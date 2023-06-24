Local News
160th Anniversary of the Great Cataclysm – Episode 2: Logistics & Reconnaissance
At 6:30 a.m. on July 1st, Union Cavalry General John Buford lowered his binoculars and scribbled a hurried message to awaiting curriers, “Delaying Confederate main body in Gettysburg. Come at once with all possible speed.” After a brief tangle with A.P. Hill’s foraging parties the previous afternoon, his boys awoke to a slugfest with Confederate infantry brigades. And so, the games began.
We’ll come back to Buford and Day 1 a little later. In the interim, I’m going to spin this yarn a bit from Lee’s perspective to highlight a couple of reasons why the handling of this battle was so uncharacteristic of him. You recall that General Lee’s won/loss record prior to this battle and even the subsequent battles was rather impeccable. He became ‘audacity personified’ and had a sort of cowering effect on the Union psyche. In short, Lee’s failed decisions at Gettysburg were fueled by poor knowledge of the enemy’s disposition and a colossal logistics nightmare. Of course, in the words of General Pickett after the war, “I’ve always thought the Yankees had something to do with it too.” True-dat. They did, indeed.
Overview: When your team goes on the road, you’re constantly contending with a hostile environment, and it’s always “Operation Dining Out.” In the final assessment, Lee’s team simply couldn’t win on the road.
Managing the movement of 75,000 men with 33 different wagon trains in enemy territory is no small feat. For visual aid, these wagon supply trains were each several miles long and cumbersome. Getting food to the men and their horses is the trick – especially while on the move. Unlike Virginia, the Pennsylvanian countryside was not friendly. Local militias impeded Lee’s foraging efforts by shutting off mountain passes with partisan attacks against his quartermaster teams.
His cavalry’s earlier blocking operations in Virginia had given the Confederates a nice head-start, but that was the last bit of enemy Intel General Lee would receive until game day. Lee’s attention was focused northward, assuming that General Stuart was between him and the Union army.
With that assumption in mind, Lee tasked his remaining cavalry detachments with wagon train protection rather than reconnaissance. Food is petrol for both man and beast. Somehow, the Union army managed to get between Stuart and his boss, and they closed fast. Clarification: No enemy intel is detrimental. This crucial variable and the ensuing chain reactions it caused totally took General Lee out of his game. Instead of assembling his forces and setting the conditions – he was in react mode and ended up with a poor hand to play.
A few days earlier, Lee’s lengthy deceptive intrigue was revealed when his legions entered Southern Pennsylvania. Local telegraph messages flowed to Harrisburg detailing the composition and locations of the Southern forces. Those transmissions were soon read by decision-makers in the war department and relayed to General Meade’s forces, now racing in pursuit of the Confederates. Confederate leadership had no warning of the approaching Northern horde. They would soon get an education.
The logistical worries surrounding the Confederate’s extensive trains severely inhibited Lee’s situational awareness. Things were much simpler when playing defense behind the Rappahannock River. To be clear, supplies and logistics were the center of gravity for the Confederates and dominated almost all of Lee’s battlefield calculus during the three-day clash in Gettysburg.
Storm clouds cometh
To set the scene in Pennsylvania, General Ewell’s forward divisions were tasked with procuring provisions for the follow-on forces of Longstreet and A.P. Hill. By the time Ewell’s 20,000 men had moved through an area, there was nothing left for the others. Foraging opportunities dictated their route and tempo. General Lee wrote to Lt. General Ewell, “It will depend upon the quantity of supplies obtained in southern Pennsylvania whether the rest of the army can follow.” Lt. General Longstreet recorded receiving 3,000 head of cattle and 5,000 barrels of flour from Ewell to feed his soldiers after crossing the Potomac. You can just imagine that the local farmers and merchants were overjoyed with the Confederate currency they received as payment. I jest.
