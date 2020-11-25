Seasonal
12 reasons to buy local during the holidays
1. To protect the environment
Goods that are grown or produced nearby generate less pollution than merchandise that needs to be transported over a long distance. These products also tend to have less packaging. Plus, you don’t have to travel far to visit local shops, which further reduces your carbon footprint.
2. To find one-of-a-kind gifts
If you really want to surprise a loved one on Christmas morning, check out the shops in your area. Small business owners work hard to offer their customers unique products that set them apart from major retailers. Alternatively, you can select handcrafted pieces made by local artisans.
3. To enjoy delicious food
Local farmers and producers provide fresh ingredients that can help you create your holiday meal. Whether you want to serve ready-made dishes or cook everything from scratch, you can count on the bakeries, butcher shops, and gourmet grocers in your region to have a variety of options to offer.
4. To boost the local economy
When you buy from local businesses, you help stimulate the region’s economy and create more jobs for the people in your area. And since a thriving market is sure to attract other companies, the result is a dynamic and prosperous community.
5. To support a vibrant community
Plenty of local groups and establishments organize activities throughout the year, with many holiday-themed events hosted in December. Whether you attend a story hour with your kids or karaoke night with your friends, your support ensures these organizations can continue to make your community a fun place to live.
6. To enjoy top-quality service
Customer satisfaction is a priority for small business owners. You can count on the knowledgeable staff at local specialty shops to offer great suggestions and answer all of your questions. Plus, exchanges and returns are easier since you can take care of them in person.
7. To discover hidden gems
Take time to explore the various shops, restaurants, venues, and attractions in your region. Even if you’ve lived there for years, you’ll likely be surprised by what you find. Discover a new craft beer, a temporary outdoor exhibition, or a charming coffee shop. Your town has more to offer than you think.
8. To alleviate holiday stress
There’s no need to venture into crowded shopping malls when everything you need to buy for a merry holiday season is available right around the corner. What’s more, if you purchase all of your gifts from local boutiques, you won’t have to worry about whether they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.
9. To demonstrate solidarity
The COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on the economy, and small businesses need your patronage now more than ever. Shopping locally is a simple way to support hard-working members of your community through this difficult time. And since you receive high-quality goods and services in return, it’s a win-win situation.
10. To save yourself time and money
The holiday season should be about spending time with friends and family, not fighting traffic or navigating winter driving conditions. When you stick to shops, restaurants, and venues in the area, you avoid a lot of hassle and save plenty of money on gas.
11. To enjoy high-quality goods
Locally made products might be more expensive than mass-produced items, but they tend to be made better and more durable. This means you’ll spend less in the long run. What’s more, when you opt for goods made in your region, you can be confident that the employees worked inhumane conditions for a fair wage.
12. To strengthen your sense of community
If you’re a regular at your local shops and restaurants, you’ll be able to routinely chat with the owners, employees, and other customers you meet. This connection can foster a sense of belonging in your community. Plus, it’s nice to see familiar faces during the holidays.
Give thanks for the rocks this Thanksgiving
This is a year when we might feel as if we are standing in sinking sand.
We hardly need to chronicle the many and varied hardships of 2020. We can leave this to the memes–it has been a great year for those.
Most of us can be thankful for our responses to the numerous challenges of 2020. We can’t go to the gym, but there are fitness apps. Maybe we couldn’t go to the office, but many could telecommute. The people who struggled most, we helped through donations and charity. Those who succumbed to the scourge of the pandemic, we have mourned and tried to give comfort to the families.
We’ve done what we always do: Struggle, adapt, and keep moving. For that effort alone, we have reason to be thankful.
Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday when we give gifts, it’s one where we think of the gifts received. Friendship, family, work–these are some rocks that have lifted us from the sinking sand. Let’s be thankful for the rocks.
Thanksgiving song is familiar, but few know writer
Often known by its first line, “Over the river and through the wood,” these famous lyrics come from “The New-England Boy’s Song about Thanksgiving Day,” by Lydia Maria Child of Wayland, Mass.
Child had an interesting, but difficult life. At age 22, she wrote Hobomok (Kessinger Pub.), a novel about a Puritan girl who fell in love with a Native American boy after her fiance is lost at sea. It was successful, as was her Juvenile Miscellany, the nation’s first children’s magazine, and The Frugal Housewife (Dover Publications), a hugely popular book.
In 1833, her abolitionist views ended her popularity. Her book, An Appeal in Favor of That Class of Americans Called Africans (Applewood Books), was one of the earliest book-length attacks upon slavery. Child claimed that northern businesses made fortunes from it.
