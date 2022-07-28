Community Events
15th annual National Night Out block party to be held Tuesday, August 2nd
The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 15th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 6 pm to 9 pm on Main Street at the Gazebo!
Our National Night Out event brings neighborhoods and law enforcement together to send the message that our community and law enforcement are all working together to prevent crime and keep our communities safe. National Night Out is to strengthen our neighborhoods, promote crime prevention, and celebrate police-community partnerships, all while having fun! There will be live music by Raised on Analog, food, inflatable fun for the kids, and a lot of information and exhibits centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, and information on local resources. This event also allows our community members to talk to our local first responders and ask them questions. So, we invite you to lock your doors, turn on the outside lights and spend the evening outside with your neighbors and first responders of Front Royal and Warren County!
This national event will involve over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation and community. This is the Front Royal Police Department’s fifteenth year hosting NNO; law enforcement’s battle against crime would be limited without this partnership. We would also like to thank our local sponsors and organizations that helped us bring this event to our community!
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 28:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Bullet Train”
- “Beast”
- “Barbarian”
- returning “MAVERICK”
Community Events
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, National Night Out 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about the upcoming National Night Out. This year the event is on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the community throughout Front Royal/Warren County is being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out 2022 (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.
This year’s event is from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Town Commons (Gazebo) on East Main Street, downtown Front Royal. Local businesses, organizations, and law enforcement officers from various agencies working in the Front Royal/Warren County area will be on hand to greet everyone. Exhibits and demonstrations will be centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, activities, entertainment, and refreshments for all to enjoy. Live music by Raised on Analog too.
About National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Community Events
Kickoff Labor Day Weekend at the 2nd Annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews event
Avoid the high gas prices and plan a staycation on Labor Day weekend. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and Concern Hotline are partnering once again for a fun-filled community celebration on Labor Day weekend.
Kickoff your three-day weekend at the 23rd Annual Concern Hotline Fish Fry on Friday evening, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Concern Hotline will be serving fried fish with sides. Junkfood and DJ Skyhigh will play live on stage. Visit this event link to purchase tickets.
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a Cornhole Tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews. The event takes place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 and Noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Enjoy a wide selection of BBQ from on-site vendors who will be serving up pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots more with all the fixins’. Other food options will be available on-site. Stop by the local artisan and crafter booths to check out their selection of unique, custom and handmade goods.
Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:
Craft Beer
- Alesatian Brewing Co.
- Escutcheon Brewing Co.
- Devils Backbone
- Winchester Brew Works
- Dividing Creek Beer Company
- Broken Window Brewing Co.
Hard Cider
- Old Town Cidery
- Winchester Cider Works
Bourbon & Whiskey
- Catoctin Creek Distilling
- Evan Williams Bourbon
- Filibuster Distillery
- KO Distilling
Enjoy live local and regional entertainment both days on the MC Fence of Winchester Stage.
Saturday, September 3 Lineup
- 11:00 am Downtown Garage
- 2:00 pm Rock Bottom Band
- 5:00 pm Raised on Analog
Sunday, September 4 Lineup
- 12:00 pm Shotgun Shiver
- 3:00 pm Brickyard Road – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band
Pick a partner and compete in the Valley Cycle Center Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win great prizes! Three tournaments are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. The fee to compete in the tournaments are included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets at thebloom.com.
Labor Day weekend means the start of the college football season. Sit back and enjoy live games and cheer on your favorite team on several monitors throughout the venue. The Carmeuse Tailgate Area is a great spot to enjoy nostalgic and traditional tailgate games with your friends. Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, axe throwing, Kan Jam, giant Connect 4, basketball pop-a-shot, and oversized chess & checkers are just a few of the fun games in tailgating area.
Tickets are on sale at thebloom.com.
Single day ADVANCE VIP Tickets ($45.00) include:
- 9 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- BBQ dinner plate
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
- VIP Tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate.
Single Day General Admission Tickets ($25.00 in Advance/$30.00 at the Gate) include:
- 6 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
Non-Drinking Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are FREE.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of August 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, August 1
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 2
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Density and the Scientific Method. Come join us for a water balloon (and other liquids) fight! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, August 3
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. For this special Warren Reads story time, in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec, we will be joined by the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department! Children will have a chance to explore a real fire engine! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. For this special Warren Reads story time, in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec, we will be joined by the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department! Children will have a chance to explore a real fire engine! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, August 6
- 2:00 PM – Ice Cream & More! Join C&C Frozen Treats for Louisiana Story time. Hear stories from Louisiana and learn how ice cream flavors are invented. The C&C Truck will be available for ice cream purchases afterwards. Fun for the whole family!
Monday, August 8
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 9
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Magnets and Slime! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, August 10
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Rainbows will be the theme of our stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Rainbows will be the theme of our stories, sing-alongs, finger plays and a nifty craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 2:00 PM – Rainbow Puppets – Oceans of Fun! A new musical revue featuring creatures in and around the ocean. Sea Stars, Fish, Crabs, and maybe even a mermaid are waiting to join you in this fast-paced musical revue! We’ll also meet creatures that live along the waterways of Virginia and might even meet a giant swimming creature from the dinosaur era!
Friday, August 12
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails – Toddler n’ Trees. Join us at the shelter at Rockland Park to listen to a nature-inspired story time, after we walk around, learn how to identify a few popular trees in the area, and find some leaves for everyone to make their own leaf rubbing! This program is brought to you in partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation. In the event of rain, this program will be canceled. Registration required. For children ages 1-6.
Saturday, August 13
- 2:00PM – Drum Circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. For ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; registration required.
Saturday, August 20
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. Join us for a Mario Kart Tournament! Attendance is limited; registration required. For ages 11-18.
Monday, August 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 23
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Meteor Craters! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Wednesday, August 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Butterflies will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!
Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read with the Sheriff! Siblings are welcome. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, August 27
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, August 29
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 30
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Bottle Rockets. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be available on Facebook and YouTube
Wednesday, August 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Wonderful Water will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Wonderful Water will be the theme of our stories, songs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, August 3rd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, August 8th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 6pm.
A Toothy Interactive Movie
In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13th at 2pm for an interactive movie screening of Jaws (1975) and a chance to win a prize.
Drum Circle
In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13 at 2pm for a drumming circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. This special event is limited to 10 participants ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; please register ahead of time.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, August 15th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, August 17th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Wind: 8mph WSW
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
84/64°F
82/66°F