To sustain provisions such as these, the army had to keep moving to new bountiful areas as they quickly depleted local resources. Lee did not have the luxury to stop and bang it out with the Federals for a prolonged period, or he’d consume all the local supplies. Those concerns would later affect Lee’s decision to attack over ground favorable to General Meade.
Day 1 Gettysburg: With that backdrop, let’s rejoin the series of events starting on Day One with Union General Buford on defense.
On 1 July, Confederate forces were spread out from Maryland to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, when Major General Heth’s Confederates crashed into General Buford’s cavalry. This was Lee’s first real confirmation that the Union Army was indeed nearby.
Despite Lee’s standing order not to get drawn into a general engagement, Major General Heth’s skirmish quickly morphed into a large-scale conflict. Any battle that results from an unplanned meeting engagement between two armies is almost impossible to manage. Both sides rushed forces to the fray.
General Ewell’s Confederate forces north of Gettysburg wheeled around and came in behind the Union lines pushing the Federal brigades to the high ground south of town. The rapid convergence of troops towards one location invariably caused traffic nightmares amongst the many wagon trains – all several miles long. A good portion of Lee’s army was impeded by their extensive reserve train and became bottlenecked on the Chambersburg-Gettysburg turnpike southwest of Gettysburg.
Note: Due to the barren farmlands in Virginia, Lee was forced to build a reserve supply train to ensure provisions for future campaigns back in Virginia. By the end of Day 3, it was over 20 miles long and had become an enormous logistical impediment.
One of Longstreet’s Confederate divisions (General McLaws) was twenty-eight miles from Gettysburg when the fighting began and was stopped dead in its tracks when it got behind one of General Ewell’s 10-mile wagon trains. McLaws didn’t arrive until late the following day. (Gettysburg wagon train 1863 Picture from www.theatlantic.com)
The impromptu battle caused congestion that hindered everyone’s movement. This greatly affected the number of men both sides could bring to bear. Union General Hancock’s ‘Command Order’ to move all Federal wagon trains off the roads greatly increased the number of Union troops that joined the fight. That command decision likely diverted a Union disaster. By late afternoon, the Confederates had brought into action at least 23,000 infantry and managed to win the day. However, because of poor reconnaissance, Lee was not aware of his numerical advantage and subsequently did not continue the momentum.
As the sun set on the first day, Lt. General Longstreet argued to disengage and maneuver to the southeast to get in between the Union Army and Washington. In this course of action, the Confederate army could choose suitable ground and continue their streak of tactical victories. General Lee rejected this option. He understood the army could not execute the maneuver because his logistics footprint had become too big to facilitate an operational turning movement. General Lee articulated this in his after-action report: “It had not been intended to deliver a general battle so far from our base unless attacked, but coming unexpectedly upon the whole Federal Army, to withdraw through the mountains with our extensive trains would have been difficult and dangerous.”
While the Confederate lanterns burned late, Union General Meade and staff rode throughout the night towards Gettysburg.
Colonel Sharpe of the Bureau of Military Intelligence informed Meade that captured Confederate documents from Richmond indicated Jefferson Davis was not going to send Lee any reinforcements. That intel, combined with an advantageous defensive position, underscored General Meade’s decision to “Stay and fight it out,” which is the title of this print by Don Stivers seen here at Lt. Colonel JP Morgan’s home in Virginia. “It was good ground” to make a stand until more of his forces arrived. Meade would construct his defenses while simultaneously blocking Lee from threatening Baltimore and Washington. As the calendar changed to July 2nd, the campfires around town multiplied. However, like the Confederates, many of the Union brigades were still strung out along the route of the march and would arrive worn out just in time to join the fight the following day.
Day 2 at Gettysburg: Mars, the God of War, was in rare form on this day.
Early morning observations confirmed Meade’s defensive posture. As alluded to earlier, Lee’s provisions were finite. He could not sit idly by long, or he’d consume his food supplies. Meade’s forces also grew stronger by the hour. Lee decided to attack both Union flanks before the Federals could assemble all 7 Corps. General Ewell attacked the Union on the left, and Longstreet attacked on the right. After marching for miles, Confederate Generals Hood and McLaws arrived at 4:30 p.m. just in time to launch their attacks.
