Connect with us

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to U.S. News, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade’s #1 ranking is based on its score within the 2015 Luxury Large SUVs category. It is the winner of our 2015 Best Luxury Large SUV for Families award. Currently, the Cadillac Escalade has a score of 8.2 out of 10, which is based on our evaluation of 10 pieces of research and data elements using various sources.

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

For more information, check our website here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2017 Toyota Corolla LE CVT

Published

6 months ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention, and adaptive cruise control — features that aren’t commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Add the Corolla’s high fuel economy and a great reputation for resale value, and you have all the ingredients for a car that pleases more than it disappoints.

All 2017 Toyota Corollas come standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

In government crash testing, the Corolla earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five stars for front impacts and five stars for side impacts.

See more information on our website.


Auto Center
727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
Email Us

For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-passenger

Published

7 months ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

Roomy, comfortable, well-built, and offered in several different flavors, the 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.

Notably, Edmunds picked the 2011 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds’ Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Limited loaded, new tires, runs great, 2 Owner clean carfax

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

For more information check our website here.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2011 Chevrolet Silverado1500

Published

8 months ago

on

December 31, 2020

By

PRE-OWNED 2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500Crew Cab, Short Box, 4-Wheel Drive.

The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a worthy choice for a full-size pickup thanks to its wide range of body styles, capable performance, and comfortable ride. Just some of its feature:

4 Doors
4-wheel ABS brakes
4WD Type – Automatic full-time
5.3-liter V8 engine
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Air conditioning
All-Star Edition
Automatic Transmission
Bed Length – 69.3 ‘
Clock – In-radio display
Compass
Convenience Package
Cruise control
Daytime running lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Engine hour meter
External temperature display
Four-wheel drive
Front License Plate Bracket
Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 21 and EPA city (mpg): 15
Head airbags – Curtain 1st and 2nd row
Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential
Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail)
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Intermittent window wipers
Off-Road Suspension Package
Overhead console – Mini
Passenger Airbag
Pickup Bed Type – Regular
Power heated mirrors
Power steering
Power windows with 1 one-touch
Privacy/tinted glass
Remote power door locks
Skid Plate Package
Split-bench rear seats
Stability control – Stability control with anti-roll
Tachometer
Tilt steering wheel
Traction control – ABS and driveline

TEST DRIVE THIS USED 2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 TRUCK IN FRONT ROYAL
Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT. This model features a 5.3L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission, and is finished in Taupe Gray Metallic paint. Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that our sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Our financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find us at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to us at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 today.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2015 Buick Enclave Leather AWD 6-Speed Automatic Overdrive

Published

8 months ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

 

 

Edmunds Review says there are many choices for hauling your family around these days, and each offers its own set of benefits. A large crossover SUV can give you the passenger comfort, cargo space, and fuel economy you’re looking for. But if you also want one that rises above the utilitarian fray yet is still reasonably priced, the three-row 2015 Buick Enclave could end up being your ideal choice.

  • Smooth and quiet ride
  • Luxurious cabin
  • Generous cargo capacity, even behind the third row
  • Seating for up to eight
  • Top safety scores.
727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
Email Us

For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2015 Ford F-150 XLT

Published

8 months ago

on

December 27, 2020

By

 

The redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 may not look all that different, but those familiar lines disguise what is unquestionably the most sophisticated and capable version of this best-selling pickup ever to hit the road. Notably, Edmunds picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds’ Best Used Cars.

  • Strong power and excellent fuel economy from turbocharged gasoline V6 engines
  • Impressive payload, towing and off-road capabilities
  • Long list of advanced comfort, convenience and safety technologies.

ONE OWNER!! 5.0 liter, 6.5 ft bed, XLT FX4 package, super nice truck here! Come check out for yourself you won’t be disappointed!

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

For more information check our website here.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Cars & Trucks For Sale

New 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV 5dr Wgn Premier

Published

1 year ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Go farther than you think
From your weekday commute to weekend trips and all the places in between, Bolt EV is ready to take you wherever you want to go. This ride is an affordable all-electric vehicle that offers an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge. Plus, it offers advanced safety technologies, plenty of space, and good looks on top of that. With Bolt EV, there’s nothing holding you back.

Test drive this new 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV Wagon in Front Royal.

Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr Wgn Premier. This model features an Electric engine, Automatic transmission, and is finished in Kinetic Blue Metallic paint. Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that our sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Our financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find us at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to us at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Bolt EV today.

† Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
75°
Sunny
6:32am7:59pm EDT
Feels like: 75°F
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 82%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 5
SunMonTue
88/68°F
88/68°F
93/70°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
21
Sat
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
11:00 am National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 21 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park. Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees, and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and[...]
1:00 pm Paint Your Pet’s Portrait @ The Studio
Paint Your Pet’s Portrait @ The Studio
Aug 21 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Paint Your Pet's Portrait @ The Studio
We invite you to join us for the Paint Your Pet’s Portrait session on Saturday, August 21st, at 1 pm. You send a photo a few days in advance and the canvas will be all[...]
Aug
27
Fri
12:30 pm Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Edu... @ ONLINE
Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Edu... @ ONLINE
Aug 27 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education @ ONLINE
Free REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education August 27th Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board and Community Service Boards across Virginia, will offer a free virtual REVIVE! Training on Friday, August[...]
5:00 pm Taste of Comfort @ Down Home Comfort Bakery
Taste of Comfort @ Down Home Comfort Bakery
Aug 27 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Taste of Comfort @ Down Home Comfort Bakery
Come and sample our made from scratch baked goods! You will get a chance to try our fresh cinnamon rolls, cookies, little whoopies, cakes, and moonshine cakes, all created from our own recipes! Come and[...]
Aug
28
Sat
9:00 am Wild Medicinal Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Wild Medicinal Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 28 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Wild Medicinal Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. The amazing plant biodiversity of the region is showcased at Sky Meadows State Park, creating the perfect opportunity to learn about the age-old interactions between people[...]
10:00 am 21st Georgia Infantry – Civil Wa... @ Sky Meadows State Park
21st Georgia Infantry – Civil Wa... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 28 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
21st Georgia Infantry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. August 28, 2021: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. August 29, 2021: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil[...]
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 28 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
11:00 am Safe at Home Exhibition Games @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Safe at Home Exhibition Games @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Aug 28 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Safe at Home Exhibition Games @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Come enjoy a day of community and family fun at the ball field. The Skyline and Warren County Baseball teams will be coming together to play against each other, their coaches, and their families in[...]
11:00 am Wine Fest (plus!) @ Belle Grove Plantation
Wine Fest (plus!) @ Belle Grove Plantation
Aug 28 @ 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
Wine Fest (plus!) @ Belle Grove Plantation
Belle Grove Plantation will host its 10th Wine Festival celebrating local businesses on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum[...]