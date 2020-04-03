Houses For Sale
17 Driver Square in Blue Ridge Shadows
This fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse offers a dream commuter location with MOUNTAIN VIEWS and a price tag nearly $10,000 BELOW market value tax assessment! Freshly painted throughout with a newly stained rear deck and steam cleaned carpets, this nearly 2,500 sq foot showplace is 100% move-in-ready and SHOWS LIKE NEW.
Features include Granite counters, High ceilings, Chair railing, Crown molding, Ceramic tile, Custom blinds throughout, newer laminate flooring, gas fireplace, Kitchen island, Breakfast nook (with large pantry), Stainless refrigerator, Gas appliances, Luxury vaulted master (with walk-in closet and vaulted bathroom w/ soaking tub, ceramic/glass shower, and double sinks), Laundry at bedroom level, Double sinks in hall bathroom, Huge bright lower level recreation room (with access to lower view-filled patio), Full bathroom in the basement (with space for a future guest room), Rear deck with views and more. Located adjacent to Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Course and near Front Royal’s Holiday Inn & Suites/Houlihan’s property.
Just minutes from shopping and I-66, it’s also approximately ten minutes from I-81. THIS HOME IS SURE TO FLY OFF THE MARKET at the bargain price of $250,000
CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR INSIDE!
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty / Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630 Direct: 540-671-6145 / Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109 Office: 703-330-2222 Licensed in VA
BETH's Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
Brand new listing at 987 Auburn Court in Front Royal
Sellers are offering a huge housewarming gift in the form of THOUSANDS in equity for the lucky buyers who snatch up this lovely home at such a bargain price! This spacious split foyer has a price tag far below a February 2019 appraisal and a dream location with a wonderful front and rear yard! As soon as you pull into the concrete driveway, you’ll notice the mountain views (enjoy great sunsets from the rear yard) and begin to appreciate the many qualities of this property from landscaping to a fenced backyard (complete with a shed that has an adorable upper playhouse).
This 2,100 finished square foot house has 4 traditional bedrooms plus a 3rd family room area (with windows) that could easily have a wall installed for a 5th bedroom! Finishing the large unfinished area would provide an extra 500 finished square feet and could even create a 6th bedroom (it has windows)! You’ll love the stainless appliances and corian counters in the large kitchen, the formal dining room (with doors onto a large Trex deck), over-sized main level and lower level family rooms, hardwood floors, custom blinds, electronic door locks, beadboard, chair railing, newer fixtures, ceramic tile, main level washer/dryer (there’s also a hookup in the basement adjacent to a utility sink), his and her closets, fantastic master bath (with granite sink and tiled shower), newer heat pump and updated roof (approximately 10 years old. Seller will consider closing credit for painting!
CLICK HERE to learn more online.
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space ("Open House" in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
Riverfront property available at 158 Roma Court in Front Royal
Enjoy SHENANDOAH RIVER AND SKYLINE DRIVE VIEWS throughout this showplace and from the large “Trex” deck (reinforced and wired for a hot tub). This cedar-sided five bedroom contemporary offers one-level living (washer/dryer are located on the main level) and a price tag UNDER a 2016 appraisal and UNDER tax value! Custom built by seller and move-in ready with vaulted and beamed ceilings, loft sitting area overlooking first floor, cat walk, stone wood burning (convertible to gas) fireplace with blower, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry, corian counters, stainless appliances, gas Jenn-air downdraft cooktop, kitchen island (with five person breakfast bar, ceramic back-splash and extra sink), cordless blinds (and custom duet double insulated shades), Tunisia tiled half bath, picture windows, surround sound, attractive built-ins, walk-in closet, landscaping (owner was a master gardener and tree steward), lovely rock outcroppings, excess parking areas, two car garage, covered front porch, underground utilities, UV light, Culligan water system and security system. Lower level features a tiled recreation room, two bedrooms, large full bath (with ceramic) and wiring/plumbing for a future kitchen area for an in-law apartment!
From the large, level yard to the master suite with doors leading to the deck and overlooking the river, this home is ideal for a full-time residence, vacation home, or a home comfortable for those needing handicap accessibility features (36” wide halls, accessible switches/outlets, doors with levers as well as main floor master and laundry rooms). Act now or miss this amazing opportunity!
