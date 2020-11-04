Community Events
12th annual Camping for Hunger event starting November 16th
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
2019 donation totals again exceeded the previous years’, with over twelve tons of food donated and nearly $8000 in cash donations. However, with the need ever-increasing and increased employment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal for 2020 is to top that. The total amount of food collected provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.
On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, and Alyssa McBeth along with station owner Andrew Shearer and other staff members won’t be sleeping on the bus this year, but instead will be hosting a virtual radio-thon and collecting your donations daily in the parking lot of the WZRV/WFTR Studios at 1106 Elm Street, Front Royal. During the week-long campout event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place Camping week between 9 am and 4 pm. An on-line donation link direct to C-CAP, a 501-c(3) non-profit, will also be provided.
Royal Broadcasting President, Andrew Shearer commented, “We are able to garner support from community groups and area businesses in order to make this happen – but it‘s the individual donations that make this such a success. Our neighbors are very generous.”
Past supporters have included the Front Royal Police, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, CenturyLink, and C-CAP. Numerous local companies have already started in-house food drives to help grow the totals and all donations stay in our local community.
The River 95.3 is committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: 540-635-4121; email: andrew@royalbroadcasting.net or visit theriver953.com.
Community Events
Special announcement to be made at Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off
Salvation Army Front Royal Corps’ new lieutenant, Michael Fadler, will make a special announcement at the Corps’ annual Kettle Kick-Off, which will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, in front of Rural King. This year’s Kick-Off will also be streamed live via the Corps’ Facebook page.
“I can’t reveal the specifics of this announcement, but I will say that it is very timely and relevant, given these difficult times,” said Lt. Fadler.
Each year, the Kick-Off begins the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.” With the current pandemic causing economic hardship for many families, the need for assistance is greater than ever. The Kettle Campaign is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to come alongside the Salvation Army and make a real difference in the local community, as funds raised throughout the season go directly back to the local community, to support those in need.
The public is invited to attend the Kick-Off and show their support. Those who cannot attend but still wish to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online can make a gift HERE.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. For more information, contact Lt. Michael Fadler at 540-635-4020, or go to the Corps Office at 357 Cloud Street.
Community Events
Children invited to join the Aspiring Artists Art Contest at Samuels Public Library
The Youth Services Department of Samuels Library announces its Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Young artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from one of the recent virtual Aspiring Artists programs: Still Life (Cezanne), Starry Night (Van Gogh), or Marvelous Mosaics. Based on one of those art programs, children are invited to create their masterpieces, and bring them to the library to see who will win first, second, and third place prizes. All entries will be displayed in Samuels Library. This contest is for children ages 7 and up. Entries should be turned in to the Youth Services Department, and are due by Friday, December 1, at 5:00 P.M. The Aspiring Artist programs may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
“We are always amazed at the wonderful pieces of art that children make when they come to our Aspiring Artists program,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We miss the children and their creative work, so we are making an opportunity for them to show us and the community their talent.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
Community Events
Successful grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter
On October 31, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in a grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter.
The ceremony was held at the Carter Family Cemetery, North Hill Farm in Clarke County. Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter presided over the ceremony with the SAR presenting the colors, firing a musket salute and playing taps to commemorate Charles and Betty as a son and daughter of American Revolutionary War Patriots. Participating in the ceremony from the DAR were LeAnn Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Regent, Margaret Stromberg, Virginia DAR District VIII Director, Sherryl Belinsky, Stonebridge Chapter Regent, Shawn Beyer, Cameron Parish Chapter and Sara Boppe, Fort Loudoun Chapter.
Betty Lewis Carter was the daughter of Fielding Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” Washington. Her mother was the only sister of George Washington who lived to adulthood and married Fielding Lewis, a successful Fredericksburg merchant. He owned and leased ships that traded with British Caribbean colonies and operated a family store. Fielding and Betty Washington were successful merchants who provided material support to the colonists, including funding a gun manufactory in 1775.
Betty Lewis was born in 1765 and married Charles Carter in 1781. Charles descended from a long line of Virginia gentry with roots back to the earliest settlements. He died and was buried at Deerwood Plantation in Culpeper in 1827. She died at her brother’s home, Audley Farm, just to the west of North Hill on April 9, 1830, and was interred at the North Hill Family Cemetery. Charles remains were moved to North Hill in the 1960s and is now buried next to his wife.
The SAR color guard was led by Chapter President and Commander Marc Robinson. Participating were Virginia State SAR President William “Bill” Schwetke, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles James. Other compatriots included Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson and Jim Simmons. There were six DAR and six SAR wreaths presented to commemorate the Carter’s descendancy from Revolutionary War Patriots.
Community Events
Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?
It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:
No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.
Community Events
Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on November 7th
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.
Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.
While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.
5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.
- What: Color Walk & 5K
- When: Saturday, November 7th, 2020
- Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm.
- Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Tickets:
- Adults – $15
- Children – $5
- 4 & under free
- Group rate for 10+ people will be $5/person
CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!
