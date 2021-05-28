12 practices for safe gardening

Many people take up gardening after they retire, and with good reason. In addition to being an enjoyable hobby, it provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you safely garden.

1. Warm up before you get started by stretching your neck, back, shoulders, and other muscles.

2. Adopt a comfortable posture. Keep your back straight, work within arm’s reach and use knee pads.

3. Alternate between tasks to avoid tendinitis and other injuries caused by repetitive movements.

4. Use the right tools. Move around dirt and cumbersome equipment in a wheelbarrow.

5. Make sure to keep a water bottle nearby, so you remember to stay hydrated.

6. Take breaks whenever you feel tired. On hot summer days, sit in the shade or retreat to an air-conditioned space.

7. Handle pesticides with care and follow the directions. Or, better yet, learn how to control pests without using these dangerous products.

8. Avoid gardening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.

9. Wear a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and pants and a breathable, wide-brimmed hat.

10. Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, and wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.

11. Keep the rows of your garden clear and put tools away when you’re done with them to avoid tripping and falling.

12. Opt for telescopic gardening tools rather than using a stepladder. Only climb a ladder if someone else holds it steady.

Pick up the tools and plants you need at a garden center near you.