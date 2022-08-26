Local News
$13M construction project bid approved for LFK Elementary School renovations
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, August 24, voted unanimously to approve a roughly $13 million bid by Lantz Construction Winchester (LCW) for renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School in Front Royal, VA.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff are now authorized to prepare a board approval contract with LCW, the lowest bidder of the two.
During its special meeting — which followed a Warren County School Board building committee special meeting related to the same topic — the School Board approved the building committee’s recommendation to accept the LCW renovation project base bid of $12,329,700 (which includes replacing the school’s HVAC system) and six alternate bid items totaling $675,900.
Board members present for the vote were Chair Kirsten Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins.
The board-approved six “add-on” alternate bid items from LCW for the LFK project are:
1) Upgrades to the gymnasium and stage;
2) Installation of solar daylighting devices in each classroom pod;
3) Replacement of existing exterior windows;
4) Kitchen upgrades, including new flooring and appliances;
5) Cafeteria modifications, such as removing the existing stage and installing new flooring; and
6) Library improvements.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith explained that the alternative bid items on that list are ranked by their pre-determined value or need. The board voted to go with LCW’s base bid plus the alternate bid items. So, once the first item on the list has been completed, then the project contractor can move on to the second alternate bid item on the list, and so forth, completing them in order. “We can’t go on to the second item without first saying okay to the first one,” he explained prior to the board’s vote.
Almost $10.2 million in WCPS grant funds will help cover the renovation costs, according to Smith, who said there’s also another $2.3 million in WCPS surplus funds from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 that will be used.
Additionally, Smith said that Warren County has appropriated $2,271,617 for the project in its Capital Improvements Plan, bringing the total identified funding for the LFK project to approximately $14.77 million.
The actual remaining funds available for the LFK project are $12,355,516 once identified costs of about $2.4 million are subtracted from the $14.77 million total, Smith explained in an email to the Royal Examiner this morning. According to Smith’s renovations spreadsheet, such identified costs include an estimated contingency fund, estimated costs for cabling and technology, and architect and engineering costs.
Because the LCW bid is higher than what WCPS has available — creating a difference of about $650,000 — WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger explained that the school division will make up the available funds for the project largely by “value engineering” those funds to meet the approved budget.
Value engineering is basically a cost-cutting strategy. It’s a systematic and organized approach to providing the necessary functions in a project at the lowest cost, according to Investopedia, which says value engineering promotes the substitution of materials and methods with less expensive alternatives without sacrificing functionality. So, WCPS will work with the contractor to bring down costs, for example.
Similarly, Child Nutrition Funds could be used to pay for new cafeteria equipment, Ballenger said during a separate meeting on Thursday, August 25, held by the joint budget committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the School Board. The school division would need to ensure that purchasing certain kitchen equipment or specific upgrades would be an allowable use of those funds, Ballenger said.
“There are a lot of avenues to get to where we need to be,” said Ballenger.
The LFK renovation project is slated to begin in January 2023 and to be completed in fall 2024, according to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay, who added that it’s paramount to begin the project as soon as possible considering the potential impacts of ongoing national supply chain issues, fluctuating transportation and fuel costs, and material shortages.
Taft Construction Inc. of Culpeper, VA, was the other bidder on the LFK project, with a base bid of $12,173,000 and $865,000 in alternate bids for a total of $13,038,000. LCW’s total bid came out to $13,005,600.
Following the School Board’s 5-0 vote to accept the LCW bid, the board went into a closed meeting to discuss “consultation with legal counsel” regarding a contract.
Click here to watch the School Board Special Meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Crime/Court
Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox
On August 26, 2022, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox.
On August 3rd, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located human skeletal remains that were believed to be those of Shannon Lee Fox, age 30, of Winchester, VA. The skeletal remains were over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia.
Shannon Fox was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched numerous areas of Frederick County since Ms. Fox was reported missing.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated that “We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady.”
The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
The juvenile Bald Eagle came to us back in early June, from Fort Belvoir, where it was found on the ground with a wing droop, unable to fly. Upon examination, the eagle presented with a depressed mentation and was easily handled—a sign that this bird was quite ill or injured. Thankfully, no physical injuries were found, so our staff got to work with treatment.
Lead poisoning was ruled out, and we also sent samples out as well for HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), but his samples came back negative.
While further blood work was inconclusive, we do know that he responded well with rehydration protocols and antibiotics, prompting us to believe his immune system had at some point become weakened, which allowed a bacterial infection to worsen his condition.
Regardless of what caused this bird’s illness, he made an impressive recovery! After spending over eight weeks in care—this patient went from a quiet, head-drooping bird (above photo) to a confident, strong eagle flying multiple laps in our circular flight cage outdoors. He’s now been successfully released back where he came from, thanks to the help of Fort Belvoir Environmental Division!
