2 weeks before Christmas: A few tasks remain

Christmas is just around the corner! This week, you’ll need to focus on the little details that will make the holiday magnificent and memorable for everyone. Here’s what should be on your checklist.

• Plan activities and games to entertain guests of all ages such as karaoke and cards

• Clean your home from top to bottom and prepare the guest room if you expect to have visitors stay overnight

• Choose what type of music you’d like to listen to throughout the evening, and create a playlist

• Purchase a real tree from a local vendor and decorate it (remember to set it up away from heat sources and water it regularly)

• Check to make sure you have enough cutlery, glasses, napkins, and other dinnerware for all your guests, and buy or borrow items if needed