To put it mildly, some of the most heroic and gallant fighting of the war occurred during the afternoon of Day 2 in Gettysburg. For the next 160 years, countless books, paintings, movies, and battlefield tours would beguile generations with awe-inspiring stories of the many actions of July 2nd, 1863. General Longstreet’s Corps attacked the Union’s left flank across iconic places such as the Wheat Field, the Peach Orchard, Devil’s Den, and the Valley of Death.
Confederate General Barksdale was mortally wounded while leading what is renowned as the grandest charge ever seen. The Union 3rd Corps was virtually destroyed, and its Commander, Major General Dan Sickles, had his leg shattered by a cannonball. He was carried off the battlefield in fashion, smoking a cigar. (Picture taken at Gettysburg Re-enactment 2013)
Union Colonel Joshua Chamberlain’s fabled bayonet charge on Little Round Top saved the Union flank and propelled him into prominence after the war. The list of heroics is far too numerous for this little article but suffice it to say, there were many. At 10:30 that evening, darkness finally halted the melee.
Both sides were severely beaten up. General Meade’s note to Washington indicated it was the fiercest fighting of the war. The Union had lost around 9000 soldiers, and the Confederates sustained about 6800 casualties. When the smoke cleared, both sides remained across from each other.
The Curtain Call (Day 3 at Gettysburg)
On the third day of battle, fighting resumed with Ewell attacking Lee’s left while cavalry battles raged to the east and south. But the main event occurred in the middle of the field. Lee began the day’s finale with an incredible 150-gun cannonade to weaken the Federal center. This bombardment was the largest of the war. When Longstreet’s artillery chief ran low on long-range ordinance, he signaled the general to kick off the attack. When the cannonade stopped, over 12,000 Confederates stepped forward from the tree line and moved forward in a dramatic assault across three-quarters of a mile toward the Union lines.
General Meade’s artillery chief had held his fire during the Confederate cannonade to deceive the Confederates into believing the Northern cannons had been knocked out of action. The approaching Confederates walked into a killing box of flanking artillery fire from the heights combined with musket and canister shots from their front. This triangulation of fire had devastating results.
Unless you’ve walked across the terrain of ‘Picket’s Charge,’ you don’t have a feel for how uphill and ominous the terrain really is. The advancing troops were terrified as swaths of their fellow soldiers disintegrated all around them. The remaining attackers crashed into the defenders, and for a moment, the Union line wavered, but reserves rushed to the breach, and the Confederate attack dissolved.
Nearly one-half of the Confederate attackers did not return to their lines. General Pickett’s division lost about two-thirds of its men, with all three of his brigade commanders killed or wounded. Lee’s offensive punch was gone, but with around 45,000 men remaining, his army was still lethal, and General Meade recognized that. Later that evening, General Lee tasked General Imboden’s cavalry detachment to begin the movement of his 25-mile reserve supply trains and wounded on a westward circuit towards Virginia.
The following day, the Confederates manned defensive positions hoping that Meade would attack. General Meade, having been in command a week, did not wish to sully his good fortunes by repeating the Confederate mistakes of the previous day. Both sides cared for their wounded and kept tabs on the other. That evening, Lee left the campfires glowing and slipped away in the night. The Confederates then embarked upon one of the most grueling retreats in the history of warfare. Ironically, it was Independence Day in the United States.
