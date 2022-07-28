15th annual National Night Out block party to be held Tuesday, August 2nd

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, August 3rd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, August 8th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 6pm.

A Toothy Interactive Movie

In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13th at 2pm for an interactive movie screening of Jaws (1975) and a chance to win a prize.

Drum Circle

In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13 at 2pm for a drumming circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. This special event is limited to 10 participants ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; please register ahead of time.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, August 15th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, August 17th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.