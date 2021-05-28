Home
12 practices for safe gardening
Many people take up gardening after they retire, and with good reason. In addition to being an enjoyable hobby, it provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you safely garden.
1. Warm up before you get started by stretching your neck, back, shoulders, and other muscles.
2. Adopt a comfortable posture. Keep your back straight, work within arm’s reach and use knee pads.
3. Alternate between tasks to avoid tendinitis and other injuries caused by repetitive movements.
4. Use the right tools. Move around dirt and cumbersome equipment in a wheelbarrow.
5. Make sure to keep a water bottle nearby, so you remember to stay hydrated.
6. Take breaks whenever you feel tired. On hot summer days, sit in the shade or retreat to an air-conditioned space.
7. Handle pesticides with care and follow the directions. Or, better yet, learn how to control pests without using these dangerous products.
8. Avoid gardening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.
9. Wear a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and pants and a breathable, wide-brimmed hat.
10. Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, and wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.
11. Keep the rows of your garden clear and put tools away when you’re done with them to avoid tripping and falling.
12. Opt for telescopic gardening tools rather than using a stepladder. Only climb a ladder if someone else holds it steady.
Pick up the tools and plants you need at a garden center near you.
How to choose a cat to take home
Have you decided to adopt your first cat? Before you welcome a feline into your home, here are a few tips to help you choose the perfect companion.
Assess its personality
Cats can be classified as being adventurous, timid, or somewhere in between. Adventurous cats have a penchant for climbing and exploring, and they tend to be very energetic. Timid cats, on the other hand, don’t respond as well to change and often prefer quiet environments. Likely, your new pet will fall somewhere in the middle. It may be hesitant at first but ready to play once it gets used to its surroundings.
Evaluate its environment
If you have young children or other pets, an adventurous cat is more likely to fit in with your family. For older adults and people who live alone, a timid cat may be a better fit. Cats with a mix of these traits are well suited for families with an established routine that offers a balance of activity and rest.
Determine its needs
How you care for your cat might depend in part on its breed. A hairless cat, for example, may need to wear a sweater to conserve body heat, whereas a long-haired cat must be frequently brushed. In addition, some breeds can be more aggressive, and those with flat faces shouldn’t be too active during hot weather.
Remember that getting to know a cat’s character before you decide to adopt it is the best way to ensure you can provide your feline friend a happy home.
Fireproof your microwave
Microwaves are one of the safest appliances in the home, but they can still cause fires through misuse or accidents.
In one unusual case in Chicago, food that was wrapped in foil and then microwaved caused a fire that wiped out six homes. But this is exceptionally rare.
At least 90 percent of homes have microwaves, according to the New York Times. Microwaves are the cause of only 4 percent of home cooking fires and 1 percent of associated deaths. They are very safe when compared to ranges and cooktops, which account for 62 percent of cooking fires and 89 percent of deaths.
Overheated food is usually the cause of microwave fires. It is usually because someone entered the wrong cook time and left the appliance unsupervised. Luckily, microwaves are designed to contain small fires, so if you manage to start one, unplug the microwave and keep the door closed.
To microwave safely:
* Watch for metal. Utensils, bowls, cups, twist ties, and foil can spark and cause fires.
* Don’t wave recycled paper products. Some contain flecks of metal. Check any packaging to ensure it’s approved for microwave use.
* Keep the inside clean. Food residue and grease can ignite and cause a fire.
* In case of flames in a microwave, unplug it immediately.
* Don’t microwave grapes, peas, blueberries, or any round food with high water content. They can easily cause sparks.
4 steps to patch up drywall
If you want to repair dents and shallow holes in drywall, here are four simple steps to ensure you get the best possible result.
1. Sand down the edges. This step ensures the wood putty or spackling compound adheres to the wall. Use fine-grit sandpaper (120 or 150) to lightly sand the area around the hole.
