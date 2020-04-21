Interesting Things You Need to Know
20 ways to fight climate change in 2020
On April 22, 2020, more than a billion people around the world will celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is Climate Action, and it calls on governments, corporations and individuals alike to strengthen their response to climate change. Here are 20 ways you can take action in your daily life.
At home
1. Install a programmable thermostat
2. Unplug electronics when you’re not using them
3. Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs and appliances
4. Wash clothes in cold water and hang them to dry when possible
5. Install double-pane windows and seal cracks with caulking
6. Eat local and organic foods
7. Opt for meat-free dishes
8. Grow your own fruits and vegetables
9. Cook with seasonal ingredients
10. Reduce food waste and compost organic materials
On the go
11. Live near your workplace
12. Walk or bike when possible
13. Take public transit or carpool
14. Buy a hybrid or electric car
15. Reduce air travel and purchase carbon offsets when you fly
In your community
16. Vote for politicians with strong platforms on the environment
17. Tell your government representative that you prioritize green policies
18. Support environmental movements
19. Volunteer for a non-profit organization
20. Encourage your family and friends to reduce their carbon footprint
Though it may seem that your individual actions won’t amount to much in the fight against climate change, the truth is that forward momentum is only possible when enough individuals decide to take action.
Reducing your ‘foodprint’ is a step in the right direction
To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Earth Day Network is launching Foodprints for the Future, a campaign that strives to revolutionize the food system in the United States. Here are four ways you can reduce your “foodprint” (the environmental impact associated with growing, producing, transporting and storing food) and help make our food system more sustainable.
1. Eat more plant-based meals. Livestock production accounts for nearly 80 percent of agricultural emissions and 70 percent of agricultural land use. Start with a few plant-based meals per week, reduce your meat portion sizes and build up your repertoire of vegetarian recipes.
2. Buy local and in season. Many of us are accustomed to eating the same fruits and vegetables year-round, but this significantly increases the number of transportation emissions released into the atmosphere. Instead, select recipes that use seasonal ingredients and shop at your local farmers’ markets.
3. Reduce food waste. Approximately one-third of the United States’ food supply is thrown out every year. Plan your meals, follow a grocery list and store food properly to ensure you buy only the food you need and that it doesn’t spoil.
4. Go at your own pace. Adopting climate-conscious food habits doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing commitment. Even small changes can have a significant impact on the environment. Opting for a plant-based burger is the emission-reduction equivalent of not driving 320 miles.
Without a sustainable transformation, the environmental harm caused by the global food system will nearly double by 2050. However, discovering new recipes and experimenting with fresh ingredients is a delicious solution to this serious issue.
Did you know?
Agriculture emits nearly one-quarter of the world’s anthropogenic greenhouse gases. It also accounts for about 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals and uses half of the planet’s ice-free land surface to raise livestock and grow animal feed.
The origins of Earth Day: marking 50 years of eco-activism
In 2020, April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. What began in 1970 as a campaign to curtail air and water pollution in the United States is now the largest secular observance in the world.
Inciting influences
The 1960s were marked by an energetic counterculture of student activism and a widespread movement against the Vietnam War. At the same time, a series of disasters, including the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara and fatal air-pollution episodes in Los Angeles and New York City, fueled mounting public concern for the environment.
Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, a United States senator, sought to fuse these societal currents and make environmental protection a national priority.
The first Earth Day
On April 22, 1970, an estimated 20 million people participated in rallies across the United States. The first Earth Day sparked bi-partisan support for environmentalism and united various activist groups.
This was a watershed moment for environmental politics in the United States. The government founded the Environmental Protection Agency and made significant amendments to the Clean Air Act in the same year. A more robust Clean Water Act and the creation of the Endangered Species Act soon followed.
Going global
In 1990, Earth Day became a global event, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries, and set the stage for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
This year, Earth Day will be celebrated by more than a billion people in 192 countries. To find out how you can join this movement that’s 50 years in the making, visit earthday.org.
Why Americans volunteer
April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Week, and an occasion to recognize and thank the people who freely contribute their time and expertise to our nation’s communities and charitable organizations. Though there are many reasons to donate your time, every individual has their own motivations for doing so. Here are some great reasons to be a volunteer.
To make a difference
Many people are motivated by a desire to make an impact on the world. Whether they volunteer at home or abroad, with people, animals or the environment, they’re driven by passion and want to make a difference.
To give back
Those who grew up in homes that relied on food banks or who got through a serious illness thanks to the help of a charitable organization often give back when they’re no longer in need.
