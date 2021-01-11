Interesting Things to Know
150 years after the Great Chicago Fire, the O’Learys hit the news again
Did Old Lady O’Leary’s cow kick over a lantern in the shed in 1871, thus causing the Great Chicago Fire?
You’ll be hearing a lot about the truth (or not) of the cow and Old Lady O’Leary in October when the 150th anniversary of the fire kicks off, so to speak.
But while you wait, the O’Learys are in the news for another reason.
The 33-room mansion of Big Jim O’Leary is on sale this year in his hometown of Chicago.
Big Jim was Mrs. O’Leary’s son, and he was a gambling man who made quite a tidy living running resorts (gambling houses) in Chicago. In fact, he was called the “gambling king of the stockyards.”
He had a personal motto: “There are three classes of people in this world: gamblers, beggars, and burglars.”
Around 1890 or so, Big Jim was sufficiently rich enough to build himself a massive Renaissance revival house on Garfield Blvd. in the then-stylish Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.
It has an ornate brownstone facade that includes James O’Leary’s initials and a female face that legend says belongs to the same lady with the criminal cow.
With extensive woodworking inside, the house is full of period touches. Two walk-in safes no doubt gave Big Jim a lot of space to store his gambling proceeds.
Ironically, the house has its own fire hydrant in the back, very rare for the 1890s.
In rough condition inside, the 12-bedroom, 6,300-square-foot house is on sale for about $600,000, according to Chicago Business.
The house has not been owned by O’Learys since 1925 when Big Jim died.
Interesting Things to Know
How to maintain friendships (even when you’re apart)
If you’re unable to see your friends in person, either because you live in different places or you need to keep your distance during the pandemic, there are plenty of ways to ensure they remain close.
Connect with them
Thanks to technology, it’s easy to keep in touch with your friends. You can chat on the phone, exchange text messages, hop on a video call, or play games together online. If you want to do something special, consider mailing your friend a hand-written letter and including a few photos of the two of you.
Show that you care
• Spend distraction-free time with them
• Communicate openly and listen deeply
• Provide encouragement
• Ask for feedback
• Set and respect boundaries
• Express your appreciation
• Resolve disagreements and apologize if feelings are hurt
• Offer your help when needed
• Be honest but kind
Remember, it’s important to cherish your friends. They’ll be there to support you through the hard times and make the good times more meaningful.
Interesting Things to Know
7 silly reasons to get excited about a snowstorm
Though most people can list hundreds of things they hate about winter, not all is dark and gloomy when it comes to this coldest of seasons. Here are seven perfectly good reasons to look forward to the next snowstorm.
1. It’ll provide the perfect opportunity to connect with your neighbors as you work together to dig your car out of a snowbank at six o’clock in the morning.
2. You can skip the gym without any guilt since you’ll spend an hour or more shoveling snow and burn more calories than you would at a boot camp class.
3. Your cat will be less tempted to explore outside and more willing to take her rightful place curled up on your lap in front of the TV.
4. The crisp white of a snow-covered yard provides a great backdrop for cute selfies, as long as the cold air doesn’t make your nose run.
5. Your cracked patio stones and dead grass will be completely hidden under a pristine blanket of snow, and no one will know if you forgot to pick up the pup’s poop.
6. Every trip outside, even if it’s just to walk the garbage to the curb, will feel like a quest that undeniably merits a pick-me-up upon completion.
7. You’re going to freeze your pants off regardless this winter, but at least after it snows you’ll be able to ski, build a fort, go sledding and wage an epic snowball fight.
In short, winter is here to stay whether you like it or not, so you might as well look on the bright side and make the most of it.
Interesting Things to Know
The easiest way to prepare your taxes
As the tax-filing season approaches, you may wonder whether you should hire someone to assist you with your income tax return. Here’s a look at how professional tax preparers can help.
Why hire a tax professional?
Registered tax preparers specialize in tax laws and are licensed to prepare and file an income tax return on your behalf. In addition to saving you time, they can find deductions that will considerably lower the amount of money you owe on your taxes.
If you have a complicated tax situation or feel overwhelmed by the filing process, a tax preparer can help you gather the necessary documents, provide you with key information, and ensure mistakes and late fees are avoided.
