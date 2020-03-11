2012 INFINITI QX56

Edmunds’ Expert Review says the 2017 Jeep Renegade is part of a new wave of subcompact crossover SUVs. Some of these models aren’t so great at keeping you comfortable, but not the Renegade. It has a smooth highway ride, well-shaped front seats and, if you option it out correctly, Jeep’s impressive Uconnect infotainment system that gives the cabin a truly modern feel. There’s also plenty of headroom thanks to the Renegade’s tall, boxy design.

This 2017 Jeep Renegade comes with AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Anti-Lock Brakes, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Interval Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Stability Control, Steel Wheels, Steering Mounted Controls, Tachometer, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control.



Front Royal, VA 22630

(540) 622-2667 727 N. Royal Ave.Front Royal, VA 22630(540) 622-2667

For more information visit the Auto Center website.