To gain experience
Volunteering is a wonderful way for young people to gain valuable work experience that will help them in their future careers. They can learn new skills, enhance those they already have and make important personal connections with future employers.
To meet new people
Retirees and those who relocate to a new city often volunteer to make social connections. Their work allows them to form ties with their community and make friends with similar passions.
Celebrating our nation’s volunteers doesn’t end with a week of recognition. In fact, the whole month of April is National Volunteer Month. If you aren’t already a volunteer, this is a great time to consider becoming one.
Things to tackle before your next fishing trip
Don’t let a brittle line or dull hook stand between you and your next catch. Routine maintenance of your fishing equipment might seem tedious, but it can make a big difference when you’re out on the water. Here are a few tasks to complete before your next fishing trip.
Clean your rod and reel
Wash your fishing rod in warm, soapy water and dry it with a soft cloth. Rinse the outside of the reel but be careful not to get water in the interior mechanisms. Use a cotton swab to clean the reel gears before lightly oiling them. Replace the line if necessary. Inspect your rod, reel and line guides for anything that’s loose or damaged.
Organize your tackle box
Start by emptying out your tackle box and wiping it down with a damp cloth. Sharpen hooks, inspect bait and discard rusty or damaged components. Take note of any items you need to replace. Once everything is clean, reorganize the supplies in your tackle box for easy access when you’re on the water.
Inventory your supplies
You need more than a rod and reel for a successful fishing trip. Check your landing net for tears and a weak rim. Are your waders still waterproof? Make sure you have a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to protect you from the elements. Don’t forget a lifejacket and insect repellant. Put together a shopping list of missing, worn out or expired items.
Once your gear is ready to go, take some time to review the regional regulations and make sure your fishing license is still valid. Following these steps will help ensure your next trip is a good one.
Medical marijuana: what you need to know
As the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis become more common worldwide, research into its medical uses has developed considerably. In particular, scientists are interested in which ailments cannabis can relieve and how it should be administered for maximum therapeutic effect. Here’s an overview of what we know so far.
Symptom relief
Cannabis can’t cure any diseases. However, research indicates that some cannabinoids can offer symptomatic relief, although results vary from one patient to the next.
In particular, the drug has been shown to reduce neuropathic and cancer pain. It’s proven particularly effective at reducing nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.
Furthermore, people with multiple sclerosis report that cannabis can both mitigate the spasms associated with the condition and reduce inflammation. It can also improve the quality of life of patients in palliative care by reducing anxiety, pain, nausea, and insomnia.
It’s important to note that the majority of studies on the therapeutic value of cannabis aimed to measure its effect on symptoms that were difficult to manage using other treatments. According to many such studies, patients typically report that cannabis is at least as effective as standard treatments, if not more so.
Although further research is needed to establish the medical benefits of cannabis, it’s been shown to be an effective complementary therapy for many patients.
Mandatory prescriptions
Even if you live in an area where cannabis is legal, you shouldn’t self-medicate. Suppliers who sell recreational cannabis typically don’t have the medical background needed to provide patients with reliable advice.
Medical cannabis must be prescribed by a healthcare professional who can determine dosage and monitor your use. If you’d like to know more, be sure to speak to your doctor.
Get up to speed on fishing regulations
Fishing regulations play an important role in aquatic conservation, biodiversity and habitat preservation. Before you head out on the water, consult your regional fishing regulations for any updates and to ensure that you’re fishing legally and sustainably.
Get your license
A fishing license is almost always mandatory if you’re between the ages of 18 and 64. Requirements for younger and older anglers vary by state. If your area offers a variety of licenses, they may be subject to different fishing quotas.
The right equipment
Before you head out on the water, ensure your fishing tackle complies with regional regulations. Depending on where you intend to fish, there may be restrictions on the use of live bait and barbed hooks. There may also be a limit on the number of hooks and lines permitted.
When and where
Fishing may be restricted to certain periods of the year in your state. There might also be different regulations in place for specific bodies of water or regions based on local populations and conservation efforts.
Know your limits
Not all fish are created equal, and they may be subject to different size restrictions and bag limits. Some species may be off limits altogether. To ensure compliance with local regulations, you need to be able to identify the species you catch.
Specific fishing regulations vary by location. Fishing inland and within three miles of marine shorelines is regulated at the state level. Saltwater recreational fishing more than three miles off the coast is managed by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries). Be sure to consult the appropriate department of fisheries website for more details.