Click here for more property details!
Seller’s Favorite Features:
Views of mountain and river, Floating Dock (with ladder for swimming), Canoeing, Privacy, Open floor design-Master bedroom-laundry room and office on main level, Garage, Gardens, Neighborhood and neighbors, Walking to the mailbox (exercise, nature and neighbors)
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space ("Open House" in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
21 West 14th Street house tour in Front Royal – Open house Saturday!
Open House on Saturday, 1/25/20, from 1pm to 3pm! An investor’s dream property awaits at 121 W 14th in Front Royal.
TOTALLY remodeled C-1 zoned property with move-in-ready upper and main level apartments! Or start your business in this high traffic, great exposure area!
Updates include: ceramic bathroom, new toilets, new AC unites, new baseboard heat, new sinks, newer and new appliances, brand new windows, new fixtures, fresh paint and more!
Upper apartment features a screened in porch, two bedrooms (which both access the bathroom), living room and kitchen. Main level apartment offers two bedrooms, one full bath, a huge kitchen w/ceramic tile, basement access and so much more! The adjacent property owners are also interested in selling, so don’t miss your chance to buy a piece of a fantastic, high traffic corner in Front Royal!
MOTIVATED SELLERS SAY, “BRING US AN OFFER!”
Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space ("Open House" in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
House for sale: 55 S Marshall Street, Front Royal – Watch the tour!
Kick off the new year with a new home! Now’s your chance to snatch fabulous deals like this one (55 S. Marshall St. in Front Royal, listed at just $215,000) before the spring buyers drive up prices! Act now and you can BUY this one-level updated property for less than it would cost to RENT it!
This fantastic stone home (situated on a corner lot approximately one mile from Historic Downtown Front Royal) appraised at $220k in 2016! Bargain priced for a fast sale, this three bedroom/two bathroom rambler is much larger than it appears and offers one level living (with handicap accessibility features, an attached carport with level entry, remodeled kitchen, stone fireplace, landscaping, replacement windows, a 5-year-old heat pump, paved driveway, mountain views from the front patio and so much more! Formerly used as a duplex, the layout offers the possibility for a home office or main level in-law suite with separate level entrances. From the living room’s picture window and wood burning stone fireplace to the over-sized kitchen (with corian counters, updated cabinetry w/ pull out shelving, upgraded appliances and door to rear yard)… from the fresh coat of paint throughout to the basement storage space… from the over-sized bathroom with a step-in whirlpool tub to the lovingly landscaped yard, you won’t want to miss your chance to snatch up this move-in ready property!
Here’s what the seller has to share about about why he has loved his home: One level living – Inside has all new fresh paint – Stone facade; very cozy in the fall/winter; cool in spring/summer, Cave-like – Reasonable utilities (high $200-300/month in the winters and $50-150 spring/fall; $200ish in the summer) – Well Established flower beds of Black-eyed Susans (Goldstrum); Beautiful Blooms (JUL-SEP)Well-conditioned flower beds out back for sunny gardening – 5 minutes to the Northern entrance of the Skyline Drive and/or the Shenandoah River – Shenandoah Valley has spectacular fall colors – 2 minutes to the town center which is within walking distance, just one quarter mile – Safe, quiet neighborhood – zero problems in the years I have lived there – Easy access to I-66; DC is about 60 miles away – Carport with covered house entry so you don’t have to park on the street – One of the two bathrooms is fully handicap accessible (lots of grab bars/ walk- in tub/shower).
Listed by:
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Licensed in Virginia
Local Office
27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630 | 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office
8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas, VA 20109 | 703-330-2222
BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space ("Open House" in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!
