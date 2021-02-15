2017 Toyota Corolla LE CVT

For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention, and adaptive cruise control — features that aren’t commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Add the Corolla’s high fuel economy and a great reputation for resale value, and you have all the ingredients for a car that pleases more than it disappoints.

All 2017 Toyota Corollas come standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.

In government crash testing, the Corolla earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five stars for front impacts and five stars for side impacts.

