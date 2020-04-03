17 Driver Square in Blue Ridge Shadows

This fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse offers a dream commuter location with MOUNTAIN VIEWS and a price tag nearly $10,000 BELOW market value tax assessment! Freshly painted throughout with a newly stained rear deck and steam cleaned carpets, this nearly 2,500 sq foot showplace is 100% move-in-ready and SHOWS LIKE NEW.

Features include Granite counters, High ceilings, Chair railing, Crown molding, Ceramic tile, Custom blinds throughout, newer laminate flooring, gas fireplace, Kitchen island, Breakfast nook (with large pantry), Stainless refrigerator, Gas appliances, Luxury vaulted master (with walk-in closet and vaulted bathroom w/ soaking tub, ceramic/glass shower, and double sinks), Laundry at bedroom level, Double sinks in hall bathroom, Huge bright lower level recreation room (with access to lower view-filled patio), Full bathroom in the basement (with space for a future guest room), Rear deck with views and more. Located adjacent to Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Course and near Front Royal’s Holiday Inn & Suites/Houlihan’s property.

Just minutes from shopping and I-66, it’s also approximately ten minutes from I-81. THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of $250,000

CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!

