Cars & Trucks For Sale
2012 INFINITI QX56
The 2012 Infiniti QX is a solid choice for a large luxury SUV. This one is loaded up! Pearl white! The body is mint condition, runs perfectly. See more photos here.
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
Click here to visit their website.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 6-Speed Manual
Edmunds’ Expert Review says the 2017 Jeep Renegade is part of a new wave of subcompact crossover SUVs. Some of these models aren’t so great at keeping you comfortable, but not the Renegade. It has a smooth highway ride, well-shaped front seats and, if you option it out correctly, Jeep’s impressive Uconnect infotainment system that gives the cabin a truly modern feel. There’s also plenty of headroom thanks to the Renegade’s tall, boxy design.
This 2017 Jeep Renegade comes with AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Anti-Lock Brakes, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Interval Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Stability Control, Steel Wheels, Steering Mounted Controls, Tachometer, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control.
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT
This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has all-wheel drive. With winter around the corner this is all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get propel through the ice, snow or mud.
Click here to visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for more information on this automobile.
JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave Front Royal VA 22630
(540) 551-4713
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic
This all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get you when you need to go.
4WD/AWD, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Brake Assistance, Fog Lights, Front Power Lumbar Support, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, . . .
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2014 Ford F-150 XLT
Are you ready for winter? This 2014 Ford F-150 XLT is 4-wheel drive. In-house financing available with approved credit.
Want to know more? Click here
Cars & Trucks For Sale
Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Chevrolet Silverado1500
Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT All Star Edition. Interested? Click here for more information.
GM Financial Off-Lease Vehicle. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
- 12-month/12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty1
- 6-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty2
- Roadside Assistance3 and Courtesy Transportation for warranty repairs for the life of the Powertrain Warranty. See participating dealer for details.
- Two Scheduled Maintenance visits4
- Trials of OnStar® Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services5 and SiriusXM6
- 3-day/150-mile Vehicle Exchange Policy7
- Detailed 172-point vehicle inspection
JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave
Front Royal VA 22630
Sales (540) 551-4713
Service (540) 551-4720
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
Sahara 4×4 white on white Super nice , new tires, new rotors, new brakes, hardtop. Want to know more? Click here.
In-house financing available with approved income and $2000 down
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
Click here to visit their website.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph SW
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 0
63/54°F
69/39°F