Local News
2020 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here. RoyalExaminer.com – your source for LOCAL news and events!
Community Events
‘Biggest yard sale in history’ promised this weekend at Front Royal’s animal shelter
Looking for a deal? Try the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road this weekend, July 17-18, 10-4 p.m. Management says they’re “bursting at the seams with treasures with, by far, the biggest yard sale collection in our history.”
On Friday, July 17, you may top off your day at the yard sale with a visit to “Yappy Hour” at 124 Main Street. Bring your (well behaved!) dog, if you wish to the outside affair and help the owners of ViNoVa with their generous weekly contributions to the shelter from “Yappy Hour” sales from 6 to 8 p.m. Special “Yappy Hour” prices on food and beverages are offered, as is a 50/50 raffle run by the HSWC Board of Directors.
Meanwhile, the cash-strapped shelter – fundraisers have been seriously curtailed since the virus pandemic began last March – has received a donation of $2,000 from an anonymous donor which will match all donations up to that amount made before July 31.
Earlier this week, about half that amount ($965) had been donated. The shelter will accept checks marked “match” and mailed to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Crime/Court
Front Royal woman charged in assault of 2-year-old in her care
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Candice L. McCartney, 28, of Front Royal, was charged with § 40.1-103 Cruelty and Injuries to Children and § 18.2-57.2 Assault and Battery Against a Family Member. The victim is a 2-year-old child who was in McCartney’s care when the alleged incident occurred. The alleged assault occurred in the 300 block of Ritenour Street on July 13, 2020. A forensic examination of the child was conducted by Winchester Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
McCartney was arrested without incident and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where she went before the magistrate and was held on a secure bond. A court date for this offense is set for August 13, 2020, at 9:00 am, in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Further details regarding this matter cannot be released at this time due to the pending nature of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Legislative Update
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall dedicated to issues facing seniors on July 16th
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a Telephone Town Hall dedicated to issues facing seniors and those approaching retirement. Cline will be joined on this call by Sharon Graham, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Regional Administrator, and Sheriff Eric Orange, Roanoke County Sheriff.
The telephone town hall will take place Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“Seniors face a number of issues concerning healthcare, scams, and more that younger generations deal with far less frequently,” Cline said. “For this reason, I am excited to host a telephone town hall specifically geared toward older constituents in the Sixth District. This event will give me the opportunity to hear directly from seniors about the issues most important to them and allow me to provide updates and resources they may find particularly useful.”
This event will mark the fifth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
Local News
Community Foundation to award COVID relief grants
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be awarding new grants to agencies in our area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will come from a new Community Relief Fund at the CFNSV. This fund was started with a grant to the CFNSV from the Micron Opportunity Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia.
Grant applications for this fund will be available from July 17, 2020, until July 27, 2020. All applications will be due by the deadline of 5:00 pm on July 27, 2020. Agencies who have already applied to the CFNSV for a 2020 grant from either the Cochran Family Fund or the Paul and Marta Rees Fund for a COVID related project or program do not need to reapply to be considered for a grant from this new fund.
Agencies wishing to view and apply for these grants can do so through the grant portal at our website, www.cfnsv.org. If your agency has not set up access to the CFNSV Grant Portal, please take some time to do so. The website is found here.
Feel free to contact the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) if you have any problems accessing your account.
For more information, contact Larry Weiss, CFNSV Executive Director at director@cfnsv.org.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – July 14, 2020; calls for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- increasing statewide cases
- increase testing
- on average, 10,000 tests administered daily statewide
- the state should increase the enforcement of face coverings and social distancing
- reminded business owners that they have the right to deny service to someone who is not following the mask mandate or social distancing guidelines
- plan to impose an earlier cutoff for alcohol sales at restaurants is also being considered
- state continues to receive shipments of personal protective equipment, and hospitals have reported no shortages
- school boards and universities will continue to make decisions regarding this school year
- update on the rent and mortgage relief program
- DMV locations continue to reopen
Local News
More images from another Front Royal Historic Downtown weekend
In addition to the “From the Heart” weekend downtown Front Royal entertainment mentioned in a related story on music, haircutting and styling, this past weekend saw other downtown events and entertainment.
Those events, among others we may have missed from simply not knowing about them until after the fact, included the Mark Clay-led Vinyl Tracks band entertaining with its repertoire of classic vinyl-era music at a Thursday evening Gazebo Gathering;
a Saturday vintage car show on East Main Street;
a late afternoon Friday resurrection of the weekly “Yappy Hour” Julia Wagner Animal Shelter/WC Humane Society fundraising event at East Main Street’s ViNoVa wine, beer and tapa restaurant, as previewed by Malcolm Barr Sr. on Royal Examiner’s website;
and the band Starting Early tracing rock history through the 1960’s-‘70’s beginning with a properly suited Beatles set, followed by some classic power trio (Hendrix, Cream) and quartet (Zeppelin) music, among others, followed by some originals in the Virginia Beer Museum back-of-house outdoor Biergarten.
Enjoy these images from those events, and come on downtown for the next installment of Front Royal re-opened, masks and social distancing encouraged, as Warren County and all of Virginia walk the tightrope between pandemic precautions and COVID-19 spikes and economic rebounding this unprecedented summer of 2020.
King Cartoons
