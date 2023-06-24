2 roofing options to consider for your shed

Are you planning to build a new shed or renovate your old one? Whether you opt for a prefab model or a custom build, you can use the same roofing materials you’d use on your home. Here are two stylish, eye-catching options to consider.

1. Asphalt shingles

Asphalt shingles are affordable and increasingly customizable. Ideally, they should be installed on a self-adhesive membrane to enhance their effectiveness and prolong their lifespan. Shingles are relatively easy to install and can be fitted to your home and replaced at the same time as you replace the roofing.

2. Metallic roofing

Available in several styles, metal roofing is more expensive than its asphalt counterpart, but it’s extra effective. Keep in mind that metal roofs should only be installed by professionals. Galvanized steel roofs are a good choice because they require practically zero maintenance and have a lifespan of about a century. As a bonus, their sedate, industrial appearance is timeless.

Visit a home renovation retailer near you to buy the materials for your project or entrust the job to a qualified contractor.