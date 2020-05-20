Community Events
2020 Virtual Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held June 17-19
Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19. Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the annual event was shifted to a virtual platform from a live event as previously held in past years.
Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this seventh annual Summit is Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.
The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 17, resumes June 18, and concludes on June 19. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as what Virginia offers to women veterans, career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.
On June 19, three finalists in the The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards pitch contest will compete for financial capital for their businesses provided by partner The StreetShares Foundation. The three winners will be announced June 19, as will be the recipients of the Women Veteran Change Maker and Trailblazer awards.
There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online.
More information about the event, including a complete listing of program topics, speakers and participants may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.
“Virginia is proud to be home to more than 107,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans of any state,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “The Commonwealth has been at the forefront in recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities that women veterans face when transitioning from active duty to civilian life. This summit is an example of the innovations that Virginia continues to undertake to remain the #1 state for veterans in America.”
“Like so many others, we had to change our plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “On the other hand, a virtual format expands access to more women veterans in Virginia and across the Nation. I’m excited about the event and look forward to being a part of it.”
“I encourage every women veteran to register today to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit and take advantage of this array of top speakers, panel discussions, useful information about employment and educational opportunities and so much more,” said VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker. “As a proud Army veteran myself, I have attended every one of our past Summits and know how rewarding and life changing they can be.”
In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission and the StreetShares Foundation, other participating partners include COMCAST, Dominion Energy, PenFed Credit Union, Employee Support of Guard and Reserves (ESGR), the offices of Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine and more.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.
The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices online, or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.
Successful musket workshop held by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution
On May 17, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, Winchester, had a musket workshop for members and potential members of the organization. The attendees were taught safety, commands, proper positioning, firing sequence and etiquette when participating as a member of a Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and Musket Squad.
The instructors were Marc Robinson, Commander, Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard and Brett Osborn, Virginia State 2019 Color Guardsman of the Year.
The program began with a lesson in safety. Next appropriate commands and firing sequence were discussed. Later individuals were given the opportunity to go through the commands and firing sequence to fire. The next step was to divide into two sections for individual instruction. After an hour of working through the processes required, the individuals were brought together as a squad and performed a musket firing of three rounds as if in a formal ceremony. This workshop allowed two of the individuals to gain certification to participate in official ceremonies.
Attending the workshop were Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Dale Corey, Eric Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Clay Robinson, Chip Daniel and Erick Moore.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
All of our programs will take place over Zoom and will require you to register on our website at samuelslibrary.net in the events tab. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3153 ext. 105.
Photographing Spring Wildflowers
Join Sharon Fisher on Zoom for her four-week class as she goes over how to take stunning pictures of wildflowers with any smartphone or camera! She will be advising on settings and how to find flowers in your yard. There will also be follow up discussion groups where you can share your work and get more advice. Saturday, May 16th at 10:00 A.M.
How to Use Libby by Overdrive
This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Sandra Norman will be teaching us how to use Libby by Overdrive, which provides thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, and movies that you can check out with your library card! This program will take place over Zoom. Monday, May 18th, at 10 A.M.
Dig Into Clay: Create a Giant Ceramic Sunflower for Your Garden
Create clay ornaments for your garden with Arline Link of the Kiln Doctor. This workshop will be taught online via Zoom. Learn how to access Zoom & to schedule a curbside pickup for your clay kit before the program. Register early to ensure you will receive one of the 20 available kits! Tuesday, May 19th at 10 A.M.
Sculpting Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a special six-week poetry workshop over Zoom. Space is limited. Registration Required. Tuesday, May 19th at 6:00 P.M.
Books & Beyond Discussion Group
Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, May 20th at 10:00 A.M.
Photographing Spring Wildflowers
Join Sharon Fisher on Zoom for her four-week class as she goes over how to take stunning pictures of wildflowers with any smartphone or camera! She will be advising on settings and how to find flowers in your yard. There will also be follow up discussion groups where you can share your work and get more advice. Saturday, May 23rd at 10:00 A.M.
Sculpting Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Join poet and educator Connie Stadler for a special six-week poetry workshop over Zoom. Space is limited. Registration Required. Tuesday, May 26th at 6:00 P.M.
How to Use Novelist
This year’s Adult Summer Reading theme is Dig Deeper into Your Library! Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Kitti McKean will be teaching us how to use Novelist, a database that will help you find the perfect book to read next! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, May 27th at 6:30 P.M.
Photographing Spring Wildflowers
Join Sharon Fisher on Zoom for her four-week class as she goes over how to take stunning pictures of wildflowers with any smartphone or camera! She will be advising on settings and how to find flowers in your yard. There will also be follow up discussion groups where you can share your work and get more advice. Saturday, May 30th at 10:00 A.M.
2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be virtual broadcast/livestreamed event
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) today announced that the 2020 Commonwealth Memorial Day Ceremony will be presented as a “virtual” event to honor Virginia’s fallen heroes. The half-hour ceremony will be broadcast and livestreamed from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory beginning at 10 a.m. E.D.T. on Monday, May 25. The ceremony will feature a combination of live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries.
The public is invited and encouraged to tune into the live television broadcast on WTVR-TV CBS6 or to the livestream on Facebook.com/virginiaveteransservices or Facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public Memorial Day Ceremonies will not be held this year at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond or at the state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk. However, the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries will be open to visitors, subject to the current COVID-19 social distance rules and guidelines. At the cemeteries, an American flag will be posted on all gravesites and the Avenue of Flags will line cemetery roadways from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.