Epilogue: Prior to 1 July 1863, there were 2,400 citizens in Gettysburg. It was a sleepy little town. On July 1st, two competing armies with a hurricane force of 160,000 belligerents swarmed into the area for a 3-day donnybrook, leaving in their wake over 50,000 casualties and 8,900 confirmed dead. Both armies vanished from the scene, leaving more dead people than residents. Pieces of people and debris were everywhere, and thousands of dead horses carpeted the community. Gettysburg was a wreck. The hurricane force was last seen heading south.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 26 – 30, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
NEW* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Crooked Run, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Mountain Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 618 (Menefee Lane) and Route 615 (Wakeman Mill Road) for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday. Drivers follow posted detour.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Town of Front Royal ensures highest quality water in 2022 Water Quality Report
In an era where water quality is of paramount importance, the Town of Front Royal’s Department of Public Works has taken proactive measures to ensure that its customers receive the highest quality water. The release of the 2022 Annual Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, reaffirms the Town’s commitment to transparency and public health. This comprehensive report provides customers with valuable information about the town’s water system and highlights the rigorous standards maintained to safeguard the water supply.
Throughout the year 2022, Front Royal’s tap water consistently met and surpassed all health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Virginia for drinking water. The Department of Public Works remains vigilant in its efforts to protect and maintain water supplies, ensuring that residents can have confidence in the water they consume.
The 2022 Water Quality Report serves as a valuable resource for customers, offering insights into the journey of tap water from its source to their homes and businesses. The report outlines the various testing procedures conducted to assess the water’s quality and presents the results obtained. Customers can gain a deeper understanding of the processes involved in treating and distributing water and the measures taken to ensure its safety.
The Town of Front Royal encourages customers to access the report online through the dedicated website at https://frontroyalva.com/ccr or by visiting the Town’s official website (www.frontroyalva.com) and navigating to the Departments section, specifically the Public Works and Water Treatment pages. The online availability of the report underscores the Town’s commitment to sustainability and reducing paper waste.
For customers who prefer a physical copy, the Department of Public Works offers the option to request a paper version, which can be mailed directly to their address. To request a copy, individuals can contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 or the Water Treatment Plant at 540-636-7474.
In the event that customers have any questions or concerns regarding the report or the town’s water quality, they are encouraged to reach out to Michael C. Kisner, the Manager of Water Treatment Operations, at 540-636-7474. Mr. Kisner’s expertise and knowledge ensure that any inquiries will be addressed promptly and comprehensively, further emphasizing the Town’s dedication to open communication and customer satisfaction.
The release of the 2022 Water Quality Report by the Town of Front Royal’s Department of Public Works reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering water of the highest quality to the community. By exceeding all federal and state standards, the Town ensures the safety and well-being of its customers. The comprehensive report empowers residents to make informed decisions about their drinking water and provides a glimpse into the Town’s dedication to maintaining a reliable and pristine water supply.
Sheriff Mark Butler addresses allegations and focuses on upholding law and order
In a candid conversation with Sheriff Mark Butler, we delve into the allegations and controversies surrounding his tenure as Sheriff of Warren County.
Sheriff Butler addresses the persistent criticism, shedding light on the importance of focusing on the core values of law enforcement and the need to move forward. Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Butler remains dedicated to ensuring public safety and upholding the Constitution.
The conversation begins with Sheriff Butler reflecting on the prevalent challenges law enforcement officials face in the age of social media. Acknowledging the constant scrutiny and accusations, he emphasizes the need to rise above and stay committed to the responsibilities entrusted to him and his team.
One topic that resurfaces is the Herndon story, which has been a source of contention. Sheriff Butler categorizes the criticism surrounding it as politically motivated, both in the past and present. He refrains from speaking negatively about the Herndon Police Department or any other law enforcement agency, highlighting the already challenging nature of their work. Despite personal differences with specific individuals, Sheriff Butler firmly believes that politics should have no place in law enforcement.
Sheriff Butler vehemently denies wrongdoing and attributes these allegations to political rhetoric and workplace harassment. Moving beyond personal disputes, Sheriff Butler shares his perspective on the intersection of politics and law enforcement. He believes the Constitution should guide law enforcement practices rather than political affiliations. He expresses his commitment to uphold the law and execute his duties with integrity, acknowledging that perfection is unattainable, but pursuing justice remains paramount.
