2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 6-Speed Automatic

Edmunds’ Expert Review calls the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox stylish and comfortable. The 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of their top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.

In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality, and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.

Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ. This model features a 3.6L V6 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission, all-wheel drive, and is finished in Crystal Red Tintcoat paint.