Special thanks to Erik Brito Photography for these amazing release photos that he so kindly shared with us!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
The Post, in a Metro page lead story, reported on the courier’s Alexandria, VA federal court appearance Tuesday, August 23, at which Jorge Orozco-Sandoval, 35, plead guilty to a money-laundering charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.
The money he delivered, $129,100 in June 2021; $95,500 in July 2021; and $96,240 in September 2021, would facilitate a drug trafficking enterprise that is ongoing, according to court documents quoted in the article. He will be sentenced on November 29.
According to the Post, Orozco-Sandoval worked for the “Jalisco New Generation Cartel” (CJNG), one of the most violent and powerful Mexican drug cartels. Despite being a relatively young cartel, “formally founded” in 2011, the Post reported that researchers at the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism estimated its assets at over $20 billion. The cartel’s founder – known as El Mencho – is one of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA’s) most-wanted fugitives, with a $10-million price on his head.
The Justice Department calls the cartel “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world” known for quasi-military tactics, the use of drones, and high-powered weapons to attack rival cartels for control of portions of Mexico, the Post reported. It is described as distributing “tons of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl-based heroin into the United States.”
Orozco-Sandoval was known to local law enforcement in the region, having served a prison term in Maryland for drug possession with intent to distribute. He was deported to Mexico in 2010.
Royal Examiner reached out to the town police and county sheriff’s office to see if they were involved in the operation. Sheriff Mark Butler said only, “We work with all agencies on all types of cases. Beyond that, I have no comment.” We had not received a response from FRPD by publication. It is likely this was a DEA or DEA-led operation.
(Norma Jean Shaw and Roger Bianchini contributed to this story)
Local News
Emergency personnel respond to report of explosion at northside quarry
On Wednesday, August 24, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Warren County Dispatch Center fielded the first call regarding an explosion on the north end of town on Route 522 North near the Interstate-66 Interchange. As first responders from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, and Front Royal Police Department responded, more callers reported that several people sustained injuries and multiple vehicles had been damaged by falling debris and rocks. Nearby businesses also reported structural damages.
The roads were immediately closed to through traffic until the injured were evaluated or transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, and the area could be assessed for safety issues. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was notified of the incident, and further support was requested from the Virginia Department of Energy – Division of Mineral Mining, which serves as the regulatory agency for quarry operations. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Virginia State Police, and the Warren County Building Official were also called in to assist.
Once the area was deemed safe, department personnel from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Fire and Rescue, Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Front Royal Police Department started to process the scene and obtain witness statements. It was determined that the explosion had originated from a scheduled blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry, located at 1685 Riverton Road, which lies parallel to Route 522-N. Flying rocks damaged eight vehicles on the 522-N roadway, the I-66 westbound off-ramp, and the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot. One person sustained injuries and was released on scene, while one person was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Six others with minor cuts and abrasions were assessed but did not require EMS intervention.
Personnel worked hard to quickly render the incident site safe; unfortunately, utility lines were damaged in the blast, preventing the roadway from opening sooner. Emergency personnel opened all roadways to traffic at 3:25 p.m., and responding agencies cleared shortly after.
Local News
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Update:
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange.
The Route 340/522 detour has been lifted, and the I-66 eastbound off-ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) has reopened. Motorists should be alert for lingering congestion on both roadways.
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) is closed just south of the Interstate 66 interchange in Warren County. The eastbound I-66 off-ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) is also closed. These closures are due to rocks and debris on the roadway from a blast at a nearby quarry. Road cleanup and reopening will occur after an investigation of the incident, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24).
Northbound Route 340/522 traffic is being detoured onto Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) west, Route 609 (Ritenour Hollow Road) north, and Route 627 (Reliance Road) east to return to Route 340/522.
There is no detour for southbound Route 340/522. Traffic will need to divert onto I-66 or turn around at the interchange.
Local News
Suspect arrested in firearms brandishing incident that locked down Ressie Jeffries yesterday
The Front Royal Police Department received credible information regarding the identity and location of the suspect involved in the firearm brandishing incident, which occurred in the Rural King parking lot on August 22nd, 2022. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road and arrested the male suspect without incident. Following the arrest and subsequent investigation, the firearm in question was located inside the apartment.|
During this investigation, police identified the suspect involved as 26-year-old Front Royal resident Matthew Grajeda. Mr. Grajeda was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he was charged with three offenses, including brandishing a firearm, obstruction of justice, and reckless handling of a firearm. Grajeda went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 04, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court. Mr. Grajeda was also served with an outstanding capias out of Chesapeake, Virginia, for failure to appear.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police for assisting with this incident. The Front Royal Police Department would also like to thank the community for its assistance in identifying and locating Mr. Grajeda. Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to, please contact Officer O. Meadows at (540) 635-2111 or by email at omeadows@frontroyalva.com.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 0
88/68°F
90/70°F