The latest information on viewing the virtual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony and visitation procedures at the Virginia War Memorial and at the state veterans cemeteries will be posted on the VDVS website: www.dvs.virginia.gov.
VDVS deeply regrets that it cannot hold public Memorial Day ceremonies this year to honor the thousands of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Commonwealth and our Nation. This decision was made to conform to current state emergency orders to protect the health and well-being of veterans, families, participants, staff members, and others who normally attend these ceremonies. The pubic is invited and encouraged to participate in the virtual ceremony which will focus on honoring our Nation’s and our Commonwealth’s heroes who died in service.
Today is National Day of Prayer
TODAY IS THE DAY:
- For all in America to gather in unity in prayer
- To plead for God’s mercy on our Nation and the world
- For all citizens to repent before God for our errant ways – as a nation and as individuals
- To acknowledge that God is sovereign and is in total control
Join the nation tonight from 8 pm to 10 pm EDT at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
This broadcast, coordinated by Kathy Branzell, will offer music and prayer, featuring Robert Morris, Michael K Smith, Will Graham, Nick Hall, Gabrielle Odom, Billy Wilson, Harry Jackson, Andrew Palau, Blair Linne, Jim Cymbala, among others.
For the last 19 years, Front Royal has hosted a community National Day of Prayer community service at the Gazebo on Main Street. This service was always held on the first Thursday in May, presenting special speakers, music and prayers for the nation, state, county, town, as well as government, first responders, schools, churches and citizens of our community.
This year, as we all know, is different in every aspect of our lives, and this event is no exception. We are unable to offer a community gathering to celebrate this unifying event. HOWEVER, we can offer an alternative for those who wish to honor this National Day of Prayer by participating in a virtual celebration this evening. You can go to www.nationaldayofprayer.org where a live-stream link is located, and to other platforms to watch this event.
The National Day of Prayer is a day designated by the United States Congress as a day when the nations people are asked to gather together to pray, especially for our country, its people and its leaders. The designation of the first Thursday of May to be the annual recurring date for the National Day of Prayer was established by Ronald Reagan in 1988.
The Front Royal National Day of Prayer community service was first organized in 2001 by several local Christians. Led by Denni Giovinazzo, assisted by Cherie Ray and David Lingebach, they considered it essential that the diversified Christian community come together to pray, believing that there is much spiritual strength in the local churches gathering as a unified body.
“Only God can bring the kind of change our country needs. It’s up to those who believe in Him to come together to ask for His mercy and grace. And we consider it an honor to serve in this way.”
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the virtual programs taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library from May 1 – 31. Programs can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, May 6
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 7
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, May 11
- 2:00 Symphony of Sound. This series of programs explores many sounds, including sounds found in nature and the science of sound as well as musical instruments. Children will be able to explore many kinds of sounds and reflect creatively on them as well as create their own sounds via crafts. This first program is going to be all about vibrations and sound waves. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, May 12
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we’ll learn about the magic and science of rainbows! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 13
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 14
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, May 18
- 2:00 Virtual Story Time. Mrs. Kathy will present a virtual story time for children. Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, May 19
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Digging for fossils is the topic we’ll explore this week! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 20
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 21
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, May 22
- 2:00 Virtual Dig Deeper: Underground Animals. When we Dig Deeper, what creatures can we find underground? Let’s learn about some interesting animals that we might not see all the time. Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, May 26
- 2:00 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Lego prints will be our fascinating presentation this week! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, May 27
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, May 28
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Join Miss Pattie for some favorite stories! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Friday, May 29
- 1:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Warren County Parks and Recreation serving community through “Stay Home & Stay Active” boxes
WHAT MATTERS Warren–Warren County Parks and Recreation is serving the quarantined community despite their inability to offer typical classes and programming. They invite local families to join the nearly 100 others who are participating in their newly launched “Stay Home & Stay Active” initiative which provides citizens with creative activity boxes that can be picked up weekly via curbside delivery at the Warren County Community Center. Each box features an indoor activity, outdoor activity, creative/science activity, virtual road trip, and a family event for each day of the week (M-F).
The boxes are free and limited to the first 50 registrants, although to date Warren County has agreed to extend offerings to serve each family that has applied for a box. Over 98 children were served last week through this interactive program, and the staff hopes to expand to create senior citizen boxes in the near future. There’s a limit of one box per household and at least one child under the age of 12 years old must reside at the residence. Parks and Rec gathers information about other children in the homes participating and attempts to provide extra supplies to serve the entire family (at a first come first serve basis).
“I am super pumped to have the opportunity to network with other Recreation professionals throughout the country and develop this at-home program,” said Robin Richardson, Assistant Director. She developed the program based on online research with a group she’s involved with that connects professionals who serve communities like she and her staff do, “I am also proud of my staff for their creativity and use of limited resources during this time.”
Richardson says the county of Warren has been extremely supportive of this endeavor to continue to serve the children of our community. Dan Lenz, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “The Warren County Parks and Recreation staff are very excited to be offering this special activity for the youth in our community during this crisis. We look forward to helping families in the future with additional programs and activities.”
The community has also warmly embraced the project. Donations for boxes have been received by C & C’s Frozen Treats, The Apple House, the Rotary Club of Front Royal, McDonalds and Walmart. Parks and Rec will gladly accept monetary donations, items for the boxes or other creative support by community businesses and organizations.
There is a new box each week, and families can sign up beginning Tuesday of the prior week (registration deadline is Thursday by noon of the week prior to delivery). Registered families are instructed to stop by the Community Center office at 538 Villa Avenue to pick up the box kits in a safe, drive-by fashion. Registration is available by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
