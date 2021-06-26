Connect with us

Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside

Published

6 hours ago

on

Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:

1. Blow bubbles or use a bubble wand

2. Create chalk art on the driveway or sidewalk

3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots


4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts

5. Look for bugs like ants and butterflies, and observe them

6. Play hopscotch (get creative with the pattern to mix things up)

7. Learn how to spin, walk and skip with a hula-hoop

8. Jump rope to see how long you can skip without stopping

9. Build a sandcastle

10. Take pictures of things in nature

11. Play tennis against a wall (just make sure to stay away from any windows)

12. See how many times in a row you can bounce a birdie off a badminton racket

There are plenty of ways to have fun on your own. All it takes is a bit of creativity.

Summer ice cream

Published

1 day ago

on

June 25, 2021

By

If you need a distraction from the stress of living through a pandemic, visiting your local ice cream shop for a guilt-free treat may do the trick.

There are many kinds of cold sweets to sample including soft ice cream, hard ice cream, sorbet, parfaits, slushies, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, popsicles, and more. There’s bound to be something for everyone.

What’s your favorite cold treat?

 

Interesting Things to Know

The top 3 dog breeds for farms

Published

2 days ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

Dogs make a great addition to any farm. They can help with herding cattle, guarding livestock, and chasing away pesky rodents. If you’re thinking about adding a new member to your family, consider one of these three breeds.

1. Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are guard dogs through and through. Since they were bred to watch over the livestock and live with them year-round, these canines are incredibly loyal yet independent protectors. They also have a thick coat, which makes it easy for them to live outdoors in all types of weather. The Great Pyrenees is an extremely friendly and laid-back dog that can be a great companion for the entire family.

2. Border collie
Border collies are one of the dogs most suited for farms because they’re extremely smart, hard-working, and aim to please. They’re energetic and need daily activity and exercise, making them well-suited to the physical demands of working on a farm. Border collies are also notoriously easy to train and great around children.

3. Australian cattle dog
Because of their small and compact size, Australian cattle dogs make great herding dogs or ratters. They have boundless energy and thrive in an environment where they have a job. They’re eager to be involved in just about any farm activity and form a deep bond with their owners.



Besides being great companions, dogs can make your daily tasks and chores on the farm easier and more enjoyable.

Interesting Things to Know

How to choose a kayak

Published

4 days ago

on

June 22, 2021

By

If you want to purchase a kayak to paddle along lakes, rivers, or the ocean, here are some things to consider.

Use
There are different types of kayaks available, and each is designed with a specific environment in mind. For this reason, you should first determine where and how you plan to use your boat. Will you be taking long trips on the ocean or short excursions on small lakes and rivers? If you plan on fishing, some kayaks come equipped with additional features such as rod holders and accessory mounts. If you’ll be kayaking with a partner, a tandem model could be a good choice.

Seat
There are sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks. The sit-in ones have an open cockpit inside the hull, and once you get in, you have to slide your legs under the deck. This helps keep cold breezes and water out of the boat. Conversely, sit-on-top kayaks have an open cockpit which makes them more stable. This also makes getting on and off them easier.

Dimensions
The kayak’s length, width, and depth will affect its speed and maneuverability. Shorter models are easier to carry, but longer ones are faster and have more storage space. The depth and weight of the kayak should suit your build and accommodate the equipment you want to carry.


Transportation
It’s important to remember that you’ll have to transport your kayak to the water. Rigid kayaks are heaviest but more durable, folding kayaks are lighter but lack speed, and inflatable kayaks are great for casual use but take more time to set up.

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, take the time to sit in a few different kayaks. This way you’ll ensure the one you choose is comfortable.

 

Interesting Things to Know

Kids’ Corner: How well do you know the world’s famous monuments?

Published

5 days ago

on

June 21, 2021

By

The world is filled with amazing monuments. Find out how well you know some of the most famous structures by taking this short quiz.

1. How tall is the Eiffel Tower in Paris?
a. 708 feet
b. 1,063 feet
c. 1,322 feet

2. What’s the name of the Greek citadel where the Parthenon is located?
a. The Acropolis
b. The Coliseum
c. The Red Square

3. Which country do you have to visit to admire the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
a. Italy
b. Spain
c. Morocco


4. What color is the Taj Mahal, the famous mausoleum in India?
a. Pink
b. Gold
c. White

5. Which country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a gift?
a. Canada
b. France
c. Germany

6. When did Emperor Qin Shi Huang order the construction of the Great Wall of China?
a. In 1,000 BC
b. In the third century BC
c. In the sixth century AD

7. What is La Sagrada Familia, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Spain?
a. A basilica
b. A clock tower
c. A giant archway

 

No cheating. How did you do?

Answers: 1-b), 2-a), 3-a), 4-c), 5-b), 6-b), 7-a).

Interesting Things to Know

4 summer date night tips

Published

6 days ago

on

June 20, 2021

By

Summer is a great time to spice up your usual routine. Here are a few tips for creating a memorable date night with your partner.

1. Check the forecast. Whether you want to take advantage of a sunny day or dress up for a night on the town, make sure to check what Mother Nature has in store.

2. Improvise. Having a plan is great, but being spontaneous can lead to a memorable experience. Let yourself go with the flow.

3. Try something new. Shake things up by going to a restaurant you’ve never been to before or trying a new activity that piques your interest.


4. Take your time. Give yourself the opportunity to truly relax and unwind together by planning an overnight stay at a hotel or campground.

Don’t worry if everything isn’t perfect. Spending quality time together is what’s most important.

Interesting Things to Know

5 summer activities to enjoy solo

Published

1 week ago

on

June 19, 2021

By

Being alone doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Here are five solo activities you may want to try this summer.

1. Visit a museum. You can choose which exhibits you want to explore and not worry about being rushed or taking too long.

2. Go to a movie. You can visit either a theater or drive-in. Once the movie starts, it won’t matter if you’re there alone. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

3. Relax at the park. Take some time to read, do yoga, or picnic at a nearby park.


4. Attend an outdoor show. Once you’re there, you’ll be swept up in the festive atmosphere and probably won’t need anyone to talk to.

5. Eat at a restaurant. Take the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal without having to worry about making conversation.

This summer, don’t deprive yourself of doing things you like just because you’re alone. Instead, make the most of the season and be open to trying new things.

 

