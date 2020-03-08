Connect with us

2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 6-Speed Manual

Published

3 hours ago

on

Edmunds’ Expert Review says the 2017 Jeep Renegade is part of a new wave of subcompact crossover SUVs. Some of these models aren’t so great at keeping you comfortable, but not the Renegade. It has a smooth highway ride, well-shaped front seats and, if you option it out correctly, Jeep’s impressive Uconnect infotainment system that gives the cabin a truly modern feel. There’s also plenty of headroom thanks to the Renegade’s tall, boxy design.

This 2017 Jeep Renegade comes with AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Anti-Lock Brakes, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Interval Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Stability Control, Steel Wheels, Steering Mounted Controls, Tachometer, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control.

727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT

Published

4 months ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has all-wheel drive. With winter around the corner this is all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get propel through the ice, snow or mud.

Click here to visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for more information on this automobile.

JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave Front Royal VA 22630
(540) 551-4713

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic

Published

4 months ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

This all-wheel drive Chevrolet Equinox will get you when you need to go.

4WD/AWD, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlights, CD Player, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Child Safety Door Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Brake Assistance, Fog Lights, Front Power Lumbar Support, Keyless Entry, Power Brakes, Power Locks, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, . . .

Auto Center Cars
727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2014 Ford F-150 XLT

Published

4 months ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Are you ready for winter? This 2014 Ford F-150 XLT is 4-wheel drive. In-house financing available with approved credit.

Want to know more? Click here

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

Click here to visit their website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Chevrolet Silverado1500

Published

6 months ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT All Star Edition. Interested? Click here for more information.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GM Financial Off-Lease Vehicle. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS

This Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with the following benefits:
  • 12-month/12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty1
  • 6-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty2
  • Roadside Assistanceand Courtesy Transportation for warranty repairs for the life of the Powertrain Warranty. See participating dealer for details.
  • Two Scheduled Maintenance visits4
  • Trials of OnStar® Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services5 and SiriusXM6
  • 3-day/150-mile Vehicle Exchange Policy7
  • Detailed 172-point vehicle inspection

JACK EVANS CHEVROLET
125 S Royal Ave
Front Royal VA 22630

Sales (540) 551-4713
Service (540) 551-4720

Visit us online.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

Published

6 months ago

on

August 30, 2019

By

Sahara 4×4 white on white Super nice , new tires, new rotors, new brakes, hardtop. Want to know more? Click here.

2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

In-house financing available with approved income and $2000 down

Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.

Click here to visit their website.

Cars & Trucks For Sale

2011 Cadillac DTS Premium w/ Navi 4-Speed Automatic

Published

6 months ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

2011 Cadillac DTS Premium w/ Navi 4-Speed Automatic

AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Load-Leveling, CD Changer, CD Player, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Cargo Net, Child Safety Door Locks, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Fog . . .

Click here for more information on this car.

Here at Auto Center we have the lowest prices on used Cars, Trucks, and SUV’s and in-house financing with no credit check and low down payments.

¡Sé Habla Español!

Feel free to browse our site to learn more about us and check out our current inventory offerings.

If you have any questions at all, give us a call, we will be more than happy to help you in anyway that we can.

Auto Center Cars
727 N. Royal Ave.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667

Upcoming Events

Mar
10
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 10 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
11
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 11 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
12
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 12 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
14
Sat
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 14 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]
11:00 am Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
2:00 pm Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
2:00 pm St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling Tournament @ Royal Family Bowling Center
$25 per person – Cost includes three games and bowling shoes. Proceeds to benefit Linden Volunteer Fire Department. Food and drinks available at the alley (Must be 21 years to drink – please drink responsibly)[...]
Mar
15
Sun
12:00 pm Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Mar 15 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Singer/songwriter/mandolinist Marie Miller recently announced her new album Little Dreams will release on March 27th. Little Dreams is Marie’s first independent release. After 10 years with Curb Records, she took a bold step and decided to leave her[...]
Mar
17
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
18
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 18 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]