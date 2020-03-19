Connect with us

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ

Published

35 mins ago

on

Edmunds’ Expert Review calls the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox stylish and comfortable. The 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of their top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.

In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality, and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ. This is a CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee.

 

Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ. This model features a 3.6L V6 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission, all-wheel drive, and is finished in Crystal Red Tintcoat paint.

Click here for all the details.

Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that their sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Their financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find them at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to them at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Equinox today.

 

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2012 INFINITI QX56

Published

1 week ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

The 2012 Infiniti QX is a solid choice for a large luxury SUV. This one is loaded up! Pearl white! The body is mint condition, runs perfectly. See more photos here.

 

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

Click here to visit their website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 6-Speed Manual

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

 

Edmunds’ Expert Review says the 2017 Jeep Renegade is part of a new wave of subcompact crossover SUVs. Some of these models aren’t so great at keeping you comfortable, but not the Renegade. It has a smooth highway ride, well-shaped front seats and, if you option it out correctly, Jeep’s impressive Uconnect infotainment system that gives the cabin a truly modern feel. There’s also plenty of headroom thanks to the Renegade’s tall, boxy design.

This 2017 Jeep Renegade comes with AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Anti-Lock Brakes, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Interval Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Stability Control, Steel Wheels, Steering Mounted Controls, Tachometer, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control.

727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
Email Us

For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT

Published

4 months ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has all-wheel drive. With winter around the corner this is all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get propel through the ice, snow or mud.

Click here to visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for more information on this automobile.

 

 

 

JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave Front Royal VA 22630
(540) 551-4713

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic

Published

5 months ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

This all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get you when you need to go.

4WD/AWD, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Brake Assistance, Fog Lights, Front Power Lumbar Support, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, . . .

Auto Center Cars
727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
Email Us

For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2014 Ford F-150 XLT

Published

5 months ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Are you ready for winter? This 2014 Ford F-150 XLT is 4-wheel drive. In-house financing available with approved credit.

Want to know more? Click here

 

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

Click here to visit their website.

 

Cars & Trucks For Sale

Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Chevrolet Silverado1500

Published

7 months ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT All Star Edition. Interested? Click here for more information.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GM Financial Off-Lease Vehicle. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS

This Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with the following benefits:
  • 12-month/12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty1
  • 6-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty2
  • Roadside Assistanceand Courtesy Transportation for warranty repairs for the life of the Powertrain Warranty. See participating dealer for details.
  • Two Scheduled Maintenance visits4
  • Trials of OnStar® Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services5 and SiriusXM6
  • 3-day/150-mile Vehicle Exchange Policy7
  • Detailed 172-point vehicle inspection

JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave
Front Royal VA 22630

Sales (540) 551-4713
Service (540) 551-4720

Visit us online.