2. Clean the surface. Once you finish sanding, vacuum up dust and debris clinging to the wall, then wipe down the area with a damp cloth. Be sure to let the wall dry completely before you apply the filler and paint.
3. Apply enough product. Use a trowel to completely fill the hole with a wood putty or spackling compound. The product should overflow slightly around the edges. Once it dries, you can sand down the filler until it’s smooth and blends in with the wall. If the hole isn’t completely filled, you’ll need to repeat this step until the surface is even.
4. Repaint the entire wall. While it might be tempting to only paint the affected area, the repair work will likely be noticeable if you do. For seamless results, take the time to repaint the entire wall.
To find all the materials you need to complete this repair, visit your nearest hardware or home improvement store.
Bring your houseplants outside this summer
This summer, consider bringing your houseplants outdoors. Doing so will enhance the appearance of your garden and provide your plants with more light to grow.
In particular, cacti, spurges, and succulents will benefit from time spent outside. You can transplant them into flower beds or arrange them in pots.
Hanging plants such as ivy, pothos, and spider plants are a great way to adorn a pergola or gazebo. If you have large potted plants, use them as accent pieces for your deck or patio decor.
Give them time to adapt
Remember that your plants need time to acclimate to outdoor weather conditions before being exposed to the elements full time. Start by placing them outside for a few hours a day. Make sure the temperature is above 54 F and that they’re protected from wind, rain, and direct sunlight.
Gradually, you can increase the time your plants spend outdoors. This process should take about two weeks. However, be sure to wait until overnight temperatures remain above 54 F before you leave your plants outside for the rest of the season.
Plant inspection
Before you bring your houseplants back inside, check them thoroughly for bugs. Shower them in warm water, including the underside of the leaves, to wash away any unwanted pests. If necessary, repot your plants prior to bringing them indoors.
How to reduce your home’s energy consumption in summer
Making your home more energy efficient is good for the planet and your wallet. Here are a few tips to help you reduce your energy consumption during the summer months.
• Upgrade your air conditioner. You can lower your energy bills considerably by switching to an Energy Star certified model, especially if your current unit is more than 10 years old. For best results, use HEPA filters.
• Allow fresh air to circulate. A ceiling fan can help cool a room and reduce strain on your air conditioner. Choose an Energy Star certified model to minimize energy consumption.
• Keep the heat out. Close blinds and curtains during the day, especially those on southern-facing windows. This will help regulate your indoor temperature.
• Rethink outdoor lighting. Use solar-powered lights to brighten up the patio and opt for motion-sensor lights around the sides of your property.
• Set up timers. Program your outdoor lights to go on when it gets dark and turn off when you go to bed. You should also consider installing a timer for your pool pump.
• Dry laundry outside. A clothesline or drying rack allows you to take advantage of sunny days and avoid turning on the dryer.
Visit the stores in your area to find everything you need to maximize your home’s energy efficiency in summer.
What to do if your dog keeps running away
Does your dog have a habit of running away from home? Here’s what you should know about this behavior and what you can do to stop it.
Why dogs run away
Most dogs are naturally curious, and there are various reasons why one might wander. While dogs, especially males, are more likely to roam if they’re looking for a mate, they might also take off if they’re scared, bored, or chasing potential prey.
How to prevent it
If your dog has a tendency to explore, it’s best not to leave Fido unsupervised outdoors. Additionally, having your pet spayed or neutered will significantly reduce its temptation to run away. Other precautions you can take include:
· Fencing off the entire backyard
· Installing a gate that automatically locks
· Giving your dog toys to play with outside
· Getting a longer leash, so your pet can wander around the yard
Following these tips can reduce the likelihood of losing your dog, but your pet should wear a collar and tag just in case. You should also consider microchipping your dog. Whereas a tag might break or fall off, a microchip is a more reliable way to ensure your pet can be identified and returned to you.
If you continue to have trouble with your dog’s behavior, consult a veterinarian or enroll your furry friend in an obedience training class.
