center (ARC) Training Building. For national and economic security, Sen. Warner’s American Security Drone Act will prevent federal dollars from being spent to procure or operate drones from countries of concern, such as China.

Sen. Warner’s American Security Drone Act will prevent federal dollars from being spent to procure or operate drones from countries of concern, such as China. For the Intelligence Community, the law contains the Intelligence Authorization Act, legislation authored by Sen. Warner to authorize funding, provide legal authorities, and enhance congressional oversight for the Intelligence Community (IC). This year’s IAA specifically increases oversight of national security threats from China, establishes new requirements for reporting and investigating allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment with the CIA, and continues to drive improvement in the security clearance process. Read more about the full provisions of the bill here.

the law contains the Intelligence Authorization Act, legislation authored by Sen. Warner to authorize funding, provide legal authorities, and enhance congressional oversight for the Intelligence Community (IC). This year’s IAA specifically increases oversight of national security threats from China, establishes new requirements for reporting and investigating allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment with the CIA, and continues to drive improvement in the security clearance process. Read more about the full provisions of the bill here. For servicemember pay , Sen. Warner supported a 5.2 percent pay raise for military servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian workforce – the largest raise in two decades.

, Sen. Warner supported a 5.2 percent pay raise for military servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian workforce – the largest raise in two decades. For servicemember housing, the law improves living conditions for enlisted servicemembers by greenlighting improvements to the quality and oversight of barracks.

the law improves living conditions for enlisted servicemembers by greenlighting improvements to the quality and oversight of barracks. For military construction, the law authorizes $16.7 billion for military construction projects, including $570 million for 20 military construction projects in Virginia, and it authorizes the Navy to enter into contracts for the multiyear procurement of the next block of 13 Virginia-class submarines.

MINERALS ARE CRITICAL: In October, Sen. Warner convened a bipartisan, unclassified roundtable discussion on critical minerals financing. The roundtable brought together key industry leaders, U.S. government officials, and Senators to discuss how the U.S. can unlock investment in and operations of critical minerals projects in the U.S. and abroad to meet exponential demand increases for these minerals and reduce our dependence on China. Chairman Warner then introduced legislation with Sen. Cornyn (R-TX) on critical mineral reforms.

In October, Sen. Warner convened a bipartisan, unclassified roundtable discussion on critical minerals financing. The roundtable brought together key industry leaders, U.S. government officials, and Senators to discuss how the U.S. can unlock investment in and operations of critical minerals projects in the U.S. and abroad to meet exponential demand increases for these minerals and reduce our dependence on China. Chairman Warner then introduced legislation with Sen. Cornyn (R-TX) on critical mineral reforms. WORKING HARD FOR SMRs: In April, Sen. Warner convened a bipartisan unclassified roundtable on the national security imperative to deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) domestically to outcompete our adversaries and secure our critical infrastructure with reliable power. In addition to some of the provisions listed in the NDAA section, the IAA included multiple provisions related to this goal, including requiring the IC to identify which of its energy needs could be served by SMRs.

In April, Sen. Warner convened a bipartisan unclassified roundtable on the national security imperative to deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) domestically to outcompete our adversaries and secure our critical infrastructure with reliable power. In addition to some of the provisions listed in the NDAA section, the IAA included multiple provisions related to this goal, including requiring the IC to identify which of its energy needs could be served by SMRs. COUNTERING OBSTRUCTION: After Sen. Tuberville’s politically motivated blockade of military promotions, Sen. Warner sponsored a bill that passed the Senate which would grant retroactive pay, allowances, benefits, and seniority for servicemembers whose promotions were postponed.

After Sen. Tuberville’s politically motivated blockade of military promotions, Sen. Warner sponsored a bill that passed the Senate which would grant retroactive pay, allowances, benefits, and seniority for servicemembers whose promotions were postponed. VETERAN MENTAL HEALTH: In 2020, Sen. Warner sponsored and passed a law that authorized the VA to conduct more suicide prevention outreach. In 2023, that grant program delivered over $2.8 million to organizations that operate in Virginia and other states.

In 2020, Sen. Warner sponsored and passed a law that authorized the VA to conduct more suicide prevention outreach. In 2023, that grant program delivered over to organizations that operate in Virginia and other states. HONORING OUR PACT: In 2022, Sen. Warner fought to pass the seismic Honoring our PACT Act, which expanded presumptions of care for toxic-exposed veterans. As of this month, veterans in Virginia have submitted more than 50,000 new claims under the expanded PACT Act eligibility.

FOR MINERS AND APPALACHIAN COMMUNITIES

BENEFITS FOR MINERS: Sen. Warner has repeatedly pushed for the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to complete a comprehensive study of the efficacy of all disabled miner benefits, both through direct advocacy to the GAO and by reintroducing the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act. In March, GAO acquiesced to Sen. Warner’s requests and announced they would conduct the study. The results will help federal stakeholders improve miners’ benefits programs to better meet the needs of Southwest Virginia’s coal mining communities.

Sen. Warner has repeatedly pushed for the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to complete a comprehensive study of the efficacy of all disabled miner benefits, both through direct advocacy to the GAO and by reintroducing the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act. In March, GAO acquiesced to Sen. Warner’s requests and announced they would conduct the study. The results will help federal stakeholders improve miners’ benefits programs to better meet the needs of Southwest Virginia’s coal mining communities. PROTECTING MINERS FROM SILICA DUST: For years, Sen. Warner has been pushing to tighten standards around miners’ exposure to silica dust, a toxic substance that puts miners at high risk of black lung disease. Following this advocacy, the Department of Labor announced a proposed rule to lower the legal exposure limit to respirable silica.

