12 safe and fun outdoor activities for seniors
Are you looking for safe ways to enjoy yourself this summer? If so, here are some outdoor activities that’ll allow you to make the most of the season.
Birdwatch
Grab your binoculars, and head out to look for birds in the park, a nearby forest or your own backyard.
Have a picnic
Enjoy a simple or elaborate meal in the quiet of your own backyard or at a nearby park or beach.
Go on a nature walk
Take a stroll on a boardwalk or a countryside trail, and recharge your batteries as you breathe in the fresh air.
Golf
Put your swing to the test on the most picturesque courses in your area.
Take pictures
See the world through your camera lens, and capture moments that fill you with wonder.
Do tai chi or yoga
Maximize the benefits of these gentle practices by doing them outdoors.
Visit a U-pick farm
Collect your own berries to make jams and desserts, or sample them right off the bush.
Camp
Break free of your daily routine, and find a serene place to unwind — around a campfire, for example.
Fish
Get away from it all, and focus on living in the present moment as you cast a line.
Cycle
Leave the car at home, and (re)discover your community at your own pace.
Kayak
Paddle your way to a great workout, or simply take in the scenery on calm waters.
Go to a drive-in
Set up the inside of your vehicle so you can watch a movie under the stars in total comfort.
Become a wizard! Tabletop role-playing game makes fantasy fun
In the 1980s, folks worried that the fantasy board game Dungeons and Dragons could somehow lock young people into a fantasy world from which they could not escape.
That didn’t happen. But the worriers are now warriors, playing the tabletop game, which involves fantasy, strategy, role-playing — and you don’t need a partner to do it. All you need are some other people who want to be an elf, a wizard, or a knight, or a troll or another fantastical creature.
Each player creates a detailed description of their character and its skills. The Dungeon Master starts the game by telling a story.
As the Dungeon Master tells the story, players can respond to danger or challenges by yelling out their strategy. A Druid character might cast a spell, for example. A troll might use a hammer.
In the meantime, lots of table talk propels the game forward with players rolling dice to see what damage their strategy created — all this directed by the Dungeon Master, so there is no doubt what each player has to do next.
What? You are in a castle with a barred door?
“I smash the door with my magic sword,” says one senior player.
“You could have just tried the handle,” says another.
“Sword, I say,” asserts the player, flailing the imaginary sword around for all to see.
The Dungeon Master tells the player to roll the dice to see what kind of damage is done. A high roll. The door opens, and somewhere inside that castle is a treasure.
Although no one really remembers where the game left off the week before, the Dungeon Master knows and directs the play. Players might even dress up in character to play.
Best yet: No one needs a computer to play (except maybe the Dungeon Master).
How to correct your dog’s bad behavior
Does your dog bark too much, jump on your guests or climb all over your furniture? If so, you may be wondering if simply ignoring this type of conduct is the right thing to do. Here’s some advice to help you correct your dog’s bad habits.
Determine the source
The first step in correcting your dog’s unwanted behavior is to determine what’s causing it. For example, teething puppies often try to self-soothe by nipping and biting. In addition, stress, anxiety, and boredom can trigger negative behavioral changes.
If you allow your dog to chew on your shoes or dig holes in the backyard, it may think you approve of this type of conduct. This is why ignoring your dog when it behaves poorly may not be the best solution. Instead, try to divert your dog’s attention by encouraging it to play with its toys.
Target unwanted behavior
If you want to put an end to your pooch’s bad habits, here are some things you can do:
• Implement preventive strategies. If your pup jumps on visitors, install a baby gate near the front door to thwart this behavior. Similarly, keep shoes in a closet so they can’t be chewed on, and use visual blocks if your dog tends to bark at people outside.
• Teach your dog better habits. If your dog is trained to do something in lieu of the unwanted behavior, you’ll have a greater chance of success. For example, you can train your pooch to lie in its bed while you eat instead of begging for scraps at the table.
• Interrupt the bad behavior. Choose a word, and train your dog to stop what it’s doing, and come to you whenever you say it. Give your pup a treat each time Fido obeys to reinforce the habit. Practice this trick in situations where your dog is distracted. Eventually, you can use it to interrupt bad behavior.
If you need help keeping your dog’s behavior in check, reach out to a local dog trainer.
