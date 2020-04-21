20 ways to fight climate change in 2020

To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Earth Day Network is launching Foodprints for the Future, a campaign that strives to revolutionize the food system in the United States. Here are four ways you can reduce your “foodprint” (the environmental impact associated with growing, producing, transporting and storing food) and help make our food system more sustainable.

1. Eat more plant-based meals. Livestock production accounts for nearly 80 percent of agricultural emissions and 70 percent of agricultural land use. Start with a few plant-based meals per week, reduce your meat portion sizes and build up your repertoire of vegetarian recipes.

2. Buy local and in season. Many of us are accustomed to eating the same fruits and vegetables year-round, but this significantly increases the number of transportation emissions released into the atmosphere. Instead, select recipes that use seasonal ingredients and shop at your local farmers’ markets.

3. Reduce food waste. Approximately one-third of the United States’ food supply is thrown out every year. Plan your meals, follow a grocery list and store food properly to ensure you buy only the food you need and that it doesn’t spoil.

4. Go at your own pace. Adopting climate-conscious food habits doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing commitment. Even small changes can have a significant impact on the environment. Opting for a plant-based burger is the emission-reduction equivalent of not driving 320 miles.

Without a sustainable transformation, the environmental harm caused by the global food system will nearly double by 2050. However, discovering new recipes and experimenting with fresh ingredients is a delicious solution to this serious issue.

Did you know?

Agriculture emits nearly one-quarter of the world’s anthropogenic greenhouse gases. It also accounts for about 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals and uses half of the planet’s ice-free land surface to raise livestock and grow animal feed.