For years, Sen. Warner has been pushing to tighten standards around miners’ exposure to silica dust, a toxic substance that puts miners at high risk of black lung disease. Following this advocacy, the Department of Labor announced a proposed rule to lower the legal exposure limit to respirable silica. SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLITY: Sen. Warner secured $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to support Virginia Tech and Appalachian Sustainable Development as they develop a plan to accelerate forest farming and grow the non-timber forest product industry in Central Appalachia. The planning grant will help establish a plan that examines the economic viability of individual and collective forest farming business ventures across Southwest Virginia and Central Appalachia, growing local economies and creating jobs.

FOR FOREIGN POLICY AND IMMIGRATION

FOR BROADBAND AND TECHNOLOGY

FOR THE JUDICIARY AND PUBLIC SAFETY

DO JUDGE ME: Sen. Warner recommended and confirmed two judges for the federal bench in Virginia – Judge Jamar Walker for the Eastern District of Virginia and Judge Robert Ballou for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA), and voted to confirm 66 additional judges for federal courts across the country. He also recommended two new candidates to President Biden for an additional vacancy in the WDVA.

Sen. Warner recommended and confirmed two judges for the federal bench in Virginia – Judge Jamar Walker for the Eastern District of Virginia and Judge Robert Ballou for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA), and voted to confirm 66 additional judges for federal courts across the country. He also recommended two new candidates to President Biden for an additional vacancy in the WDVA. IMPROVING ASHANTI ALERTS: Following direct advocacy by Sen. Warner, Virginia updated its Ashanti Alert policies to require that Virginia State Police proactively contact local police or sheriffs’ departments whenever a missing persons report is filed to ask whether that department is requesting an alert.

CASEWORK – BY THE NUMBERS

Each year, Sen. Warner’s office assists thousands of Virginians in navigating federal bureaucracy. Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Messages completed (letters sent, telephone calls made, etc.): 29,177

Cases closed: 5,464

Total agency funds returned to Virginians: $49,175,404.76. This includes: Internal Revenue Service: $47,541,153.88, including $31,178,416.70 from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. This accomplishment is particularly meaningful, not only because of the huge sum returned, but also because it embodies both top-down and bottom-up work by Sen. Warner. Previously, there was a major backlog on processing these payments, so Sen. Warner directly pressed on IRS Commissioner Werfel to address it. Following that intervention, there was finally action from the IRS to address the backlog, allowing Sen. Warner’s casework team to directly help more Virginians. Office of Personnel Management: $402,864.33 Veterans Association: $383,346.99 Department of Defense: $375,609.35 Social Security Administration: $241,311.92 Thrift Savings Plan: $165,300.00 Treasury: $27,782.90 Health and Human Services: $17,486.85 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: $10,321.90 Department of Agriculture: $10,226.64



But that’s not all… here are a couple more highlights from a busy year in casework:

Immigration: Sen. Warner’s team assisted hundreds of Virginians with immigration issues, and got 472 expedites approved, 95 green cards issued, 54 work permits issued, 38 oath ceremonies scheduled, 19 asylum interviews, and more.

Sen. Warner’s team assisted hundreds of Virginians with immigration issues, and got 472 expedites approved, 95 green cards issued, 54 work permits issued, 38 oath ceremonies scheduled, 19 asylum interviews, and more. Passports: This is another issue where Sen. Warner worked both top-down and bottom-up to help Virginians. Over the summer, the State Department experienced a profound passport processing backlog caused by a surge in renewals and some internal issues. During this period, Sen. Warner met directly with the State Department to press for action and publicly continued pushing for action. Within a few months, they had returned to normal processing times.

This is another issue where Sen. Warner worked both top-down and bottom-up to help Virginians. Over the summer, the State Department experienced a profound passport processing backlog caused by a surge in renewals and some internal issues. During this period, Sen. Warner met directly with the State Department to press for action and publicly continued pushing for action. Within a few months, they had returned to normal processing times. Additionally, Sen. Warner’s office also helped constituents in dire passport delays, successfully helping 96% of the 2,286 constituents that approached them with serious issues. This allowed Virginians to travel to at least 118 different countries and territories across the world!

Sen. Warner’s office also helped constituents in dire passport delays, successfully helping of the that approached them with serious issues. This allowed Virginians to travel to at least across the world! Communicating with all constituents: Sen. Warner’s mail team responded to 34,947 pieces of individual mail and 426,379 pieces of campaign mail (mail generated by constituents using automatic functionality).

Sen. Warner’s mail team responded to 34,947 pieces of individual mail and 426,379 pieces of campaign mail (mail generated by constituents using automatic functionality). Helping folks in the Middle East: Following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, Sen. Warner’s team provided relevant information to over 30 Virginians/family members of Virginians in Israel to help them make informed decisions about departure opportunities. Additionally, the team worked to assist 5 Palestinian-American dual nationals and one Palestinian wife of an American leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

YEAR AHEAD

From all of us in the Warner Press Office, Happy New Year! Here’s to more progress for the greatest Commonwealth in the nation next year… and, hopefully a functioning House of Representatives, too!