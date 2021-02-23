2 creative pastimes to discover

Are you looking for a way to explore your artistic side? While there’s an abundance of interesting pastimes to choose from, here’s a look at two lesser-known visual art forms that encourage self-expression and creativity.

Calligraphy

More than an elegant form of handwriting, calligraphy aims to communicate meaning in a way that’s similar to other art forms like painting and sculpting.

In calligraphy classes, you’ll learn to produce beautiful lettering and arrange them in a way that evokes harmony and rhythm. As you progress, you can explore different writing styles, such as Italic and Gothic, using various tools including fountain pens, quills, and brushes.

In addition to fostering relaxation and concentration, calligraphy can be used to create personalized greeting cards, invitations, place cards, and more.

Creative journaling

Inspired by art therapy, many people use this blend of writing, drawing, and collage as a personal development tool.

Your creative journal can be a place to doodle, write poetry, record your thoughts, paint, jot down snippets of conversation, create mood boards, and more. You can also incorporate various mediums such as fabric strips, pastels, calligraphy pens, and textured paper. In addition to giving free rein to your creativity, this type of journaling promotes judgement-free self-exploration and reflection.

If you’re curious about these activities, calligraphy and creative journaling classes are available in various formats including group workshops, private lessons, and online courses. Contact web-based services or art schools in your area to find an option that works for you.