12 reasons to buy local during the holidays

1. To protect the environment

Goods that are grown or produced nearby generate less pollution than merchandise that needs to be transported over a long distance. These products also tend to have less packaging. Plus, you don’t have to travel far to visit local shops, which further reduces your carbon footprint.

2. To find one-of-a-kind gifts

If you really want to surprise a loved one on Christmas morning, check out the shops in your area. Small business owners work hard to offer their customers unique products that set them apart from major retailers. Alternatively, you can select handcrafted pieces made by local artisans.

3. To enjoy delicious food

Local farmers and producers provide fresh ingredients that can help you create your holiday meal. Whether you want to serve ready-made dishes or cook everything from scratch, you can count on the bakeries, butcher shops, and gourmet grocers in your region to have a variety of options to offer.

4. To boost the local economy

When you buy from local businesses, you help stimulate the region’s economy and create more jobs for the people in your area. And since a thriving market is sure to attract other companies, the result is a dynamic and prosperous community.

5. To support a vibrant community

Plenty of local groups and establishments organize activities throughout the year, with many holiday-themed events hosted in December. Whether you attend a story hour with your kids or karaoke night with your friends, your support ensures these organizations can continue to make your community a fun place to live.

6. To enjoy top-quality service

Customer satisfaction is a priority for small business owners. You can count on the knowledgeable staff at local specialty shops to offer great suggestions and answer all of your questions. Plus, exchanges and returns are easier since you can take care of them in person.

7. To discover hidden gems

Take time to explore the various shops, restaurants, venues, and attractions in your region. Even if you’ve lived there for years, you’ll likely be surprised by what you find. Discover a new craft beer, a temporary outdoor exhibition, or a charming coffee shop. Your town has more to offer than you think.

8. To alleviate holiday stress

There’s no need to venture into crowded shopping malls when everything you need to buy for a merry holiday season is available right around the corner. What’s more, if you purchase all of your gifts from local boutiques, you won’t have to worry about whether they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.

9. To demonstrate solidarity

The COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on the economy, and small businesses need your patronage now more than ever. Shopping locally is a simple way to support hard-working members of your community through this difficult time. And since you receive high-quality goods and services in return, it’s a win-win situation.

10. To save yourself time and money

The holiday season should be about spending time with friends and family, not fighting traffic or navigating winter driving conditions. When you stick to shops, restaurants, and venues in the area, you avoid a lot of hassle and save plenty of money on gas.

11. To enjoy high-quality goods

Locally made products might be more expensive than mass-produced items, but they tend to be made better and more durable. This means you’ll spend less in the long run. What’s more, when you opt for goods made in your region, you can be confident that the employees worked inhumane conditions for a fair wage.

12. To strengthen your sense of community

If you’re a regular at your local shops and restaurants, you’ll be able to routinely chat with the owners, employees, and other customers you meet. This connection can foster a sense of belonging in your community. Plus, it’s nice to see familiar faces during the holidays.