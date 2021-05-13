Local News
$12.3 million in scholarships awarded to Randolph-Macon Academy’s Class of 2021
Randolph-Macon Academy will graduate 50 students who received over $12.3 million in scholarships for the Class of 2021. 100% of the graduating class has been accepted to universities, which includes Service Academy Appointments and amazing schools such as Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern, NYU, Boston University, George Washington University, UVA, Virginia Tech, VMI, Air Force Academy, Drexel University and many more.
Twelve students from the Class of 2021 will be attending the US Air Force Academy. Other Academy appointments/Acceptances include US Coast Guard Academy, US Merchant Marine Academy, US Air Force Academy Prep School, and the US Marine Academy Prep School.
Randolph-Macon Academy’s graduating classes have a 100% college acceptance rate and average over $6.5 million in college scholarships each year. R-MA students are immersed in a rigorous and innovative academic experience which results in every student being accepted to college. Their academic program, in conjunction with an intense focus on building students’ college-readiness skills, creates a learning environment that fosters confidence and demands academic success. Although the university landscape continues to change every year, they prepare their graduates for academic success and independence after graduation.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12. They offer a superior college-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program preparing graduates to pursue lives of meaning and success. R-MA offers boarding and day options and has successfully operated with in-person, on-campus instruction for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
For more information, visit www.RMA.edu.
CDC: Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?
Governor Northam has not lifted the mask mandate for Virginia, possibly after June 15th.
Latest from the CDC as of May 13, 2021
- Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter
In general, people are considered fully vaccinated: ±
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.
If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.
If you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
- You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
- You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.
- You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
- You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.
- You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.
- You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
- However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You will still need to follow the guidance at your workplace and local businesses.
- If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested within 3 days of their flight (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.
- You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.
- People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.
What we know:
- COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.
- COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19.
What we’re still learning:
- How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
- How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.
- How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
As we know more, CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
County Situation Report on gas shortages from Colonial Pipeline hack
Late Wednesday afternoon Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall released the following report on expected consequences of the Ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline running from Texas to New Jersey and supplying a significant amount of gasoline to Virginia. Here is his report in its entirety:
Regarding the Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack:
– VDEM hosted a teleconference this afternoon (May 12, 2021) to update localities on the situation.
– The Colonial Pipeline is one of three pipelines that serve Virginia.
– The Colonial Pipeline anticipates beginning to return to function as early as this weekend; full restoration is expected to take at least another week to 10 days.
– Virginia is still receiving fuel into the state; everyone should expect the distribution process locally will be slower, pending remaining supplies at regional fuel storage facilities. For example, it is reported to take 14 days for fuel to flow from Houston, TX-based refineries to New Jersey – then additional days down to Virginia.
– Bottom Line: We should all expect fuel shortages over the next week to 10 days. Colonial Pipeline is making better than expected progress to restore the applicable IT systems that automate the flow of fuel into Virginia.
Locally: As of this afternoon, seventeen different gas stations/agencies were contacted regarding the current status of fuel. Most of the larger corporations have unleaded, midgrade, premium, and diesel. They have reported that their drivers are working around the clock to keep up with the demand. Smaller stations are either low on unleaded and midgrade or completely out of gas.
Key Messages: (1) Limit travel to essential travel only; (2) Maximize telework; (3) Only get fuel when needed to mitigate local fuel shortages.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional updates as appropriate.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested for local business robbery
On Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, around 7:00 a.m., Front Royal Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of S. Royal Avenue for a reported robbery that occurred in the overnight hours. The suspect made entry into the business by breaking the glass in the front door of the business. During the incident, a cash register and a safe were taken containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Detectives worked diligently, processed the scene, and collected multiple pieces of evidence and submitted them to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab for analysis.
On May 10, 2021, the analysis returned from the state lab and police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Front Royal resident, William Roy Foster. Mr. Foster was charged on 05/11/2021 and served the warrant while incarcerated at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he is serving a sentence for a similar matter. Foster is being held without bond with a scheduled court date of June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Detective T.A. Smith at (540) 635-2208 or by email at tasmith@frontroyalva.com.
EDA in Focus
Following Joint Closed Session with County, EDA authorizes $9-million civil settlement negotiation with former executive director
The Board of Directors met with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in a joint meeting at their Work Session on Tuesday, May 11. Following an approximately 90-minute Closed Meeting, on a motion by Greg Harold, seconded by Jim Wolfe, the EDA Board unanimously approved the following resolution:
RESOLVED, that the Sands Anderson, P.C. law firm is authorized to enter into such agreements and make such court pleadings on behalf of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (“EDA”) as may be necessary to effectuate in favor of the EDA a resolution of the EDA’s claims against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz, LLC, which resolution shall include provisions (i) that any judgment against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz LLC shall be the joint and several liability of all three entities, (ii) that any judgment against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz, LLC shall not be dischargeable in bankruptcy, and (iii) that any such judgment be for no less than $9,000,000.
The EDA has successfully proved in civil court that Ms. McDonald and the two corporations associated with her owe money to the EDA, and by extension, to the citizens of our community. This resolution, resulting in a significant judgment in favor of the EDA, once properly approved and entered by the courts, will represent an important milestone in the EDA’s effort to recover losses it has incurred in this matter. The judgment, if approved by the courts, will not be dischargeable in bankruptcy and these defendants will be liable for it until it is paid.