How to handle problems with a neighbor
There are plenty of reasons you might have a problem with your neighbor, from frequent noise disturbances and strong odors to an unkempt yard and property line disputes. Before you call the police or make a formal complaint to your landlord, however, consider other ways you can resolve the issue.
The first step is to make sure your grievance is legitimate. For example, you can check municipal bylaws about noise control or find out if smoking is prohibited in your building. For more complex issues, such as the placement of a fence, you may need to consult a professional.
If your neighbor is at fault in some way, politely inform them of the issue. Hopefully, they simply weren’t aware of your frustration and will be willing to adapt their behavior. If the person refuses to cooperate after a verbal warning, however, you may want to send them a registered letter or schedule an appointment with a mediator.
In short, remember that it’s preferable to settle disputes with your neighbors amicably whenever possible.
Work-at-home opportunities on the rise
The work-from-home trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic may have opened some doors for seniors and for those with mobility issues who want or need to work.
One key to any remote work is making sure you have adequate computer skills. If you want a job at home, take a class or brush up! These skills are essential today, according to FlexJobs.
Among the jobs that may be available today:
Bookkeeper. Reconciling accounts or processing payroll, even part-time, can pay $25 to $30 an hour.
Customer Service Representative. Good phone etiquette and people skills are essential for this job. Reps can work from home, answering calls and sending emails, and it pays $10 to $18 an hour.
Data Entry Specialist. If you know how to use a 10-key number pad on a keyboard, this could be the job for you.
Editor. Love grammar, punctuation, and clear writing? You can edit manuscripts or proofread newsletters.
Online English Teacher. You can teach people learning English as a second language. This may require an English teaching certificate, but not always. If you have experience in the field, check out sites like italki.com. Speak another language? Try teaching your language to English speakers.
Virtual Assistant. You need great organizational and communication skills for this job, as well as some tech-savvy. These jobs pay from $10 to $19 per hour.
Transcriber. Requires strong attention skills and a love of detail. Strong English and grammar skills. This job does not have to be demanding, sometimes requiring just two or three hours per day.
Information Technology Specialist. Here is one area where ageism tends to rule. But retirees with major tech skills might be able to do this job from home.
A look at eco-friendly packaging
Packaging is often needed to protect food and other types of goods from impact, moisture, bacteria, and damage that could compromise the quality of the product. However, if you’re an eco-conscious consumer, you should favor items made by companies that seek to minimize their environmental impact.
Solutions
Many companies have designed packaging intended to minimize their carbon footprint. Often, this means opting for less and lighter packaging. In many cases, there’s also an emphasis on using recyclable or renewable materials, such as:
• 100 percent recycled paper and cardboard
• Biodegradable polythene film
• Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET)
• Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
• Recycled polystyrene foam
• Bio-based materials (corn starch, cellulose, sugar cane, algae, etc.)
• Sustainable inks (water-based, natural polymers, etc.)
Additionally, reusable packaging is increasingly popular. This gives these containers — be they bags, boxes, or bottles — a second life that helps keep them out of landfills and recycling centers.
The next time you go shopping, take some time to consider the environmental impact of the packaging used for the products you want to buy. You can also consult the manufacturer’s website for more information to help you make an informed decision.
How to encourage your child to be more independent
In order for children to develop their problem-solving skills, improve their self-esteem and ultimately be academically successful, they need to learn to be independent. Here are some ways to encourage your children to do more on their own.
• Assign your children an increasing number of responsibilities according to their age, abilities, and maturity level. Avoid giving them too many new duties at once or choosing tasks for which they don’t have all the necessary skills yet.
• When you assign your children a new responsibility, take the time to clearly explain how to complete the task. Supervise them the first few times, but avoid stepping in to do the job yourself. Remember to be patient, and repeat instructions if necessary.
• If a task is particularly challenging, break it down into several steps. This will help prevent your children from getting discouraged. If they encounter a problem, guide them to a solution by asking questions rather than immediately providing an answer.
• Create a chart or calendar outlining your children’s responsibilities (setting the table, helping do the groceries, brushing their teeth, etc.). If your children can’t read yet, use pictures or symbols to help them keep track of their chores.
Finally, remember to highlight your child’s successes, and praise them for trying even if things don’t go as planned.