Who should you hire?
While most tax preparers are qualified and trustworthy, it’s important to beware of unscrupulous individuals who are looking to steal your money or personal information. The best way to avoid a tax-related scam is to hire a professional tax lawyer, certified public accountant, or enrolled agent licensed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Keep in mind that all professional tax preparers must have an IRS preparer tax identification number (PTIN). You can also consult the IRS’s online directory of tax preparers to find individuals with specific qualifications to suit your tax situation.
Finally, if you decide to hire a tax preparer, be sure to do so early since the tax-filing season is a busy time of year for these professionals.
Interesting Things to Know
On the 12th day of Christmas: Much less fun.
One of the most fun stories of the Christmas season is that of the Three Kings visiting the baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.
That gift-giving day is on the calendar as the 12th day after Christmas, Jan. 6, just about the time when most of us are packing away the gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the year.
Some people undecorate on January 1. If decorations have been up since before Thanksgiving, removing them right after New Year’s Day is recommended. The neighbors are probably tired of your lighted Santa, reindeer, and trees. The real Christmas tree and wreaths are getting pretty dry by that time.
Still, many people are sad to see their outdoor and indoor decorations go and wait until the unofficial undecorating day of January 6.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that undecorating day is prime time for falls. The CDC urges using steady step stools and ladders when taking down outdoor and indoor decorations. Take your time. Use the same amount of care as when putting them up.
Here are a few tips from professional decorators:
* Take photos of inside decorations and groupings you especially like so you will have a guide for next year. Box the groupings together.
* Discard broken pieces and donate redundant pieces to a charity. If you have ample storage space, save the giveaways until next October before donating.
* Clean decorations before storing them. Dust shiny tree ornaments. Clean white cotton objects, like white lambs, with a toothbrush and then coat with cornstarch. Toss artificial poinsettias in a bag with a half cup of salt to move the dust.
* Store decorations thematically or in their original boxes. For tree ornaments, it can be convenient to store according to color. Next year it will be easier to choose colors for the tree.
* Put artificial trees in their original boxes to protect them for future use and for convenient storage.
* Store outdoor decorations together in the garage, basement, or attic.
Interesting Things to Know
New Year’s Resolutions: How to put change ahead of comfort
The urge for self-improvement is strong at the start of a new year. It’s a time for looking back to see what kind of person we have been, and a time for looking forward and visualizing ourselves as the person we want to be.
Here we come to a big question: Is the urge for change more powerful than the drive to revert to what is comfortable to you? At first, change seems manageable, but as time goes on, we may tire like a runner in a long race. Then, as difficulties of our daily lives surround us, returning to our comfort zones could seem more important than making changes.
Keep these points in mind when making resolutions:
* When one resolution involves an important lifestyle change, don’t make any others. If you want to quit smoking, lose weight, and learn a foreign language, you won’t be able to do all three things at once.
* Study the obstacles to your resolution and determine ways to deal with them. If you want to lose weight, for example, decide to skip the ice cream and have a low-calorie popsicle instead. Tell friends you are not eating rich desserts, so they won’t tempt you.
* Think about professional help. Medical assistance could be valuable in stopping an addictive habit.
* Maintain your focus and monitor your progress. Keep a notebook and record how often the behavior you want to change occurs, who you were with, and how you felt. You’ll see a pattern that could be avoided in the future.
* If you break a resolution, don’t give up on the effort. See it as an opportunity for self-understanding. Treat yourself kindly.
New Year’s resolutions are supposed to make you feel good about yourself. If not keeping them makes you think badly about yourself, they aren’t worth the effort. Work at it, but lighten up and feel good.
Interesting Things to Know
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Holliday Grainger, 33, actress, Manchester, England, 1988.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Mel Gibson, 65, actor, Peekskill, NY, 1956.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Brett Dalton, 38, actor, San Jose, CA, 1983.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Song Sang-ho, 54, actor, Gimhae, South Korea, 1967.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Linda Blair, 62, actress (Exorcist), Westport, CT, 1959.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Eddie Van Hallen, 66, guitarist, Nijmegen, Netherlands, 1955.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
King Cartoons