BETH Medved Waller
Associate Broker, KW Solutions, Keller Williams Realty
Director, WHAT MATTERS
BETH@WHATMATTERSW2.COM
WHATMATTERSW2.COM
House for sale: 33679 Snickersville Tpke, Bluemont
The Carrington House, circa 1820s with later additions, is steeped in history and has a profound way of embracing you as soon as you enter. Reminiscent of simpler times, but renovated for comfortable modern day living. This handsome Federal stone house underwent a complete restoration (1980’s) including electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling systems, yet still retains original flooring, exquisite woodwork, doors, trim and character. The restoration was meticulous with the documentation to verify. The charm of an early 19th century home is preserved while the history abounds in this magnificent home. From the moment you enter, the fine workmanship won’t go unnoticed. Intricate hand-carved mantel, delicate newels, wide planked Virginia heart-pine flooring and much more!
Nestled in the historic village of Bluemont – charming at every turn, yet a short distance Leesburg and beyond. You don’t want to miss this opportunity! The history of Carrington House is well documented and interesting, having once been a tavern, a General Store and boarding house.
Call or email for the offering memorandum which includes many more historical details of this amazing home. The Carrington House is truly a remarkable property!
Matt Bradley
mattbradley@premiermove.com
540.327.1498 Direct
540.242.0952 Fax
Coldwell Banker Premier
Golf course home for sale in Front Royal
119 Bowling View Road in Front Royal, Virginia, is participating in “WHAT MATTERS Initiative” that brings together buyers, sellers, WHAT MATTERS and nonprofits. See the link below for a unique 3-D tour of the property (by Pegasus) and learn about the “WHAT MATTERS 10/10/10 Giveback” below, along with the house information (10% of listing commission will be donated to the nonprofit of seller’s choice, another 10% to the nonprofit of buyer’s choice, and 10% to ‘WHAT MATTERS Initiatives’ here and abroad). Homeowner Sheila Lamonzs is excited to select a nonprofit dear to her heart to be the recipient of the seller’s choice portion of 10% – the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center! Learn about the amazing group’s impact in our community at www.frwrc.org.
ABOUT 119 BOWLING VIEW DRIVE, FRONT ROYAL, VA 22630
CLICK HERE for the 3-D Tour
This 1.88 acre golf course lot in gorgeous Rockland, Warren County, is home to a magnificent 3,700+ square foot showplace. Custom built in the millennium, this cleverly designed property has been meticulously maintained. From views to a level yard, from a potential in-law suite in the lower level to a 2-car garage, this home has much to offer, both inside and out. Priced BELOW appraisal for buyer’s instant equity!
FEATURES INCLUDE: 16×14 screened in porch, 16×14 rear deck, 14×14 tiled patio area, tiled covered front porch, enclosed storage area for lawn tractor, zoned heat pumps replaced in 2013 & 2014
BONUS UPGRADES INCLUDING: 9 foot ceilings, two story foyer, security system, plentiful closets and pantry, master suite (with walk in closet, ceramic tile, soaking tub, double sinks, tile backsplash and separate shower), potential in-law suite in lower level (with full ceramic tiled bath Karndean flooring, gym, rec room and office area), ‘Rain Soft’ water treatment system, paved drive with two car garage, gorgeous landscaped yard (with pine trees for privacy), main level bedroom with upgraded full bath (could be second master), Italian crystal light in formal dining room, enormous family room (with stone surrounding wood stove and sliding door to screened in porch), amazing kitchen (with sub-zero refrigerator, Jen-Air dishwasher, Kindred sink and Viking stove), bonus bump-out room off kitchen (designed for chefs with extra convection double ovens, cabinets, counters and pass through to kitchen), over-sized laundry room, bright open floor plan (window-filled on all levels). Call today to book your tour!
Overview of the 10/10/10 Giveback Initiative for Beth Medved Waller’s Listings Closing Over $500,000 this fall/winter
BREAKDOWN of listing commission to be donated:
- 10% to the nonprofit of seller’s choice
- 10% to the nonprofit of buyer’s choice
- 10% towards WHAT MATTERS Initiatives (including ongoing work in Warren County and to support children in Uganda)
- More info available HERE.
Listed by:
Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions
Keller Williams Realty
Local Office: 27 Cloud Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
Direct: 540-671-6145
Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 | Manassas VA 20109
Office: 703-330-2222
Licensed in VA
Beth’s websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com
To learn more about the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, visit: www.frwrc.org OR www.facebook.com/FRWRC.
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
