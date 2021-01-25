12 healthy habits that can help prevent lung disease

There are many environmental factors that can impact your respiratory health and make it harder for you to breathe. However, there are things you can do to protect your lungs. Here are 12 healthy habits you should adopt.

1. Eat a nutritious diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables

2. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day

3. Wash your hands often to prevent infections

4. Receive the recommended vaccines for your age group

5. Quit smoking and vaping (or avoid starting in the first place)

6. Avoid smoky places and second-hand smoke

7. Try not to use aerosol products such as hairspray

8. Wear a mask if you work in a dusty environment or handle toxic products

9. Use eco-friendly paint that doesn’t contain VOCs

10. Test your home for radon

11. Remove asbestos from your home if necessary

12. Make sure your home’s ventilation system is clean and in good working order

If you’re concerned about your lungs, talk to your doctor about getting a computed tomography (CT) scan. This test can help detect infections, lung cancer, blood clots, and other lung problems.

Did you know?

According to the American Lung Association, 150 million people live in a county with an unhealthy level of air pollution. That’s nearly five in 10 Americans.