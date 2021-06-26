Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside

Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:

1. Blow bubbles or use a bubble wand

2. Create chalk art on the driveway or sidewalk

3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots

4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts

5. Look for bugs like ants and butterflies, and observe them

6. Play hopscotch (get creative with the pattern to mix things up)

7. Learn how to spin, walk and skip with a hula-hoop

8. Jump rope to see how long you can skip without stopping

9. Build a sandcastle

10. Take pictures of things in nature

11. Play tennis against a wall (just make sure to stay away from any windows)

12. See how many times in a row you can bounce a birdie off a badminton racket

There are plenty of ways to have fun on your own. All it takes is a bit of creativity.