The conversation shifts to the Commonwealth Attorney’s criticism of Sheriff Butler’s handling of a drug-related case. Sheriff Butler explains the situation, where he encountered individuals engaging in drug-related activities near the courthouse. Acting on reasonable suspicion, he investigated the matter and found evidence to support his actions. However, Butler criticizes the Commonwealth Attorney, John Bell, for failing to engage in due process and conduct a proper inquiry before publicly condemning Sheriff Butler. He expresses his dissatisfaction with Bell’s prosecutorial approach and lack of action regarding various criminal cases. Despite the accusations and controversies, Sheriff Butler is committed to upholding the law and serving the community. His unwavering dedication to justice, public safety, and the well-being of Warren County citizens continues to guide his actions as the Sheriff.
Sheriff Butler shared his perspective on the challenges faced by law enforcement officials, his efforts to foster community engagement and the department’s achievements in maintaining excellence and implementing innovative programs.
Accreditation: A Testament to Excellence, a notable achievement under Sheriff Butler’s leadership is the successful reaccreditation of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. This recognition highlights the department’s commitment to adhering to rigorous standards and best practices in law enforcement. The accreditation serves as a testament to the professionalism and reliability of the Sheriff’s Office, instilling confidence in the community and ensuring consistent and high-quality services.
Community Policing Takes Center Stage: Sheriff emphasizes the significance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) organization. This prestigious designation acknowledges the department’s dedication to implementing effective crime prevention strategies and addressing the community’s evolving needs. The Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) plays a crucial role in this endeavor, providing a platform for residents to express their concerns, suggestions, and feedback.
Drug Enforcement and Crime Prevention: Sheriff Butler proudly highlights the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s successful efforts in combating drug-related crimes. The department has witnessed a significant increase in drug seizures, effectively removing illicit drugs from the streets and making Warren County safer.
Future Plans: Sheriff Butler underscores the importance of stability within the department. This stability enables the seamless execution of law enforcement responsibilities and effective problem-solving. The Sheriff emphasizes identifying and resolving challenges, continually reviewing processes, and adapting to changing circumstances. By prioritizing community policing, maintaining accreditation standards, and excelling in crime prevention and drug enforcement efforts, the Warren County Sheriff’s is unwavering in its dedication to serving and protecting the community.
Sheriff Mark Butler’s leadership has brought significant achievements and positive transformations within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Despite ongoing allegations, Sheriff Butler remains unwavering in his commitment to upholding the law and ensuring public safety. Through community policing initiatives, successful accreditation, proactive crime prevention efforts, and effective drug enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office continues to strengthen its bond with the community and deliver exceptional law enforcement services. As Sheriff Butler looks towards the future, his focus on stability, adaptability, and community partnership will guide the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s continued success in safeguarding the residents of Warren County.
Front Royal ‘Rotarian of the Year’ award goes to Lizi Lewis
In one of her final official duties of the year, 2022-23 Rotary Club of Front Royal President Lori Glascock named the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis “Rotarian of the Year”, citing her “outstanding performance and dedicated club service during the past 12 months.”
Lewis, who also operates a small downtown business, has been a member of Rotary for only about two years, but has been one of its busiest members during that time, including design of sponsorship banners and event promotional materials; social media/public image marketing; volunteering for numerous fundraising activities; re-designing and improving the Doc Smith Christmas Basket Program, as well as being a founding member of the Rotaract Club of Front Royal.
Additionally, Glascock founded a second, club-wide award called the “Rising Star”. This saluted a first-year Rotarian, Amy Mawyer, for outstanding new member service. Mawyer is a fifth grade teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
“She was a self-starter in her first year, volunteering for such activities as the club’s annual gala and golf events, and raising funds for the eradication of polio in countries throughout the world,” the retiring club president said.
