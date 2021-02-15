Cars & Trucks For Sale
2017 Toyota Corolla LE CVT
For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rearview camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention, and adaptive cruise control — features that aren’t commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Add the Corolla’s high fuel economy and a great reputation for resale value, and you have all the ingredients for a car that pleases more than it disappoints.
All 2017 Toyota Corollas come standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera is standard on all trims.
In government crash testing, the Corolla earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five stars for front impacts and five stars for side impacts.
See more information on our website.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-passenger
Roomy, comfortable, well-built, and offered in several different flavors, the 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan is an excellent choice for larger families.
Notably, Edmunds picked the 2011 Toyota Sienna as one of Edmunds’ Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Limited loaded, new tires, runs great, 2 Owner clean carfax
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2011 Chevrolet Silverado1500
PRE-OWNED 2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500Crew Cab, Short Box, 4-Wheel Drive.
The 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a worthy choice for a full-size pickup thanks to its wide range of body styles, capable performance, and comfortable ride. Just some of its feature:
4 Doors
4-wheel ABS brakes
4WD Type – Automatic full-time
5.3-liter V8 engine
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Air conditioning
All-Star Edition
Automatic Transmission
Bed Length – 69.3 ‘
Clock – In-radio display
Compass
Convenience Package
Cruise control
Daytime running lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Engine hour meter
External temperature display
Four-wheel drive
Front License Plate Bracket
Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 21 and EPA city (mpg): 15
Head airbags – Curtain 1st and 2nd row
Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential
Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail)
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Intermittent window wipers
Off-Road Suspension Package
Overhead console – Mini
Passenger Airbag
Pickup Bed Type – Regular
Power heated mirrors
Power steering
Power windows with 1 one-touch
Privacy/tinted glass
Remote power door locks
Skid Plate Package
Split-bench rear seats
Stability control – Stability control with anti-roll
Tachometer
Tilt steering wheel
Traction control – ABS and driveline
TEST DRIVE THIS USED 2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 TRUCK IN FRONT ROYAL
Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT. This model features a 5.3L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission, and is finished in Taupe Gray Metallic paint. Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that our sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Our financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find us at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to us at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 today.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2015 Buick Enclave Leather AWD 6-Speed Automatic Overdrive
Edmunds Review says there are many choices for hauling your family around these days, and each offers its own set of benefits. A large crossover SUV can give you the passenger comfort, cargo space, and fuel economy you’re looking for. But if you also want one that rises above the utilitarian fray yet is still reasonably priced, the three-row 2015 Buick Enclave could end up being your ideal choice.
- Smooth and quiet ride
- Luxurious cabin
- Generous cargo capacity, even behind the third row
- Seating for up to eight
- Top safety scores.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
The redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 may not look all that different, but those familiar lines disguise what is unquestionably the most sophisticated and capable version of this best-selling pickup ever to hit the road. Notably, Edmunds picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds’ Best Used Cars.
- Strong power and excellent fuel economy from turbocharged gasoline V6 engines
- Impressive payload, towing and off-road capabilities
- Long list of advanced comfort, convenience and safety technologies.
ONE OWNER!! 5.0 liter, 6.5 ft bed, XLT FX4 package, super nice truck here! Come check out for yourself you won’t be disappointed!
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
New 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV 5dr Wgn Premier
Go farther than you think
From your weekday commute to weekend trips and all the places in between, Bolt EV is ready to take you wherever you want to go. This ride is an affordable all-electric vehicle that offers an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge. Plus, it offers advanced safety technologies, plenty of space, and good looks on top of that. With Bolt EV, there’s nothing holding you back.
Test drive this new 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV Wagon in Front Royal.
Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr Wgn Premier. This model features an Electric engine, Automatic transmission, and is finished in Kinetic Blue Metallic paint. Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that our sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Our financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find us at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to us at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Bolt EV today.
Cars & Trucks For Sale
Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet TRAX AWD 4dr Premier
GM Financial Off-Lease Vehicle. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.
Test drive Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet TRAX AWD 4dr Premier in Front Royal
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with the following benefits:
- 12-month/12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty
- 6-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty
- Roadside Assistance
- Courtesy Transportation for warranty repairs for the life of the Powertrain Warranty. See participating dealer for details.
- Two Scheduled Maintenance visits
- Trials of OnStar® Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services and SiriusXM
- 3-day/150-mile Vehicle Exchange Policy
- Detailed 172-point vehicle inspection
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
34/27°F
30/28°F