Edmunds Reviews says the redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 may not look all that different, but those familiar lines disguise what is unquestionably the most sophisticated and capable version of this best-selling pickup ever to hit the road.

In the face of brand-new full-size pickup models from its major competitors, Ford figured it needed to do some truly radical rethinking for its 13th generation of America’s best-selling line of full-size trucks. And, from early indications, it looks like the company has managed to do just that with the 2015 Ford F-150.