The Board understands that the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County expect accountability and restitution by any and all parties who were involved in misconduct or other unlawful takings from the EDA. This resolution, with support from the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is a step forward in that direction.
The EDA Board of Directors will persist in seeking redress for losses incurred by the EDA. Just as importantly, the EDA will continue moving forward, working diligently to bring jobs and investment to Front Royal and Warren County.
The EDA Board of Directors will have their next regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8 a.m.
Joint Statement from Governor Northam and General Assembly Leaders on Shared Priorities for American Rescue Plan Funding
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today released a joint statement with the leaders of the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, outlining shared plans and priorities for distribution of more than $4.3 billion in federal assistance the Commonwealth expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan.
Joint Statement of
Governor Ralph Northam
House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn, Majority Leader Charniele Herring,
Caucus Chair Richard ‘Rip’ Sullivan,
Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, Vice Chair Mark Sickles
Senate President pro tem Louise Lucas,
Majority Leader Richard Saslaw,
Caucus Chair Mamie Locke,
Appropriations & Finance Chair Janet Howell,
Vice Chair George Barker
Virginia expects to receive more than $4.3 billion in federal funds in the coming days through the American Rescue Plan. Like most states, Virginia breathed a sigh of relief when President Biden signed this into law in March.
On Monday, we received further guidance on how these dollars may be used. They are to help states respond to acute pandemic-response needs, fill revenue shortfalls, and support communities that COVID-19 hit hardest. Virginia intends to follow these rules, and we are eager to move forward.
It’s important to understand the magnitude of this $4.3 billion package. This is one of the largest economic recovery efforts ever. It is one-third larger than the $3.2 billion CARES Act funding Virginia received last spring. And the Commonwealth chose to immediately distribute half of those dollars to help local governments. This new law funds cities and counties separately with about $2.7 billion in new funds, for a total of nearly $7 billion coming into Virginia state and local governments.
Virginia is unique: This package comes at a time when state revenues are rising, more people are working, and unemployment is declining. Few states can say this, but it is no accident. This is the result of careful stewardship.
This is a unique opportunity to invest in Virginia’s long-term future. We intend to be good stewards of these taxpayer dollars, in full compliance with fiduciary guidelines. We reject calls to refuse these federal dollars, and we support the law’s prohibition on cutting state taxes to substitute federal dollars. We embrace this rare opportunity, and we choose to invest.
We stand united on how to position Virginia for the future. We intend to meet in special session this summer for the express purpose of allocating federal dollars to five specific needs:
• Help public health. The pandemic highlighted the need to upgrade state and local public health services, which have been long underfunded in Virginia, as well as the need to help people with the cost of housing and utilities.
• Help small businesses. Virginia’s small businesses need help—especially those that were first to close and last to re-open. We intend to fully fund the Rebuild Virginia small business recovery plan and augment relief dollars for the hardest-hit industries—restaurants, hotels, museums, gyms, and theaters. We will invest in Virginia Tourism’s work to recruit visitors back to Virginia, and help our Housing and Community Development team invest in Virginia’s main streets, small towns, and industrial revitalization.
• Help workers. The Unemployment Trust Fund needs a major infusion of new dollars to keep relief funds available for workers who lose their jobs—and avoid increased costs on Virginia businesses. The Virginia Employment Commission needs to continue upgrading its computer systems and hiring staff for a system that historically has been one of the lowest-funded unemployment systems in the country.
• Help public schools. The pandemic highlighted the need to modernize public school buildings across Virginia. This includes rehabilitating and upgrading existing facilities, improving air quality and HVAC systems, and improving safety. We expect that other federal dollars will enable additional future investments.
• Fully deploy broadband across Virginia. The pandemic highlighted a fundamental economic reality: People without broadband get left behind. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Let’s accelerate a 10-year plan over the next 18 months—and bring broadband to all of Virginia’s cities and rural areas.
Virginia has two options: Invest these dollars in Virginia’s future, or reject them and let Congress use our dollars for some other federal purpose. We choose the future.
Background
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law in March. It is a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan that includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments. All Republican members of Congress voted against the law, including those representing Virginia.
CMA’s Subaru of Winchester delivers Subaru of America, Inc. donation to local charity
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester presented a check for $16,363 to the Winchester SPCA on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the local shelter’s adoption center. The Winchester SPCA was the local beneficiary in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event.
From November 19, 2020, to January 4, 2021, with every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities*. For the fifth year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $200 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event to celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of the event.
For 2020, SOA selected the four national charities but allowed Subaru retailers to also elect to add a local charity. CMA’s Subaru of Winchester selected the Winchester SPCA as its hometown charity for the 5th consecutive year. The check for $16,363 was presented to SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney, by Bobby Williams, General Manager of CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, and regional and national representatives of Subaru of America. Ms. Denney said, “our partnership with our local Subaru means more than this check, they have supported us during times of great transition and their commitment to the welfare of the animals in our community has always remained steadfast. The funds are a representation of that commitment and will be used to continue to ensure that homeless animals are provided the necessary services to prepare them for adoption”.