The backlash from northerners was strong. Subscriptions were canceled, book sales fell and publishers refused to accept Child’s new books.
These are the words to her famous song:
Over the river and through the wood,
To grandfather’s house we go;
the horse knows the way,
To carry the sleigh,
Through the white and drifted snow
Over the river and through the wood,
With a clear blue winter sky,
The dogs do bark,
And children hark,
As we go jingling by
Over the river and through the wood,
And straight through the
barn-yard gate:
We seem to go
Extremely slow,
It is so hard to wait
Presidential turkey pardons include one masked varmint
In 1926, a thoughtful voter from Mississippi sent President Calvin Coolidge a treat for the White House Thanksgiving main dish: A live raccoon.
Although the sender claimed the meat was ‘toothsome,’ Coolidge refused to eat it and instead named the varmint Rebecca. The First Lady let the little bandit play in the bathtub with a bar of soap and fed it corn muffins.
Of course, sending live animals for the White House Thanksgiving dinner had been something of a tradition since the days of the Ulysses S. Grant administration in 1869. But people mostly sent turkeys.
It’s not that no one ate raccoons. They absolutely did. Native Americans and enslaved African-Americans trapped and ate raccoons as a dietary staple. Entire farming regions from the Appalachians to the western frontier fed on abundant raccoons–critters that ate the crops and caused destruction.
In the South, the tradition of the raccoon as an entrée led to the breeding of coonhounds who could sniff out, find and chase their prey up a tree to be shot, a challenging pastime leading to a hearty dinner.
By the 1900s, raccoon preparation was in the pages of The Joy of Cooking.
Still, raccoons had the reputation of being ‘slave food’ or ‘poor man’s food’ and quickly fell out of favor in urban areas.
Nonetheless, in rural areas to this day, raccoon shows up on the menu. In Delafield, Wisconsin, and Gillet, Arkansas, raccoon dinners raise money for charity. They also test the local mettle for budding politicians. In 2014, GOP Rep. Rick Crawford told Roll Call, “They literally serve raccoon. And you’re supposed to eat some. That’s the tradition.” Toothsome!
The first ‘Thanksgiving’
After the dark days of 1620, the Pilgrim’s 1621 harvest festival was their first celebration of plenty. It has become a model for present-day Thanksgiving feasts. Their festival is described in a letter by Edward Winslow to friends in England:
“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that, so we might after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors. They four in one day killed as much fowl as, with a little help beside, served the company almost a week. At which time, amongst other recreations, we exercised our arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst them rest their greatest King Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five deer, which they brought to the plantation and bestowed on our governor, and upon the captain and others. And although it be not always so plentiful as it was this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
You don’t have to go far for great holiday purchases
It’s hard to enjoy the magic of the season if you’re trying to navigate crowded stores or worried that your online purchases won’t arrive in time. If holiday shopping has become a dreaded chore, consider buying everything you need from the stores in your region. Here are a few reasons why.
Local entrepreneurs need your support
For years there’s been a growing interest in buying local goods, particularly during the holiday season. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, supporting local entrepreneurs is more important than ever. Small businesses rely on a loyal customer base to thrive, and your patronage during the holiday season is crucial to their recovery from the current economic crisis.
Local shopping benefits everyone
What’s more, when you opt for locally made products, you’re helping to protect the environment because fewer greenhouse gases are emitted when transporting the merchandise. You also spend less time on the road when you shop locally. This further reduces your carbon footprint and allows you to check numerous items off your holiday shopping list in just a few hours.
Local shops offer quality goods
From unique gifts and chic outfits to fresh ingredients and handcrafted decorations, local stores are stocked with everything you need for a memorable holiday season. And since small business owners prioritize well-made products, you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth. Plus, you’ll benefit from the friendly, personal service offered by knowledgeable employees.
From gift recommendations to easy in-person returns, shopping at stores in your region can lighten your load during the holiday season. This year, make it a point to buy local.
5 weeks before Christmas: The countdown begins
With several weeks to go until Christmas, now’s the time to sit down and create your game plan for the holidays. Here are a few tasks to get you started.
• Determine your budget for the holidays including for gifts, food, and drinks, new outfits and decorations
• Write a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, and start to jot down ideas
• Begin to plan your holiday menu, taking into account any of your guests’ allergies or diet restrictions
• Sort through and test out your decorations, and set aside any broken or defective items
• Decide whether you want to host a themed event such as a tropical Christmas party
• Create and send out save-the-date invitations, with more details to follow in the coming weeks
• Organize a gift exchange among friends, family members, or co-workers (set a price limit and pick names)
• Schedule appointments with your hairdresser, manicurist, and other beauticians
