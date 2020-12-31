2011 Chevrolet Silverado1500

PRE-OWNED 2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500Crew Cab, Short Box, 4-Wheel Drive.

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a worthy choice for a full-size pickup thanks to its wide range of body styles, capable performance, and comfortable ride. Just some of its feature:

4 Doors

4-wheel ABS brakes

4WD Type – Automatic full-time

5.3-liter V8 engine

6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster

Air conditioning

All-Star Edition

Automatic Transmission

Bed Length – 69.3 ‘

Clock – In-radio display

Compass

Convenience Package

Cruise control

Daytime running lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Electric Rear-Window Defogger

Engine hour meter

External temperature display

Four-wheel drive

Front License Plate Bracket

Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 21 and EPA city (mpg): 15

Head airbags – Curtain 1st and 2nd row

Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential

Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail)

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Intermittent window wipers

Off-Road Suspension Package

Overhead console – Mini

Passenger Airbag

Pickup Bed Type – Regular

Power heated mirrors

Power steering

Power windows with 1 one-touch

Privacy/tinted glass

Remote power door locks

Skid Plate Package

Split-bench rear seats

Stability control – Stability control with anti-roll

Tachometer

Tilt steering wheel

Traction control – ABS and driveline