At its June 16 final club meeting of the year, Glascock made a final report on her activities to club members. She remarked on rebuilding and strengthening two youth components of Rotary, the Earlyact and Interact clubs; improvements in media marketing, and increasing the number of community service partnerships, garnering a $40,000 club record in sponsorships.
“We exceeded our annual giving goals and donated $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, over $14,000 in grants to 134 local nonprofits, and almost $13,000 to Rotary International to end polio and to fund service projects (aboard) for clean water and hygiene, education and literacy,” Glascock said.
She mentioned the popular local teacher and student awards that are provided annually, and the welcoming of an exchange student from Norway that ended just a few weeks ago. Glascock gave a shout out to her Speakers’ Program Committee and a specific pat on the back to Rotarian Emily Marlow Beck “who presented an outstanding program – “Using Your Vocation for Social Good,” about her company’s initiative of 75 acts of kindness in 25 days to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Marlow Motors, of which she is president.
“We brought home from Rotary District Conference awards to Front Royal for club service, community service, public image, youth activities and the governor’s award for highest club attendance,” Glascock concluded.
The new Rotary Club of Front Royal president, Ken Evans will be sworn in at a June 23 ceremony at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Killdeer
This young Killdeer was found on the ground weak, dehydrated, and skinny, despite adults being seen in the area.
It’s possible the adults abandoned the nest, just abandoned this individual for some reason, or that the adults seen were unrelated.
Due to the bird’s poor condition and behavior, we recommended that this individual come in for care.
Chicks like these are very high-maintenance. They require large amounts of tiny invertebrates and will only eat for us if their habitat is set up to mimic a natural habitat.
People frequently call the Center about killdeer nests that are built in inconvenient or dangerous places, like a gravel driveway or their lawn.
Native birds and their nests are federally protected here in the United States. That means it is illegal to move their nests and/or eggs. So instead of moving a killdeer nest, put up some sort of indicator that tells people not to walk or drive near it (chairs, sawhorses, or cones). The incubation period only lasts around 25 days so the inconvenience won’t last long!
Plus, Killdeer make great neighbors to humans because they eat insects like mosquitoes and ticks!
Killdeer are excellent parents and actors! They often employ their notorious “broken wing” tactic when predators (like people) get too close to the nest. The adults will droop and drag a wing and make loud calls to get the predator’s attention. Most predators will follow them, thinking they’re about to get an easy meal! Once the parent thinks they’ve lured the predator a safe distance away, they fly off and return to protecting their nest.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines
In an alarming revelation, the local Sheriff’s Office has recently issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam where innocent citizens are told they owe fines for missing jury duty. This malicious scam, which preys on the unsuspecting public’s sense of civic duty, has triggered a wave of concern across the community.
The scam operates by deceiving residents into believing they’ve neglected their legal obligations and are facing repercussions. According to reports, the scammers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement personnel, even going as far as to use nonexistent names like Sgt. Waller from the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents have been lured into this scheme by receiving calls stating they owe fines for missed jury duty. In several cases, victims have visited the Sheriff’s Office in person, under the false belief they have a fine to pay.
The Sheriff’s Office has been unequivocal in its response: This is a scam. They’ve clarified that the office never contacts individuals by phone to collect fines for missed jury duty. While a court may indeed issue a warrant for missed jury duty, they will not engage in phone call collections.
This scam is not new to the area. It has been ongoing for an extended period of time, exploiting the trust and vulnerability of citizens. However, with the increasing number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office has felt compelled to issue a public warning.
One challenge for law enforcement is that the source of the calls remains unknown, limiting their ability to stop the scam at its roots. Instead, they are appealing to the public’s vigilance and sense of community to thwart the scammers.
In conclusion, citizens are advised not to engage with such callers, never to disclose personal information over the phone, and definitely not to agree to pay any purported fines. Instead, any concerns should be directly addressed to the Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128. This collective alertness can shield our community from the clutches of such predatory scams and ensure the safety and security of all residents.
