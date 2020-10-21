12 ways to winterproof your property

Winter weather can take a toll on your home’s exterior. However, if you take precautions, you can protect it from getting damaged. Here are 12 essential tasks to complete before the season’s first snowfall.

1. Inspect the roof. Clear off leaves and other debris so you can examine the shingles. Replace any that are damaged or worn out.

2. Clean the window wells. Remove all leaves, sticks, and other debris. Make sure the drains are clear to prevent water from pooling and possibly leaking into your basement.

3. Empty the gutters. Once the trees on your property have shed their leaves, remove all debris from your gutters. Clogs can lead to ice damming and even water damage.

4. Check the foundation. Look for cracks and repair them before winter. Otherwise, water can seep into the concrete and cause more extensive damage when it freezes.

5. Sweep the chimney. Hire a professional to remove soot and creosote from the flue to prevent a fire. Make sure the chimney cap is intact so critters can’t sneak in.

6. Install the vent covers. Keep out cold air and pests by installing covers over the exterior vents for your dryer and range hood. Otherwise, check that the existing ones are in good condition.

7. Close the pool. Clean out the filter, drain the pool about halfway, and disconnect the pump. Remember to remove the ladder before you install the winter cover.

8. Plant the bulbs. Get all your spring bulbs in the ground before it freezes. Remember to cut back perennials.

9. Tidy up the yard. Rake the leaves, clean out the gardens, aerate your lawn and add mulch or compost as needed.

10. Protect the shrubs. Wrap bushes and saplings in burlap or tree wrap, and bring potted plants inside.

11. Prune the trees and hedges. Cut away branches that are close to your home to avoid winter storm damage. This will also help prevent animals from climbing onto your roof.

12. Put away summer items. Clean the grill and disconnect the propane tank before you cover up the barbecue. Drain the sprinkler system and shut off the water supply. Wipe down and store the patio furniture.

Since fall is a busy time for arborists, pool technicians and other professionals, be sure to schedule your service calls sooner rather than later.